Meeting of minds

Harris Majeke, South Africa’s Ex-High Commissioner to India once remarked, “While Nelson Mandela is the father of South Africa, Mahatma Gandhi is our grandfather.” Though separated by different eras and continents, Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi are indelibly linked through their shared commitment to justice, equality, and non-violence. Nelson Mandela often cited Mahatma Gandhi as a profound source of inspiration, shaping his approach to combating apartheid in South Africa. Both leaders emerged as iconic figures who championed the cause of the oppressed – through self-sacrifice – and left an enduring legacy on the global stage. Their philosophies and actions reflect a deep interconnection between their struggles and methodologies, particularly in using non-violent resistance as a potent tool for social and political change. July 18, 2024, marks the 106th birth anniversary of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.



Mahatma Gandhi’s impact on Nelson Mandela is well-documented and profound. As British critic and historian, Robert J. C. Young notes in Postcolonialism: An Historical Introduction, “Gandhi’s strategies of nonviolent resistance offered Mandela a powerful model of how to oppose a morally bankrupt and oppressive regime without resorting to violence”. Mahatma Gandhi’s concept of Satyagraha, which translates to “truth force” or “soul force,” was central to this approach. It emphasised non-violent resistance as a means to achieve political and social reform.

Nelson Mandela’s adoption of Gandhian principles can be traced back to his early involvement in the African National Congress (ANC). Gandhi’s experiences in South Africa, where he developed his techniques of ‘civil disobedience’ against racial discrimination, were particularly relevant to Mandela’s struggle against apartheid.

Gandhi’s influence in South Africa inspired freedom fighters like Walter Sisulu, Oliver Tambo, and Desmond Tutu. After Gandhi left, his son Manilal continued the struggle, advocating nonviolence at an ANC meeting in 1949.

In his autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom, Nelson Mandela recounts how Gandhi’s philosophy became a cornerstone of his own political strategy. He says, “The Gandhian influence dominated freedom struggles on our continent... I followed the Gandhian principles when we launched the Defiance Campaign in 1952”.

Nelson Mandela’s political awakening and subsequent activism led to his arrest on several occasions. His most significant imprisonment came after the Rivonia Trial in 1964 (that took place in apartheid-era South Africa between 9 October 1963 and 12 June 1964), where he was sentenced to life imprisonment for his involvement in sabotage and other revolutionary activities aimed at dismantling apartheid. During his trial, Mandela famously stated, “I have cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities. It is an ideal which I hope to live for and to achieve. But if needs be, it is an ideal for which I am prepared to die”.

Mandela’s imprisonment lasted 27 years, during which his resolve and commitment to his cause remained unshaken. His incarceration became a focal point for the anti-apartheid movement globally, drawing attention to the injustices of the South African regime. As British historian Martin Meredith reflects in Mandela: A Biography, “Mandela’s imprisonment became a symbol of resistance to apartheid and a rallying cry for freedom”. Even in prison, Mandela, or Madiba as he is popularly called, continued to inspire and mobilise his fellow-prisoners, fostering a spirit of resistance and unity. His leadership within the confines of Robben Island and later Pollsmoor Prison (located in the Cape Town suburb of Tokai in South Africa) underscored his unwavering dedication to the principles of justice and equality.

Mandela’s release in 1990 was pivotal in South Africa’s history, leading to negotiations with President FW de Klerk that dismantled apartheid and established democracy. His belief in reconciliation, influenced by Gandhian principles, marked a peaceful transition. The 1993 constitution banned apartheid, and Mandela became South Africa’s first black president in 1994. His presidency focused on national healing and social cohesion, exemplified by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) to address apartheid-era human rights abuses. Archbishop Desmond Tutu, chair of the TRC, also emphasised Gandhi’s influence on Mandela’s advocacy for forgiveness and reconciliation as essential for national healing.

Mandela’s reverence for Gandhi was further demonstrated by his visits to India and most importantly to the memorials associated with Mahatma Gandhi such as Gandhi Smriti, the martyrdom spot of Mahatma Gandhi and Rajghat. Mandela visited Gandhi Smriti twice, first in 1990 and again in 2002, paying homage to the man who had significantly shaped his own journey. Earlier, Mandela’s deep reverence for India was evident during his 1995 presidential visit, symbolised by his emotional homage upon arrival.

The India-South Africa relationship, forged through a shared history of struggle against colonialism and apartheid, has evolved into a robust partnership characterised by mutual respect and cooperation over all these years. Mahatma Gandhi’s time in South Africa, spanning from 1893 to 1914, marked the beginning of this bond. It was Gandhi’s philosophy of nonviolent resistance that was first tested and refined in South Africa. His efforts to combat racial discrimination laid the groundwork for his later work in India’s independence movement and influenced global civil rights struggles. As social thinker Pankaj Mishra notes, “Gandhi’s South African years were foundational, not just for the future of India, but for the broader anti-colonial movement worldwide”. This period established a spiritual and ideological connection between India and South Africa, with Gandhi’s principles deeply resonating in the later fight against apartheid.

Mandela’s vision for a post-apartheid South Africa was one of inclusivity, forgiveness, and rebuilding, principles that Gandhi had long championed. This alignment in their visions not only galvanised South Africa’s peaceful transition from apartheid but also solidified the moral and philosophical bonds between the two nations.

The legacy of Gandhi and Mandela has significantly strengthened India-South Africa relations, transcending mere political or economic ties. Both nations have become leading voices in the Global South, advocating for a more just and equitable international order. This enduring relationship is not only a testament to the power of their shared values but also a continuing force for global advocacy on issues of human rights and social justice.

Through his steadfast commitment to non-violence, justice, and reconciliation, Nelson Mandela not only honoured Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy but also extended its reach into the 20th and 21st centuries. Historian Anthony Sampson – the author of several books on Britain – eloquently captures this in his “Mandela: The Authorised Biography”. He writes “Mandela’s embodiment of Gandhian values made him not just a leader of South Africans, but a symbol of hope and resilience for oppressed people worldwide”.

Madiba’s life’s work stands as a beacon for future generations, exemplifying how the lessons of history, when embraced with sincerity and conviction, can transform societies and inspire humanity toward a more just and equitable world.

The writer is Programme Executive, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti. Views expressed are personal