Manipur needs peace

As we move more east, does news coverage stop at the boundaries of Bihar and Bengal? Do we care for the seven sisters of the north-east? The historical neglect of north-eastern issues has been a matter of debate (not an intense one because again, few care!). Currently, it’s entirely possible that a majority of Indians know more about the Russian-Ukrainian war and are legitimately concerned over the dastardly decimation of Gaza than they know about the ongoing strife closer home in Manipur.

The state has been turbulent for over a year now with constant disruptions to law and order. The discontentment began when the Manipur High Court suggested that the majority group of the Meiteis be given Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation; a decision that has long been resisted by other hill tribes. Their rationale being that Meiteis are already demographically and politically strong, and therefore, don’t require reservation, which would eat into the reservation pool of the hill tribal communities. The discord led to clashes between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zos, as also with the security forces. The ethnic conflict also assumed a religious colour — Meiteis are mostly Hindus while Kukis are majorly Christians. But essentially what started as protests against new reservations between ethnic groups, has snowballed into a crisis of epic proportions.

As per government numbers, 258 people have died in skirmishes; the numbers could be more. Over 60,000 people have been displaced and left homeless, and about 28 (and counting) are missing. The law and order situation continues to be so grim that over 9,000 additional central police forces have been deployed and over 10,000 FIRs have been registered. But the cauldron of violence continues to simmer, and now most recently, with the reimposition of the draconian anti-insurgency law, AFSPA (Armed Force s (Special Powers) Act) in parts of Imphal and Jiribam, the ground reality is tense. On Thursday, thousands of people flouted the curfew and rallied to protest the law that gives the army extensive powers to search, arrest, or open fire, even causing death.

The violence has been gruesome across the ethnic groups — instances of torture, brutal sexual assault, gangrapes abound from the state. Just a day ago, horrific details emerged about a family of 6 dead members whose 10-month-old infant was found dead with missing eyeballs, having been shot in the knee and stabbed in the chest! The violence is continuing unabated and getting more grisly by the day. The explosive tinder box is already lit. We have allowed the ground situation to fester since May last year, and without decisive action, the state is surely moving towards ruination.

It’s crucial to find a lasting solution in Manipur; the country cannot afford internal battles. But peace can come only if ethnic tensions are placated with the right rhetoric and actions. Understanding the legacy grievances and matters pertaining to land and cultural rights, will aid in providing succour to the plagued people. The communities must be cajoled to reconcile and compromise, rather than pursue bloody vengeance. The central forces can ensure peace in the region while also helping the displaced return home. The implementation of AFSPA however, is only adding fuel to fire and compels the locals to distrust the administration. Resolving the issue of land rights can also be referred to a higher judiciary. But the state has to heal; and the solutions can't be dictated by vote bank politics.

The writer is an author and media entrepreneur. Views expressed are personal