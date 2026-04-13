Lessons from Ambedkar

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s life is one of the most powerful examples of resilience, intellectual excellence, and social transformation. His journey reflects great lessons for young students, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds. Ambedkar strongly believed that education is the most powerful tool to break the chains of inequality. His famous message, “Educate, Agitate, Organise,” emphasises that education must come first. For school and college students, this means taking learning seriously, using education as a weapon against ignorance, and striving for excellence despite challenges. Ambedkar never compromised on his self-respect. Even when society treated him unfairly, he maintained dignity and confidence. He believed that self-respect is the foundation of progress. Many students from marginalised backgrounds struggle with self-doubt due to societal pressures.

Ambedkar’s life reminds them that confidence in one’s abilities can overcome even the toughest barriers. For students in school, college, and higher education, this highlights the importance of curiosity beyond textbooks. Education should not be limited to passing exams but should involve understanding, questioning, and applying knowledge. Developing a habit of reading, critical thinking, and continuous learning can transform a student’s life. Ambedkar used his education to fight social injustice. He did not just gain knowledge for personal success but used it to uplift society. He advocated for the rights of the oppressed and worked tirelessly to ensure equality through legal and constitutional means. Ambedkar’s success was not accidental; it was built on discipline and relentless hard work. He spent long hours studying and writing, often under difficult conditions. Students today, who may be distracted by digital media and other pressures, can learn the importance of focus and time management. Consistent effort, rather than short bursts of study, leads to long-term success. Students should learn to think critically and not accept everything blindly. Education should empower them to question, analyse, and contribute to positive change in society.

Ambedkar’s vision was not limited to one community; he worked for the upliftment of all marginalised groups. His life teaches the importance of empathy and inclusivity. In educational institutions, students should practice respect for diversity across caste, class, gender, and culture. Creating inclusive environments in schools and colleges helps build a more equitable society. Let’s express our gratitude and keep sourcing inspiration from the life experiences of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. In conclusion, the life of Dr BR Ambedkar stands as a continual source of inspiration for both students and society at large. His unwavering commitment to education, despite severe social and economic challenges, demonstrates that knowledge and determination can transform one’s destiny. For students, his journey reinforces the importance of hard work, resilience, and a clear sense of purpose in achieving personal and academic excellence for the upliftment of society.

At a broader level, Ambedkar’s life teaches invaluable lessons about justice, equality, and social responsibility. His efforts to create an inclusive society remind us that true progress lies in uplifting others and challenging injustice with courage and integrity. Ultimately, his legacy encourages individuals to not only strive for personal success but also contribute meaningfully toward building a fair and compassionate society. Let us all remember the struggles, sacrifices, and extraordinary contributions of B. R. Ambedkar, whose life continues to inspire generations. His vision of an equitable and empowered society calls upon each one of us to uphold the values of justice, equality, and education in our daily lives. By learning from his perseverance and dedication, we can strive to overcome our own challenges with determination and purpose.

As responsible citizens, it is our collective duty to work hard and contribute toward the realisation of a Viksit Bharat and to establish India as a Vishwaguru on the global stage. Let us commit ourselves to excellence, innovation, and social responsibility, ensuring that our efforts not only lead to personal success but also to the progress and prosperity of the nation as a whole.

Views expressed are personal.