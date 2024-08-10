Listen to your genes

As I age, I find myself most fascinated by treatments and therapies that can naturally improve health and general fitness; perhaps even reverse the corroding effects of old age. Obviously, following the trend of biohacking is a favourite downtime activity. But my interest is deeply personal too. I have seen my parents suffer with ill-health caused primarily by poor lifestyles, and frankly, callous days of youth. Not just them, many in the middle-aged to senior citizen age bracket, rue their heady days of indiscipline and yesteryear’s fast metabolism. Disease and hospital visits are triggering for me — when your folks go in and out of hospitals sooner than they take holidays, and you find yourself outside many ICUs and doctors’ chambers — it can cause stress, even PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). No wonder that there are therapy sessions and counselling for caregivers. But if you’re a determined person, you’ll swear not to go down that same beaten path as your parents, if you can help it.



About eight years ago, I developed acute digestive problems. Several doctors, tests, and medication later, for years, I remained emotionally distraught, mentally depressed, and physically flatulent, distended, and often, in pain. When the last two years of extreme discipline didn’t help either, I knew that something else needed to be done. If you lead a purportedly healthy life and still have chronic health issues, the doctor will almost always say that it's genetic. Our genes are connected to our family history of diseases, dictating how we react to everything from infections to medicines to food. We know that diabetes, cancer, cardiac issues, and so on, can be hereditary. Now imagine being privy to this information before you even show a symptom of that ailment; that’s a game-changer for anyone who wishes to live a healthy, disease-free life.

So, from often blaming my parents for passing on poor genes that caused all my gut and hormonal issues, I decided that true to my proactive personality, I would tackle my chronic issues with both hands. For this, I would need knowledge, awareness, and guidance from specialised people. As I stood at the cusp of turning “middle-aged” this year, and while people give themselves materialistic objects for birthdays, I gifted myself a DNA kit. And thus, started my journey into healing through genetics (disclaimer: this is work-in-progress and may not suit everyone; it’s advisable to consult medical professionals before following any treatment/regime).

Coming from mixed parentage, I had always wanted to know my hereditary roots (interestingly, I’m almost equal parts Bengali and South Indian, and 5.5 per cent Malay! Go figure). This experience piqued my interest further — what more can my genes tell me? To further understand that I underwent a ‘Predictive DNA’ test that laid out my genetic profile and the diet, exercise, supplements that would benefit me. It also charted a ‘Genetic Risk Assessment’, what diseases I am prone to, along with an Omega test (to see how my body reacts to various Omega acids), and a gut microbiome test (evaluates DNA of the gut bacteria). The next step was to educate, prevent, and action a lifestyle plan that would sidestep risks and manage (if not completely heal) chronic issues.

Preventive genetic tests are quickly garnering favour among the young and health-conscious. From helping stay fit and achieving optimal skin health to cancer screening and prenatal/newborn testing — genome testing offers invaluable insights. From healthcare majors such as Apollo Clinic to startups such as MedGenome and MapmyGenome, there are numerous companies that are offering affordable tests. Reportedly, around 20 gene testing labs and 50 startups are currently functional in this sector. As per Research and Markets, the genetic testing market in India was valued at USD 61 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 6.94 per cent touching USD 91 million in 4 years. While the tests are reasonably priced for the financially able (ranging from Rs 7,000/- to upwards of Rs 22,000/-), prices are still not at mass testing levels. A huge potential for startups to level the playing field and democratise access to the larger populace.

Preventive healthcare is one of the most significant health trends that promises to keep evolving and improving as newer innovations and discoveries continue to revolutionise the health space. Genetic testing will also strengthen the fight against rare diseases by enabling early intervention. As per reports, there are about 7,000 rare diseases afflicting over 7 crore Indians; around 80 per cent of these diseases are genetic. Equipping oneself with vital knowledge about one’s constitution, can reduce chances of disease, reduce future healthcare costs, and prevent comorbidities. Prevention is better than cure.

