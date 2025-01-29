Martyrs' Day: Immutable ideals

Seventy-seven years have passed since Mahatma Gandhi died. January 30, 2025 marks his 77th death anniversary. Yet what he wrote in his seminal work ‘Hind Swaraj’ (1909) remains a timeless text, offering profound insights into self-rule, nonviolence, and the ethical foundation of governance. Written in the early 20th century as a critique of modern civilisation and colonial oppression, Gandhi’s treatise transcends its historical context to guide the 21st century, particularly as India ascends on the global stage. With its emphasis on nonviolence, compassion, empathy, and respect, Hind Swaraj offers a framework for addressing contemporary issues such as global conflicts, climate crises, and the ethical challenges of leadership.

As India emerges as a stronger player in the global geopolitical arena in 2025, with expanding opportunities and significant advancements in economic and political leadership, Gandhi’s principles present a compelling alternative model for development and conflict resolution. The timeless relevance of Hind Swaraj transcends India’s borders, offering solutions to the moral and ethical dilemmas faced by conflict-ridden nations such as Syria, Sudan, Ukraine, Israel, Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and several African countries.

At the heart of Hind Swaraj lies Gandhi’s critique of modern civilisation, which he described as a “disease” characterised by materialism, industrial exploitation, and moral decay. Gandhi’s warning against the dehumanising effects of industrialisation finds resonance in the 21st century as the world grapples with climate change, environmental degradation, and the adverse impacts of unchecked capitalism. Canadian historian and author Anthony Parel emphasises that Gandhi’s critique of Western modernity was not an outright rejection but a call for balance between material progress and spiritual well-being (Gandhi’s Philosophy and the Quest for Harmony, 2006).

The recent – and brutally hasty – decision by the Trump administration to opt out of the Paris Agreement on ‘Climate Change’ is profound in the context of the present world order. On his return to office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order initiating the formal withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, a landmark international pact designed to limit global warming to below 2°C. This marked the second instance of Trump undertaking this action, following his announcement of the US withdrawal during his first term in 2017. The decision positioned the United States as one of only four countries not party to the agreement, eliciting widespread criticism from environmental advocates and global leaders.

Gina McCarthy, former climate adviser under President Joe Biden, emphasised that the US must maintain leadership in global climate efforts to influence financial investments and policies crucial to combating climate change. Reports point out that in the absence of US leadership, nations and blocs such as China, India, and the European Union are bound to play more prominent roles. Notably, China achieved its renewable energy targets in 2024, six years ahead of schedule, solidifying its position in the global green energy transition. Meanwhile, the US withdrawal disrupted key alliances and stalled climate negotiations, undermining trust in its commitment to international climate goals.

The Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement can be seen as a reflection of the prioritisation of short-term economic gains and national interests over global environmental sustainability, a critique echoed in Mahatma Gandhi’s Hind Swaraj. Gandhi’s scathing analysis of modern civilisation as morally hollow, exploitative, and ecologically unsustainable provides a powerful framework to evaluate such unilateral actions. While the Paris Agreement embodies centralised efforts to combat climate change, Gandhi’s vision went ahead in emphasising decentralised, grassroots solutions, simplicity, and harmony with nature.

Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of self-reliance, ethical leadership, and equitable resource use remain profoundly relevant in addressing today’s climate crisis, offering an alternative paradigm rooted in sustainability and global solidarity. The global climate crisis underscores the urgency of Gandhi’s call for a harmonious relationship with nature and environmental conservation. As India takes on a leadership role in global climate initiatives, Gandhi’s vision can inspire policies that balance development with ecological stewardship.

Further, in an era marked by geopolitical tensions and violent conflicts, Gandhi’s advocacy of nonviolence remains profoundly relevant for various conflicting nations that could benefit from Gandhian principles of conflict resolution, which prioritise dialogue, empathy, and mutual respect over militaristic solutions. Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, a staunch advocate of nonviolence, acknowledges Gandhi’s influence, stating, “In our interconnected world, nonviolence is not merely a moral option but a practical necessity” (Ethics for the New Millennium, 1999). Gandhi’s strategy of Satyagraha – nonviolent resistance – further provides a blueprint for peaceful protest and reconciliation, as evidenced by the Civil Rights Movements in the United States and anti-apartheid struggles in South Africa.

As India positions itself as a leader in the global arena, Gandhi’s emphasis on compassion and empathy may be taken as guiding principles. In Hind Swaraj, Gandhi advocates for a moral approach to leadership, urging leaders to prioritise the well-being of the most vulnerable. Renowned historian Ramachandra Guha argues, “Gandhi’s moral leadership, rooted in empathy and humility, offers an antidote to the hubris often associated with global power politics” (Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World, 2018). In regions like Africa, where colonial legacies continue to shape socio-economic challenges, India’s partnerships can draw inspiration from Gandhi’s principles by focusing on mutual respect, capacity-building, and sustainable development.

In Hind Swaraj, Gandhi underscores the importance of understanding and respect in fostering harmonious relationships. This principle is particularly relevant in addressing religious and cultural tensions in various nations across the world. Gandhi’s call for interfaith dialogue and mutual respect can serve as a model for promoting peace and reconciliation. Eminent peace studies scholar Johan Galtung notes, “Gandhi’s emphasis on understanding the other’s perspective is a cornerstone of conflict resolution” (Peace by Peaceful Means, 1996). By fostering dialogue and cultural exchange, nations can move beyond divisive rhetoric to build lasting partnerships.

As India emerges as a global power, Gandhi’s principles offer a roadmap for ethical leadership. His vision of ‘Swaraj’ (self-rule) calls for a development model that prioritises social justice, environmental sustainability, and cultural preservation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on India’s role as the “Vishwa Guru” (world teacher) and his vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ vis-à-vis grassroots development per se, reflects a Gandhian approach to leadership. In his speech at the United Nations in 2019, Narendra Modi invoked Gandhi’s legacy, stating, “The world today needs to follow the path of Gandhi’s message of nonviolence and harmony.”

As we remember Mahatma Gandhi’s principles, they remain the cornerstone for laying an ethical foundation for society even after 77 years of his passing away on January 30, 1948. Erik H. Erikson (a Danish-German-Jewish child psychoanalyst and visual artist known for his theory on the psychosocial development of human beings) aptly observed that “Gandhi’s life and work demonstrate that moral courage and creative nonviolence can reshape the world”.

The writer is Programme Executive, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti.