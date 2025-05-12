Masterstroke in Messaging

Modern battlefield is no longer only an air-land-sea proposition. It is equally fierce in the branding and communication space. Here, information and imagery move fast and furious. The truth often loses itself in a flood of falsities. The ever-evolving domain is relentless and reckless. Perhaps, a space for alternate colonialism. In this virtual conflict zone, Operation Sindoor has hit the nail on its head. From the creative illustration to the press conferences, each aspect has been deftly designed. The comprehensive approach thoughtfully bound by the very idea of India is reflective of ultimate professionalism.

The operational codename itself is a mighty statement. Sindoor is feminine fiefdom. The vermilion is interwoven in the rich and diverse tapestry of Indian culture. It bears the sacredness of confluence. It is the symbol of feminine energy and pride. It is an allegory of crimson resilience. It transcends the arc of religion. For Bengalis, Sindoor Khela is a vibrant, emotional and unifying ritual in Durga Puja. An unadulterated celebration of womanhood. The barbaric act of terrorism in Pahalgam dared to scratch the soul and significance of it. The nomenclature, deliberate and direct, sets the narrative simple and straight. The faith is to be reinforced. The belief is to be reinvigorated.

The illustration, too, is a study in communication. The bold and capital lettering in white against a pitch black background not only lends prominence and projection but also carries the steely resolve of the Indian Armed Forces. The deep contrast is emboldening. The word operation has been unevenly powdered to probably insinuate camouflaged uniform imprinting military operation. The deliberate red spill from the silver container is metaphoric testimony to the bloodbath in Kashmir. An inhumane act of brutality we will never forget, never forgive. It is also a testament to the flaming firepower and the inherent strength of India.

The pressers have been meticulous so far. The briefs are bilingual, minimalistic and pointed in complete alignment with the mandates of international diplomacy and conduct. Hindi and English readouts purposely cater to domestic and international audiences, leaving no area unmarked. The words are carefully chosen, steering clear of unnecessary divulgence. The decision to field Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force has already been hailed across mainstream and social media. It is a promising assertion of the unifying threads which bind us all. Notwithstanding our diversity and multiculturalism, it is what India is and India should be. Genders, faiths, uniforms merge into one mission—service to the nation. The slap could not have been tighter on the terror forces whose ulterior motive is to divide and decimate. The message is unequivocally loud and clear—we harmoniously coexist in human spirit and human reason.

Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh also exemplify how India celebrates women in every field as in the Armed Forces. In recent times, there have been significant strides in officers assuming command positions. The Army has an over 30 years’ history of commissioned service for women. It upholds the centuries-old tradition in the land of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi, Sarojini Naidu, Aruna Asaf Ali, Usha Mehta, Captain Lakshmi Sehgal and many more. Colonel Qureshi from the Army’s Corps of Signals has already scripted history as the first woman officer to lead an Indian Army contingent in Exercise Force 18, which is one of the largest multinational military exercises ever conducted on Indian soil. The military drill involved ASEAN countries, reportedly including major global powers such as the USA, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia. Wing Commander Singh, a distinguished helicopter pilot, received her permanent commission in the Indian Air Force’s flying branch in 2019. She has a record of 2,500 flying hours, navigating hostile terrains of Jammu & Kashmir and North-East. The emblematic positioning of women power before the world is a communication masterstroke, underlining the inherent contrast of superiority we possess over our rogue western neighbour which still relegates them to parochial lanes. The supremacy is evident—be it social or economic.

Branding and communication is a revolutionary tool of persuasion and perception. It helps shape a strategic narrative which chisels popular global opinions. From the perspective of a media enthusiast, each press engagement of Operation Sindoor has been consistent, compelling and clear, loaded with elements of purpose, legitimacy and success. The alignment of actions, images and words will go down in history as an envious benchmark. In battleground, the first casualty is often the truth. The forged tales have been neutralised or debunked point-by-point. As the role of social media continues to evolve, it is essential to remain vigilant and discerning. The complex relationship is crucial to address both opportunities and challenges of the modern age. Operation Sindoor, with its 360 degree strategic communication, is a potent cover fire in hostile engagement. The visual storytelling has transcended geographical barriers and fostered a deeper connection with the international community. It has emerged as an indispensable tool in the arsenal. It has given us the runway to fly with glory. It has given us Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. It has provided us the privilege of living in a nation ‘where the mind is without fear and the head is held high’.

The writer is a communication professional and former journalist. Views expressed are personal