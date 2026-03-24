Mantra of Successful Alliances

“One must always be grateful and

steadfast in fulfilling a friend’s purpose; an ungrateful person finds no regard among the noble.”

- Kiskindha Kanda, Sarga 33

In today’s corporate environment, leadership is often viewed through decisive strategy, visible achievement, and performance under pressure. Yet its successful accomplishment lies in the sustained exercise of responsibility, the integrity of commitments, and the ability to foster trust over time. It is equally defined by the alliances leaders forge, and the wisdom with which they sustain them. The Ramayana offers a nuanced view on these dimensions, with Sugriv emerging as a particularly instructive figure. His narrative, shaped by adversity, alliance, lapse, and restoration, is more than a tale of regained power and instead evolves into a reflection on the nature of leadership itself.

Sugriv, the younger brother of Vali (originally Bali), the ruler of Kishkindha, was driven out of the kingdom after a fateful misunderstanding with his brother. While accompanying Vali, who was pursuing a demon, he stood guard outside the cave where Vali was fighting the demon. From inside, he heard terrifying sounds and saw blood flow out. Assuming that Vali, renowned as a fearless warrior, had slayed the demon, he returned to Kishkindha, where he was reluctantly made king. However, when Vali returned alive, enraged at what he perceived as betrayal, he exiled Sugriv and even took his wife, Ruma. Sugriva’s fortunes changed when he encountered Ram during his banishment, who was then searching for Sita. Facilitated by Hanuman, they forged an alliance whereby Sugriv agreed to assist in finding Sita, while Ram would help him regain the kingdom of Kishkindha. It was as much an alliance of mutual benefit as it was of mutual convenience.

Sugriv’s alliance with Ram not only alters the course of the epic but also demonstrates that leadership cannot remain confined to convenience and benefit. Once Sugriv was restored to power through Ram’s intervention, the hardship of exile was replaced by the comforts of regained authority. The sense of urgency that once defined his reinstatement begins to diminish. Surrounded by security, power, and comfort, Sugriv allows complacency to overshadow commitment and obligation to yield to circumstance. It is here that the transition from convenience to conviction becomes critical. Alliances that begin as convenience must be sustained through conviction if they are to succeed. The responsibility to honour pledges made, even when the original urgency has receded, defines the integrity of leadership. Sugriv’s momentary lapse, when he delays his promise to assist Ram, reflects the risks inherent when convenience is not transformed into fulfilment of obligations. The episode serves as a reminder that alliances meet their objectives only when they honour commitments and not abandon them once immediate gains are achieved.

This lapse also reveals a deeper dimension of leadership, the movement from personalities to principles. Sugriv’s delay is not born of ill intent, but of human fallibility. Surrounded by regained comfort and authority, he allows his situation to outweigh obligation. In doing so, leadership becomes momentarily anchored in personal well-being rather than in principled conduct. It is Lakshman’s intervention that restores this balance. Lakshman confronts Sugriv with firm resolve, reminding him of the promise made to Ram and the consequences of neglecting it. His words are neither conciliatory nor hostile, but measured, direct, and anchored in dharma, compelling Sugriv to realise his shortcomings. His firm reminder that commitments are not optional but binding reignites Sugriv’s sense of responsibility.

The significance of this moment lies not merely in course correction, but in the manner of response. Sugriv does not defend his inaction or seek justification. He listens, reflects, and acts. The ability to accept counsel, especially when it challenges one’s comfort, is central to principled leadership. He immediately mobilises his forces, issues clear directions, and recommits to the search for Sita without delay. It is often in moments of stability, rather than crisis, that leaders tend to disregard commitments. Sugriv’s course correction illustrates that leadership grounded in principles is sustained not by infallibility, but by the willingness to realign when deviation occurs.

As Sugriv recommits to his promise, the alliance enters its most meaningful phase. What began as a mutually beneficial arrangement must now demonstrate tangible outcomes. He translates this intent by mobilising the vast Vanara forces and dispatching search parties in all directions with clear mandates and timelines. By entrusting capable leaders like Hanuman with the southern operation, he ensures that the alliance delivers decisive results in the search for Sita. This marks the transition from seat sharing to value creation. Alliances that remain symbolic tend to fail to deliver lasting impact. Their true measure lies in the value they generate. Sugriv’s leadership during the search for Sita reflects this shift. He organises the vanara forces with meticulous clarity, assigns clear responsibilities, and ensures effective coordination across regions. By entrusting key responsibilities to capable individuals such as Hanuman, Angada, and Jambavant, he aligns individual strengths with organisational priorities. The alliance thus begins to produce outcomes that neither side could have achieved independently. Leadership here becomes the orchestration of collective effort.

His conduct during the war in Lanka further reinforces this principle. Though a king, Sugriv does not intend to dominate the progress of the alliance. He contributes as a committed partner within a larger framework led by Ram. Yet, he plays his part. He leads from the front in battle, engages directly with key adversaries, supports strategic offensives, and ensures that the vanara forces remain coordinated and responsive to the alliance’s requirements. The emphasis shifts from position to purpose. Leadership, in such contexts, is not defined by control, but by contribution. The alliance ultimately culminates in victory, not because power was shared, but because value was created through aligned effort.

This phase also underscores a broader strategic truth. Alliances, when structured effectively, expand capability, reduce vulnerability, and convert competition into complementarity. They enable leaders to access strengths beyond their immediate domain while distributing risk across a wider base of support. In doing so, they create resilience that cannot be achieved in isolation. Sugriv’s alignment with Ram is not merely an instance of cooperation but a demonstration of how complementary strengths, when brought together with clarity of purpose, can achieve outcomes far greater than individual effort. Leadership, therefore, must evaluate alliances not by their visibility but by the value they generate and the resilience they build within the system.

Across these phases, Sugriv’s evolution reflects a broader truth about leadership. Alliances provide strength, but their effectiveness depends on the principles that sustain them and the outcomes they deliver. Convenience may initiate alignment, but conviction must sustain it. Personalities may influence decisions, but principles must guide them. Participation may signal partnership, but value creation defines its success.

The Ramayana continues to hold relevance today not merely as a narrative of epic proportions but as a repository of such insights into human conduct and institutional behaviour. Among the layered aspects of leadership, the role of effective alliances, sustained by wisdom and the discipline to act with integrity, is demonstrated through the brief yet impactful narrative of Sugriv. His character reminds us that leadership is not a static attribute but an evolving responsibility. It demands resilience in adversity, humility in success, and integrity in action. In a corporate world often driven by immediate outcomes, his journey calls for disciplined reflection on the obligations that follow achievement. Leadership, as his life reveals, is ultimately measured not by the power one attains but by the commitments one upholds and the value one creates through them.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation