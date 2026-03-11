Leadership through Ancient Wisdom

“Enthusiasm is a powerful force; there is no strength greater than resolve. For one who acts with determination, nothing in the world is difficult to attain.”

– Valmiki Ramayana, Kishkindha Kanda, Sarga 1, Verse 120-121

In a rapidly changing business environment marked by uncertainty and constant transformation, leadership is called upon to preserve direction, restore confidence and awaken excellence in others. Leaders today are expected to be innovative yet prudent, decisive yet compassionate, flexible yet grounded in principle. The pressures of global competition, technological acceleration and social expectations demand qualities that extend beyond technical competence. Ancient Indian wisdom offers enduring portraits of such leadership, presenting figures whose principles strengthen the foundations of institutional integrity. Among them stands Jambavant, the elder of the vanara host in the Ramayana, whose influence appears subtle in form yet decisive in its impact. His story reminds us that leadership wisdom is as potent as power, and that the quiet strength of judgment often determines whether institutions advance with clarity or falter in moments of uncertainty.

Unlike many heroes of the epic era who are remembered for dramatic action or displays of power, Jambavant occupies a quiet yet indispensable role. Described as the king of the bears (rikshas) and one of the oldest beings in the Ramayana, he is revered not for dominance but for wisdom accumulated over time. Created in the earliest ages, he is said to have lived through several cosmic epochs, giving him a perspective shaped by long memory and experience. This reveals an important leadership lesson. Experience is a form of strategic capital. Veterans provide institutional memory and stability, and the perspective gained through experience reduces strategic mistakes. This allows leaders to weigh immediate pressures against long-term consequences, drawing from lessons learned over time rather than impulse or circumstance.

In contemporary corporate environments, authority does not arise solely from hierarchy. It emerges from credibility earned through conduct, insight and integrity. Jambavant commands respect among the vanaras not because he exercises power, but because his words carry the weight of mature understanding. This reveals another principle of leadership. Influence grounded in credibility often proves stronger than authority based on position. Those who command respect through knowledge and character are able to guide institutions more effectively than those who rely solely on formal titles.

The most defining episode associated with Jambavant occurs during the search for Sita. After months of effort, the vanara search party arrives at the southern shore of the ocean. Before them lies the vast sea separating them from Lanka, where Sita is believed to be held captive. The warriors are exhausted and uncertain. Each measures his strength, and even the strongest hesitate, unsure of their ability to cross the ocean. Collective morale begins to weaken. At this moment of uncertainty, Jambavant intervenes with calm authority. Instead of criticising the hesitation around him, he carefully evaluates the capabilities of each warrior. He acknowledges their strengths while recognising their limitations. This moment reveals another leadership insight. Effective leadership begins with a clear assessment of people and circumstances. Leaders who understand both capability and constraint are able to guide teams toward realistic solutions rather than create unrealistic expectations.

Finally, in the episode, Jambavant turns to Hanuman, who until that moment has remained silent. He reminds Hanuman of the extraordinary strength and courage he possessed as a child, when he leapt toward the sun, believing it to be a fruit. These powers had been forgotten due to a sage’s curse that caused Hanuman to lose awareness of them until reminded. Through thoughtful counsel, Jambavant awakens Hanuman’s dormant confidence and capabilities. The atmosphere instantly transforms, and a sense of optimism arises. What had seemed impossible is now eminently achievable. This provides a principal lesson. One of the most important leadership qualities is recognising talent in others. A leader’s role is not only identifying talent but also awakening the potential that lies within individuals.

Equally important is the manner in which Jambavant accomplishes this task. He does not flatter Hanuman or exaggerate his abilities. Instead, he reminds him of real experiences from his past, such as soaring toward the heavens in feats that astonished even the gods. These abilities had simply remained dormant. This approach reflects another leadership principle. Mentorship must be grounded in authenticity rather than empty praise. Confidence that emerges from recognition of genuine capability becomes far more resilient than confidence built upon superficial encouragement. In this sense, the episode demonstrates a timeless truth that mentorship creates heroes. Through sincere guidance that restores belief and clarity, leaders enable individuals to rise beyond their own doubts and perform acts that transform the destiny of the entire organisation.

As Hanuman’s confidence returns, his hesitation disappears, his form expands, and he declares his resolve to leap across the ocean toward Lanka. The vanara army, which had earlier been overwhelmed by discouragement, now witnesses renewed determination. Despondency gives way to expectation. A single act of wise counsel altered the emotional climate of the entire group. This moment illustrates yet another leadership insight. Leaders provide their people with the psychological heft required to deliver something extraordinary, especially when doubt threatens to cloud judgment and progress.

This episode also reveals another important principle. A leader should always know when to step back. Jambavant possesses immense experience and authority, yet he does not attempt the leap across the ocean himself. While he was once endowed with great strength and swiftness, he recognises that age has diminished his physical vigour. Instead, he identifies the individual best suited to accomplish the mission and empowers him to act. Identifying potential and using it for the organisational needs is a critical job of a good leader. In this sense, leadership becomes the art of marrying capability with purpose, ensuring that talent serves the broader mission of the institution.

Another striking aspect of Jambavant’s conduct is his restraint. Although he is the eldest and most experienced among the vanaras, he does not dominate discussion or impose authority prematurely. He waits until the moment when his intervention can genuinely alter the course of events. This restraint reveals another leadership principle. Wisdom in leadership often lies in knowing when to speak and when to remain silent. Constant intervention can weaken teams by preventing them from taking initiative or proposing innovative strategies. Thoughtful timing strengthens both resolve and the effectiveness of guidance.

Jambavant’s humility further reinforces his stature. Although he plays a decisive role in awakening Hanuman’s potential, he never seeks recognition for himself. When Hanuman later returns successfully after locating Sita in Lanka, Jambavant celebrates the achievement as a collective victory. His conduct reflects another enduring lesson. Humility strengthens teams by directing attention toward collective purpose rather than personal acclaim. This also reflects the deeper leadership discipline of purpose over ego. Leaders should always stay purpose-oriented to advance the institution’s objectives and goals.

Jambavant’s role during the war in Lanka further reflects his leadership qualities. At a critical moment in the conflict, Indrajit, the formidable son of Ravana, unleashes a divine weapon that leaves many warriors incapacitated on the battlefield. The situation appears dire, and uncertainty spreads across Rama’s army. Yet even in this moment of crisis, Jambavant remains composed. He calmly assesses the situation and directs Hanuman to fetch the life- restoring herb Sanjeevani from the Himalayas to revive the fallen warriors. His clarity of judgment once again comes to the fore. The episode highlights another leadership quality. Stay calm under crises, assess available strengths clearly, and translate insight into timely action.

The Ramayana continues to remain relevant in these contemporary times because it presents leadership not merely as authority but as a moral and social responsibility exercised through character, judgment and restraint. Within its narrative landscape, Jambavant represents the power of wisdom guided by humility and matured by experience. His influence demonstrates that leadership does not always reveal itself through dramatic action but often appears in the ability to awaken strength and latent talent that sustain the foundational integrity of institutions.

In the final analysis, the story of Jambavant reminds us that the most enduring leaders are not always those who stand at the forefront of action. Often, they are those who quietly cultivate potential, mentor with sincerity, restore confidence when it fades and guide institutions with patience and wisdom. By recognising potential before it becomes visible and nurturing it with discernment, such leaders create conditions where collective capability flourishes. Through this quiet yet decisive influence, institutions remain resilient, purposeful and aligned with the ideals that give leadership its true meaning.

Views expressed are personal. The writer Is the Chairperson, Bharat Ki Soch