Janta, Jobs, and Joy

I haven’t been on a more thrilling ride in a long time than on the counting day of the Lok Sabha elections. There were highs and lows, tears and shrieks of joy, dancing and crying, and nail-biting finishes. Pollsters were proved wrong and the man on the ground reigned supreme. Only on an Indian news channel would you see a pollster shedding tears while being consoled by the anchors! Stock markets rose only to crash, fuelling loud whispers of unethical practice. The day had it all, and irrespective of who goes on to form the next government, the resounding message to the power corridors of India was clear — ignore the common man and woman at your own risk. They may listen to all kinds of election promises and pretend to fall for easy baits of communal disharmony, but in their minds, still holding true are the demands of ‘roti, kapda, and makaan’. If that’s been met, then they will follow through with their votes, if not, then there’ll be surprising results. Don’t try to fool the masses because janta janardhan.







The most important lesson to be drawn from the recently concluded General Elections is to take the opinion of the armchair pollster with a pinch of salt. Their methodologies are inaccurate, their sample pool inadequate, and their opinions inept. Political parties have increasingly been behaving like business conglomerates, and that’s not entirely a bad thing. They have systems and data, and survey groups and dipstick studies — operating just like a company would in order to gauge the mood of the nation. It’s when they listen to suits in air-conditioned rooms and not the person at the grassroots level, that problems start. As a brand consultant I can tell you that whatever advice and strategy we give to our client partners, the topmost is to, first and foremost, listen to their customers and stakeholders. That feedback is sacrosanct; what comes from the horse’s mouth tips any spiel coming from suave consultants. In these elections, we saw first-hand how the aam aadmi’s feedback can be disguised to suit any political agenda while his actions trigger very different results.





If you listen to the people, the new government has its ‘job’ cut out — generating more employment opportunities. The polls have clearly proven that there is also rural distress. A recent news story showed how jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) were much in demand and yet not everyone was getting the mandatory 100 days of work. The demand for work under MGNREGA climbed to 48.8 per cent in April meaning that more people were without work and were resorting to help from a guaranteed welfare programme. Creating jobs and employment are more crucial and would be more beneficial than erecting temples, as the ruling party found out. Urgently curbing price rise, inflation, and food costs are of paramount importance.





A decade of majoritarianism has given way to coalition politics once again, and everything feels softer and more open around us. It could be a momentary mirage but a welcome oasis nevertheless. And while a coalition government may reduce the speed of transformative reform, the presence of a plural voice will ensure essential checks and balances while pushing forth legislation. No more ill-thought, demonic announcements — demonetisation, farm laws, or other sudden retardations. Expect some tug-of-war during the regime, but as long as the BJP, that still holds a sizable majority, follows the coalition dharma, major turbulence can be kept at bay. Having varied decision-makers with diverse interests, may actually prove constructive for a government that’s largely perceived as being a friend to big business only. It’s pertinent to remember that Congress-led UPA-I (United Progressive Alliance) was able to introduce impactful changes such as the National Rural Health Mission, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), MGNREGA, and the Right to Information Act. If the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) can work alongside a rejuvenated Opposition, upcoming systemic changes would be more inclusive and acceptable to all parties. In a departure of governance myopia, issues that have been niggling for years could finally be resolved. If critics and opposing voices are not shunted but listened to, then we could finally move away from wasteful Twitter (now ‘X’) wars and progress towards strengthening the nation together. Because of the coalition and a resurgent Opposition, this could be BJP’s best tenure yet.





The writer is an author and media entrepreneur. Views expressed are personal