International Women's Day: Economics of empowerment

"The virtue of man is in eloquence and that of women in silence" — these words were expressed by Aristotle more than two thousand years ago. In 1913, Rebecca West made an interesting observation: "I only know that people call me a feminist whenever I express sentiments that differentiate me from a doormat." These observations, spanning over two millennia, apparently convey the same essence.



Now, today, we need to introspect on how we can discern the position of women in the social pattern. The task is certainly not easy because it leads to a relative position in the vertical analysis. To a male, the approach to this issue would be different from what it would be for a woman.

March 8 arrives, and everywhere there is a buzz of celebrating International Women’s Day. We are indeed very keen on celebrating dates rather than justifying the cause of celebration. To be candid, the celebration of Women’s Day is ironical as it continually reminds us that women are lagging behind, and measures need to be taken to bridge the gap. Instead of celebrating any day, it is important that we realise the necessities of what we celebrate.

Nowadays, the concept of social development rests on sustainability and holistic growth. This implies a democratic socio-economic structure in which gender bias and gender-based lacuna are not acceptable. But the question remains: are we really eager to attain that condition of democracy? When we talk about democracy, we think about electing governments and certain constitutional rights, but the position of individuals in society is very relevant to determining democracy. Here, economics plays a major role, particularly in ascertaining the social and individual rights of a woman. Perspectives on this economics keep changing geographically, from urban to rural areas.

In countries like India, even after seventy-five years of Independence, a substantial number of women live in anguish, agony, and deprivation. They keep searching for their social identity and dignity. The balm on this bruise is vocational attainment. Long ago, in India, the first wave of the feminist movement happened simultaneously with the Bengal Renaissance during British rule in the mid-nineteenth century. All the great advocates of reforms ranging from Ram Mohan Roy to Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Swami Vivekananda insisted on the mandate of education for women. It would not only educate a woman intellectually and socially, but it would also lead to employment, which in itself would pave the path for women's empowerment. This empowerment is indispensable for establishing the right to voice opinions in individual and social matters.

But that does not mean if women do not earn their bread, their voices are clogged. We need to be reasonable enough to understand that even without earning bread for the family, a woman contributes economically just by managing the family's finances. This is no mean task, for it requires a kind of expertise, nothing less than professional accomplishment. That is why we use the term ‘Home Maker’, and making a home in its own way is significant economics. So, through this achievement alone, women should have acknowledgement without discrimination. Society should be intelligent enough to recognise the demand for equal opportunity for all. This is exactly what sustainable development demands.

The best parameter to measure the progress of a nation is the treatment to which its womenfolk are subject. There is no chance for the welfare of the world unless the condition of women is improved. This holds universal truth for all ages. Today, when we hold long discourses on gender inequality, we should guide our intellect towards encouraging more and more women to vocational qualifications. If we just care to look around us, we would be astonished to see how the barriers of profession are broken.

In recent times, women are performing different pujas as priests. Who would have imagined such things even five or ten years back? In the name of religion, such an act has been considered sacrilege. This off-beat vocation for women is not just a vocational exercise; it is a social announcement that no vocation can remain restricted for women. Moreover, the great dictators of social conventions, who are unfortunately males, have been sent a crucial message that women are their own destiny-seekers.

In many recent podcasts/vodcasts viewed over Facebook or WhatsApp, we come across small retail outlets catering to different products being run by women. They are not urban; they are located in remote places. Even for that purpose, the digital medium is also used for a variety of trade. The concept of micro-credit involves a lot of women workers. During the Covid period when many people lost their jobs, most of them being males, the females took to earning money for the families. That not only saved their families from economic disaster, it paved the path for individualism amongst those women who always felt couched and shuddered under male domination.

This is the strength of economics — it improves your finance; it escalates your dignity. It is very much like education to employment and empowerment. This empowerment is not just the authority to take individual decisions by women but also to ameliorate the social practices by getting rid of taboos and prejudices.

It is time we restrict seminars and tall lectures on how to enhance the position of women in society. Instead, exposure should be increased, allowing women to have more choices in their livelihoods. It is not mandatory for every woman to be a working professional, but it is necessary for every woman to be capable of having a vocation. Many vocations that were once exclusively for males are now open to females as well, including driving an auto or bus. Let them decide their own course. No man shall dictate to a woman, nor women to men. Women will work out their destiny better than men can do for them. All mischief has come because men undertook to shape the destiny of women.

A recent estimate by the World Bank shows that GDP per capita would be almost 20 per cent higher if all gender employment gaps were closed. Encouraged by these projections and, of course, by their confidence, women are rising rapidly in the sphere of entrepreneurship. By doing so, they are arranging employment for others as well, including both males and females. This, in turn, empowers women to enjoy their rights to control, make decisions, and benefit from resources and assets. Women need not have power over men but over themselves. This is the kind of emancipation society should strive for, where discrimination based on gender becomes insignificant in the face of inclusive socio-economic development. The theory of feminism does not concern women’s rights alone; it also highlights how and where those rights are engendered. Let us therefore shake off the hypocrisy that we tend to put up while dealing with feminist issues. We praise on the face and ridicule behind. That would boost no one. Society must realise that every day is Women's Day. If that happens, we do not need to celebrate Women’s Day separately.

The writer is an educator from Kolkata. Views expressed are personal