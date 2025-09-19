Markets, Trust, and Scrutiny

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has finally delivered its judgment in the much-debated case stemming from the explosive allegations made by Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group. The investigation found no regulatory breach, fraud, or investor harm regarding the routing of group loans through “conduits,” as was alleged. All loans were repaid with interest; there was no diversion of funds, and no evidence of market manipulation or investor harm was found. In short, SEBI did not find any basis or substance in any of the allegations that had been levelled.

Yet, even as the dust begins to settle, one cannot help but ask: what was the cost that the country had to bear due to this protracted storm? If no regulatory breach occurred, then what does this episode tell us about the vulnerability of India’s corporate sector to allegations—whether founded or unfounded—that can shake markets, derail investment flows, and stain the carefully cultivated narrative of “India Rising”? The answer goes far beyond the fortunes of one business conglomerate. It goes to the heart of the investment climate in India and the fine balance between ensuring transparency and preventing unchecked trial by innuendo.

The Fragility of Reputation in Capital Markets

Global capital markets operate on perception as much as fact. Allegations, even before they are proven or disproven, can trigger a sell-off. The Hindenburg report exemplified this. Released at the peak of India’s drive to project itself as an investment-friendly nation, it wiped out billions of dollars in market capitalisation in days. Foreign investors, sensitive to perceptions of governance lapses and wary of opaque financial practices, adopted a “wait and watch” stance.

Even when later regulatory scrutiny establishes the absence of fraud, the reputational damage lingers. Shareholders lose money, projects lose momentum, and international observers begin to second-guess the credibility of India’s corporate governance environment. This is not merely about one group of companies. It is about an economy striving to attract sustained foreign investment at a time when global capital is highly mobile and the competition for it is ferocious.

Investor Sentiment and India’s Growth Imperative

India’s growth story—often framed as the world’s most compelling alternative to China—depends in no small measure on foreign capital. Whether it is in infrastructure, renewable energy, manufacturing, or technology, international investors are expected to bring not just money, but also global best practices, technology, and networks. Our own companies also look for funding from abroad. For this investment flow to be smooth, India’s corporate and regulatory credibility must be beyond suspicion.

When high-profile allegations make headlines worldwide, they produce hesitancy. Pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and endowment managers—bound by strict compliance filters—tend to err on the side of caution. The risk is that short-term shocks can translate into long-term wariness, compelling Indian companies to pay higher risk premiums for capital or lose out on potential investments altogether. Allegations that are later dismissed can still leave behind an unpleasant residue of doubt.

The Double-Edged Nature of Scrutiny

It is important to acknowledge that scrutiny and accountability are indispensable. Independent research outfits, investigative journalism, activist shareholders, and civil society play a vital role in keeping corporations honest and markets transparent. No democracy or capital market can afford complete insulation from criticism. Indeed, attempts at overprotection would be counterproductive, feeding perceptions of cronyism and opacity.

Yet, the challenge lies in ensuring a balance: safeguarding against reckless allegations that cause disproportionate damage, while not weakening genuine whistleblowing or critical scrutiny. In the present case, SEBI’s final findings underscore that the allegations did not stem from any violations of prevailing law. Yet, investors suffered, highlighting the need for more timely, transparent, and authoritative mechanisms to separate fact from insinuation.

How to Prevent Recurrences: Policy and Process

Global markets are noisy, impatient, and sometimes unjust. India’s strategy must acknowledge this reality—not with defensiveness, but with proactive measures that address both speed and substance. The battle is not just for capital, but for confidence. What, then, are the preventative steps and the processes that India needs to adopt for the future?

* Swift Investigative Response: Allegations that can significantly impact Markets cannot be allowed to linger. When accusations have the potential to destabilise markets, authorities must have systems for immediate triage—delivering reassurance or accountability, quickly enough to retain investor confidence. SEBI and other authorities should aim for accelerated preliminary assessments, with interim findings communicated quickly to stabilise investor sentiment. Timeliness in regulatory reassurance can make the difference between temporary turbulence and long-term damage.

* Deterrence Against Malicious Allegations: Just as corporations face penalties for misleading disclosures, research agencies, short-sellers, and activist groups must also be held financially responsible if they deliberately spread misinformation for profit. This does not mean stifling criticism but establishing credible avenues for holding actors accountable when malice rather than market analysis drives reports.

* Regulatory Clarity and Forward Communication: SEBI, over the years, has been proactive in tightening disclosure standards and redefining related party transactions (RPTs). However, this is an evolving area and both the Regulator and the Regulations must keep in mind the changing global dynamics and the changing expectations of transparency and accountability. Regulators must therefore always keep international comparability in mind.

* Strengthening Corporate Communication: Indian corporates, too, must learn to respond more effectively. Politeness of response must not be allowed to be misconstrued as weakness. Transparent, data-backed, and proactive engagement with investors and media can dilute the impact of damaging narratives. Reputation management in a globalised market needs to be treated as a critical strategic function.

* Institutional Investor Education: Global investors often have limited local context. Regulators, chambers of commerce, and industry bodies can invest in educating these stakeholders about the robustness and evolution of India’s corporate governance framework. A better-informed investor base is less likely to overreact to sensationalist claims.

Beyond any Single Business House

The lasting takeaway from SEBI’s exoneration is much wider. It is not about one group or the other - it is about India and its growth story. What this episode ultimately demonstrates is that India’s growth trajectory is not just about hard infrastructure, demography, or policy. It is also about showing that the rule of law prevails, that corporate governance is of the highest order, and that the regulatory architecture is effective, unbiased, and timely.

India has hard-won global credibility as a resilient economy and stable democracy. It cannot afford reputational shocks that dent this perception. The lesson, going forward, is to welcome legitimate scrutiny but, importantly, to ensure that allegations are addressed with speed, fairness, and proportionality. India cannot control every narrative shaped in global markets, nor prevent every activist or short-seller report. But what it can do is strengthen its institutional responses, enhance regulatory clarity, and build more resilient corporate reputations. India must never let perception outpace fact for too long. The “India growth story” is much more than just an investment slogan. It is a commitment to resilience, transparency, and market integrity.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is the President of CRF, formerly an IAS officer & Director, WTO