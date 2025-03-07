Matrix of Empowerment

Today, we are quite familiar with a term called ‘D.E.I,’ which stands for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusiveness. Everywhere, this terminology has become paramount whenever issues of development or related matters are discussed. The government even rests on these principles while framing policies for the masses. Recent statistics show that the number of entrepreneurs and start-up ventures reflects an increase in the percentage of women's participation.

When we speak of inclusiveness, it must aim to distribute the fruits of development to all concerned so that the goal of holistic development is achievable. Diversity is desirable in every form, from race to gender. Equity is the bedrock on which the concept of collective growth stands. Now, when all these principles are known and at least theoretically understood by many, why do we still need to sit down and either pen a few lines or voice a few words in favour of gender equity and women's emancipation?

Every day is Women's Day. If we do not realise this truth, then there is absolutely no point in arranging a ceremonial observation of March 8 as ‘International Women’s Day.’ Of course, we excel at celebrating dates, even though most of us do not practice the spirit of those occasions. We are content being armchair intellectuals rather than demonstrating the necessary changes through our actions.

When it comes to the social upliftment of women, we are eager to discuss it, yet even today, in both urban and rural sectors—irrespective of economic status—women continue to face discrimination and humiliation. Here, we must remember that the violation of rights or crimes against women do not only imply extreme forms of atrocities or physical violence; they also include mental and psychological harassment, which millions of women endure every day. They feel the heat of deprivation, disrespect, and dishonour. Some small changes in our attitudes could go a long way in improving the situation. Unfortunately, instead of making those changes, we seem more eager to celebrate the date by merely glorifying it.

There is a very old saying in English: "Charity begins at home." So why not start believing in gender equality right from our domestic lives? There are certain mental blockages we have inherited and still promote in the name of social convention. If we take some time to study history, we would realise that no civilisation has prospered while keeping women out of the ambit of development.

When the wave of Western influence sparked a Renaissance in India in the mid-nineteenth century, one of the first social changes envisioned was improving the position of women in society. Schools were opened for the education of the girl child. The results are evident today, as we have leading female practitioners in all vocations. The Honourable President of the country is a woman—what greater inspiration can there be than that? We have Honourable female Chief Ministers like Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and Rekha Gupta in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Even before Britain had a female Prime Minister in Margaret Thatcher, we had Indira Gandhi as our Prime Minister. The United States of America has not had a female President to date, but we have.

These are facts, not fantasies. But there is also another reality—one that is not so pleasant. In some ways, these examples shine as islands of excellence, while the majority still needs to be enlightened by them. Psychologically, we need to accept that there is no question of superiority or inferiority between men and women; rather, it is about complementing each other. There is no such thing as a women-centric or male-centric job, except for those roles that are naturally endowed. Today, we see women reaching space—proving that no field is beyond their reach.

In day-to-day affairs, women are driving commercial vehicles, running restaurants, maintaining logistics and transport, managing administration and corporate sectors, working as scientists, and pursuing many other vocations. Most of these professions were thought to be male-exclusive even fifty years ago. The role of a priest is now also performed by women, even at community-based Puja celebrations. A candid study of world history highlights the participation of women in revolutionary activities, ranging from Joan of Arc to Aruna Asaf Ali. So, where is the discrimination? It exists only in the mind. The mind needs to be correctly conditioned.

Just imagine the amount of physical and mental work a homemaker undertakes. Her managerial abilities could easily challenge those of a professional manager. There are millions of families where money is a constraint, yet homemakers devise budgetary calculations that might baffle even a financial analyst. Can we ignore these skills? Can we thrive collectively while rejecting the enormous contributions that millions of women make to society? No. If we ever try to do so, we are spoiling the entire community.

We are all familiar with the term democracy, yet we often fail to realise that democracy is not just about electing governments; it is more about the position of individuals in society. Along with social standing, economics should also be considered, as it determines many psycho-social perspectives. So, to truly empower women, we must focus on their economic enfranchisement. This, in itself, is a panacea for the anguish and agony under which thousands of women suffer every day.

Stop believing in the old Aristotelian saying that the virtue of a man lies in eloquence and that of a woman in silence. This is wrong and must not be accepted. It is time for the so-called male folk, who consider themselves advocates of social norms, to understand that women are their own destiny seekers and makers. The COVID pandemic glaringly showed how women stood shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts to sustain livelihoods. Instead of delivering lofty lectures and organising seminars, let us focus on providing women with exposure to vocational choices so that they can secure greater means of livelihood. It is not mandatory that every woman becomes a working professional, but it is essential that every woman has the capability to pursue a vocation. Let them decide their own course.

And if, by any chance, some men still wrongly believe that they are superior, then why don’t they take social responsibility for ameliorating the position of women? It certainly becomes their greater social duty.

It is time for all of us to comprehend the equation of social equanimity. This would help us strike a socio-economic balance while preventing the moral degeneration that has already deeply penetrated our social fabric. The theory of feminism does not concern women’s rights alone; it also highlights how and where those rights are engendered. Let us shed the hypocrisy we tend to adopt while dealing with feminist issues. Social awareness, coupled with logical thinking, is crucial in this regard.

The government alone cannot change the social order; it can only facilitate change. The change must come from within us. Swami Vivekananda aptly stated, “There is no chance for the welfare of the world unless the condition of women is improved. It is not possible for a bird to fly on one wing.”

The writer is an educator from Kolkata, Views expressed are personal