Leadership Anchored in Duty

“O King, I have spoken what is for your good, do with it as you see fit. But the deed you have already done has set its course, and I shall stand with you to face its consequence.”

– Valmiki Ramayana, Yuddha Kanda

In moments of uncertainty in corporate governance, leadership is not defined only by those who command, but equally by those who counsel, dissent, and yet commit to loyalty when decisions are made. Within the vast narrative of the Ramayana, Kumbhkaran emerges in precisely such a role when he is called upon to defend an action he considered immoral. His role is neither dramatic nor overpowering, but is marked by rare clarity. He evaluates the situation objectively and without illusion, speaks with candour, and then dedicates himself fully to the path ahead. This brief but powerful narrative offers a distinctive insight into leadership, where one is entrusted with responsibility, choices are constrained, and character is required to align conviction with duty.

Kumbhkaran, recognised for his physical might and legendary slumber, enters the narrative at a moment of crisis when Lanka stands on the brink of war. His first instinct is neither aggression nor blind allegiance, but inquiry. He seeks to understand not merely what must be done, but how the situation has arisen. Upon learning that Ravan has abducted Sita and held her captive, he responds with unambiguous clarity. He identifies the act as a moral transgression and a strategic error made by Ravan that has put the kingdom in peril and exposed it to inevitable conflict. He urges Ravan to return Sita and seek reconciliation with Ram, emphasising that war would lead to ruin. In a court where many choose silence or validation, Kumbhkaran speaks with honesty and sincerity, placing institutional welfare above personal loyalty.

This moment reveals the first principle that directly addresses leadership. The strength of a leader does not lie merely in the authority to decide, but in the willingness to listen and reflect on counsel. Yet Ravana does not take Kumbhkaran’s advice well. He rebukes him sharply, accusing him of speaking like an adversary rather than a loyal brother. His response is driven less by reason and more by ego, and he sees the counsel as a challenge to his authority. Decisions are not diminished by reconsideration; they are strengthened by it. Ravan’s failure is not merely the act of abduction, but the refusal to reassess it even when confronted with reasoned advice. In doing so, authority ceases to serve the institution and begins to serve itself.

The danger here is subtle but profound. When leaders begin to equate dissent with disloyalty and agreement with alignment, they create environments where truth is filtered before it is spoken. Advice then loses its corrective function and becomes ceremonial. Kumbhkaran’s counsel, however, demonstrates that the value of insight does not depend on hierarchy or convenience, but on its alignment with dharma and institutional welfare. A leader’s responsibility, therefore, is not merely to receive advice but to actively evaluate it, even after a decision has been made.

Yet the Ramayana does not present Kumbhkaran solely as a voice of counsel. It presents him as a complete participant within an institutional structure. Having advised Ravan with honesty and candour, he accepts a second, equally demanding responsibility. Ravan’s decision to wage war stands. The course is set. He does not contest the decision nor withdraw from his responsibilities. Instead, he aligns himself with the role he has been assigned and enters the battlefield, fully aware of the consequences of fighting a formidable adversary, and committed to performing his duty with resolve and dignity.

This introduces the second principle that addresses the role of the team player within an organisation. The obligation to offer advice is fundamental, but so is the obligation to respect the final decision once it is made. Institutional coherence and integrity depend not only on the quality of leadership but on the discipline of those who support it. Kumbhkaran neither withholds his counsel nor abandons his responsibility. He embodies a balance that is often misunderstood—the ability to dissent with clarity, and yet execute with commitment. It is this duality that elevates him beyond mere strength, positioning him as a figure who understands that leadership is not only about being right but also about standing firm in responsibility when the moment demands it.

Modern organisational life frequently struggles to maintain this balance. Either advice is subdued in the interest of conformity, or disagreement evolves into conflict and withdrawal from responsibility. Kumbhkaran demonstrates a more demanding standard: to speak truth when required, without fear or dilution, and to act with full commitment once direction is established. This dual responsibility preserves both integrity and cohesion, ensuring that institutions are neither weakened by silence nor fractured by dissent.

The legendary slumber of Kumbhkaran also offers a nuanced leadership insight—the discipline of measured engagement. In a world that often equates leadership with constant visibility and uninterrupted activity, Kumbhkaran’s pattern suggests the opposite: that effectiveness is not diminished by periods of withdrawal, but often strengthened by them. His long intervals of inactivity are followed by moments of exceptional lucidity, decisiveness, and impact, indicating a capacity that is preserved, consolidated, and then deployed with precision. For leaders, this translates into the ability to step back from continuous motion, invest in reflection and renewal, and engage only when it truly matters, thereby ensuring that action, when taken, is both deliberate and consequential. Performance is thus measured not through perpetual activity, but through periods of withdrawal, preparation, and renewal.

Taken together, these dimensions present a complete framework for institutional life. For leaders, the lesson is unequivocal: authority must remain open to correction, and ego must yield to evaluation. The true test of leadership lies not in the decisiveness of action, but in the willingness to revisit that action when confronted with better judgment. For team members, the lesson is equally exacting: advice must be offered with honesty and courage, but once a direction is set, responsibility must be carried through with discipline and commitment.

The fall of Lanka is often attributed to external conflict, but its origins lie within. It is the combined effect of unheeded counsel, of decisions insulated from reflection, and of authority that ceased to listen. Kumbhkaran stands within this narrative not as a symbol of strength alone, but as a reminder of what institutions require to endure—leaders who are willing to listen, and individuals who are willing to both advise and align.

In contemporary organisations, where complexity demands both decisiveness and adaptability, this balance assumes even greater significance. Institutions do not lack intelligence or capability. What they often lack is the discipline to engage with counsel without defensiveness, and to execute decisions without fragmentation. Kumbhkaran’s life therefore offers not a singular lesson, but a dual ethic—one that binds leadership and followership into a shared responsibility.

Institutions are sustained not by authority alone, nor by loyalty alone, but by the interplay between the two: the courage to speak, the humility to listen, and the discipline to act. When these come together, they contribute to the creation of conditions where leadership rises beyond position and takes the shape of principle.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is Chairperson Bharat Ki Soch