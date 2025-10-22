Languages Beyond Borders

India is a country of many languages, and we often say that in every 20 kilometres we find a different dialect. With 22 scheduled languages and hundreds of dialects, the average Indian brain is already an expert in code-switching and linguistic proficiency. It offers us a wealth of knowledge and makes us proud, as nowhere in the world can we find such a diverse variety of languages and dialects.

While the need to know Hindi and English, apart from one’s own regional language, is a matter of communicating with people, learning a foreign language has evolved from an academic curiosity into a strategic, business, and cultural necessity. For most Indians in today’s global scenario, it has opened many doors. The world now is more interconnected than ever. Today, we can reach anywhere in the world, and if we know the language of those countries, we can easily interact with them and do business as well.

The professional landscape is rapidly globalising, and fluency in any foreign language, such as Spanish, French, German, Russian, Mandarin, Arabic, etc., gives us a crucial competitive advantage. Many multinational companies, IT firms, and global players in the travel and tourism sector operating in India now seek professionals who can communicate directly with international customers, eliminating the time-consuming process of hiring an interpreter to make each other understandable. It also builds trust among the clients. For Indian professionals, multilingual skills guarantee better job opportunities, international assignments, and a well-paid salary, making them highly valued assets compared to others who do not know any foreign languages.

Furthermore, learning a foreign language improves the cognitive ability of learners. Research shows that the mental agility developed by learning a diverse linguistic environment is significantly boosted by learning new types of grammar and scripts. This enhanced cognitive flexibility improves design thinking, decision-making, and critical thinking. Learning a foreign language is not just about communication; it’s about improving your overall mental abilities to better compete on the world stage. This can solidify India’s position as a hub of globally competent talent.

In a world with many poles, the argument “English is enough” is not well-structured. English is still the language of business worldwide, but when an Indian diplomat or businessperson speaks a foreign language, the conversation shifts from a business deal to a cultural connection. It shows respect, helps us understand our partner’s work culture better, and makes negotiations far more successful.

India’s long history of being bilingual can make this transition easier. Cognitive research generally indicates that people raised in bilingual or multilingual environments acquire additional languages with greater ease. This natural adaptability should be a big part of the Indian education system. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 encourages the addition of foreign languages at the secondary level; however, the implementation needs to be strong and widespread, going beyond token offerings to include high-quality, integrated programs. This necessitates investment in qualified educators and contemporary pedagogical approaches that emphasise communicative competence above conventional teaching techniques. Learning/Knowing a foreign language as a career and a profession has immense benefits. It increases job opportunities, as multilingual individuals who know a foreign language are a valuable asset in today’s globalised era. Furthermore, knowing a foreign language enables the scope of global business with multilingual employees who can expand into new markets and strengthen their connections across different countries.

When we learn a foreign language, it means we are not only learning a new language, but we also gain an understanding of the culture of the country where that language is spoken. This understanding helps us raise our awareness, promote solidarity, and make us more open in today’s world.

Today, in India, more students at the universities and in schools are learning a foreign language as compared to earlier times. Although many students are learning diverse languages, such as French, German, Mandarin, and Japanese, many of them are learning Spanish as it is a widely spoken language worldwide. It is even the second most spoken language in the USA after English. Therefore, if we know any foreign language, it enables us to become a truly global citizen.

Views expressed are personal. The writer teaches Spanish Language and its culture at OP Jindal Global University, sonipat