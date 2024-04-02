Legacy of peace

The timeless wisdom and profound teachings of Mahatma Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi have left an indelible mark on humanity. Mahatma Gandhi, the apostle of peace and nonviolence, and Buddha, the enlightened one, offer us invaluable lessons in compassion, tolerance, and the pursuit of truth. Their lives serve as guiding beacons, illuminating the path toward a more harmonious and just world.



In today's fast-paced and interconnected world, the principles espoused by Mahatma Gandhi and Gautam Buddha are perhaps more relevant than ever before. As we grapple with complex global challenges ranging from climate change to social injustice; to wars and conflicts, to hate speech and abuses and so on, we must draw inspiration from their teachings to foster understanding, empathy, and cooperation among nations.

Mahatma Gandhi's advocacy for Satyagraha, the force of truth, underscores the potency of nonviolent resistance against oppression. His steadfast commitment to ahimsa, or nonviolence, echoes the transformative potential of peaceful protest and civil disobedience. This sentiment finds resonance in Martin Luther King Jr.'s assertion that true character is revealed in times of challenge. Likewise, Nelson Mandela emphasized the power of peaceful protest on the arduous path to freedom. As Nelson Mandela poignantly remarked, the journey to liberation often entails traversing through the valley of death. Ultimately, Gandhi's principles inspire us to confront adversity with dignity and courage.

One could also see that Gautam Buddha's teachings on the Four Noble Truths and the Eightfold Path offer us a blueprint for personal and societal transformation. His message of universal compassion and mindfulness underscores the importance of cultivating inner peace and empathy towards all beings. The essence of Buddha's teachings offers profound insights into the human condition and a roadmap for personal and societal transformation. When looked at from the contemporary perspective, the first noble truth, ‘Dukkha’ or suffering, resonates with growing concerns such as mental health issues, societal inequalities, and environmental degradation.

As the Indian spiritual leader Jiddu Krishnamurti had observed that our interconnectedness through relationships exposes us to a myriad of experiences, including suffering. This underscores the imperative for collective solutions in addressing the pervasive nature of suffering in our world today.

The second noble truth, ‘Samudaya’ or the cause of suffering, identifies craving and attachment as fundamental roots of human suffering. British philosopher and author of the famous novel, “Brave New World”, Aldous Huxley eloquently captured this idea, highlighting the insatiable desires for pleasure, existence, and non-existence. This understanding calls for introspection and mindfulness in recognizing and addressing the underlying causes of suffering, urging individuals to cultivate a deeper awareness of their desires and attachments.

Buddha's assertion in the third noble truth, ‘Nirodha’ or the cessation of suffering, offers hope for personal and societal transformation through the cessation of craving and attachment, thereby emphasizing the significance of freedom from desire in attaining inner peace – a way to understand the importance of cultivating inner contentment and detachment. The Eightfold Path, comprising ethical conduct, mental discipline, and wisdom, serves as a practical guide for realizing the cessation of suffering.

Also, the Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh encapsulated this holistic approach, emphasizing the integration of mindfulness and ethical living in our daily lives. Thus, by embracing these teachings and walking the path of right understanding, intention, speech, action, livelihood, effort, mindfulness, and concentration, individuals can aspire towards personal liberation and contribute to the creation of a more harmonious and compassionate society.

A reference to the book, ‘Old Path White Clouds,’ by Thich Nhat Hanh is important, as it skilfully demonstrates the fusion of mindfulness and ethical conduct in Siddhartha Gautama's journey to enlightenment. Through vivid narratives, he showcases how the Buddha's adherence to right understanding, intention, speech, action, livelihood, effort, mindfulness, and concentration led to liberation from suffering. Illustrated by interactions such as with Angulimala, the reformed bandit, Thich Nhat Hanh underscores compassion and right speech's transformative influence. Moreover, he highlights the application of mindfulness in daily activities, advocating for a more connected and compassionate society.

As we commemorate the 94th anniversary of the historic Salt March (also known as the Dandi March) of 1930 which Mahatma Gandhi launched from Sabarmati to the Dandi beach covering a distance of 241 miles from March 12 to April 6, it is pertinent to understand that Mahatma Gandhi's Salt Satyagraha, a pivotal moment in India's struggle for independence, exemplifies his profound understanding of compassion and the power of truth, drawing inspiration from age-old principles and teachings of philosophers that shaped his unwavering commitment to nonviolence and truth. Gandhi believed that compassion was not merely a sentiment but a force that could bring about profound social change. His words, “I object to violence because when it appears to do good, the good is only temporary; the evil it does is permanent,” provides a key solution to global conflicts.

During the Salt Satyagraha, Mahatma Gandhi urged Indians to peacefully resist the British salt tax by manufacturing salt from the sea. This act of ‘civil disobedience’, was, not only a symbolic challenge to British authority but also a demonstration of Gandhi's belief in the transformative power of truth and compassion. In his autobiography, Gandhi writes, “Satyagraha is pure soul force. Truth is the very substance of the soul. That is why it is called Satyagraha.” Through this campaign, he sought both political liberation and at the same time, aimed at spiritual awakening, emphasizing the importance of inner transformation in achieving outer change.

Mahatma Gandhi's call for “world sympathy” in the battle of “right against might” during the Salt Satyagraha resonated with international audiences, inspiring admiration and support from prominent figures across the globe. Gandhi once again proved he didn’t consider the British as his enemy, but only opposed their oppressive measures through nonviolent means. His appeal to universal principles of justice and compassion transcended national boundaries, resonating with people of all backgrounds and ideologies.

None can deny that Gandhi's emphasis on the power of truth and compassion influenced subsequent movements for social justice and civil rights around the world with leaders like Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, and others within the country who drew inspiration from his philosophy of nonviolence in his struggle for attaining justice. King had recognized the power of Gandhi and his remark that “Christ gave us the goals and Mahatma Gandhi the tactics,” proved his point.

Mahatma Gandhi's legacy continues to inspire movements for peace and justice, demonstrating the enduring relevance of his teachings on compassion and the power of truth in the pursuit of a more just and equitable world. How we apply them in our daily lives is a choice we have to make.

The writer is Programme Executive, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti. Views expressed are personal