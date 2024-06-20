International Day of Yoga: Science with compassion

Our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi once said, “Through Yoga, we know the selfless action, we decide the journey from Karma to Karmayoga.” As we celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2024, with the theme “Yoga for Self and Society,” we reflect on yoga's transformative power for individuals and society.



In 2014, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi proposed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, coinciding with the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, the longest day of the year. This proposal received overwhelming support from the UN General Assembly, with a record 175 countries backing India. Since then, June 21 has been celebrated globally as the International Day of Yoga.

Yoga's widespread influence is remarkable for its ability to integrate into various cultural settings while maintaining its core principles. This results in a harmonious blend of ancient wisdom and contemporary knowledge, fostering unity and understanding across diverse cultures. The journey of the last ten years of ever-increasing influence of Yoga on the global stage has manifested many dimensions of the wide spectrum of usefulness of Yoga in the current world torn with stress, conflicts and contradictions.

Originating in India, yoga aims to unify emotional tranquillity, mental balance, and physical health. It goes beyond physical exercises to cultivate a lifestyle emphasising positive thinking, harmony, calmness, and gratitude. In a world with diverse beliefs, cultures, and values, yoga serves as a unifying force, bringing people together through compassion, kindness, and holistic health.

The word ‘Yoga’ is derived from the word ‘Yuj,’ meaning union or yoke, symbolising the union of individual consciousness with universal consciousness. This understanding fosters mutual respect for others, nature, animals, and the environment. By embracing this concept, we can explore the ‘True Self,’ connecting with our divine essence. Yoga promotes creativity, deepens our connections with others, and fosters self-control and moral growth, extending our concept of self to positively impact society.

Pursuing success through yoga involves persistent effort, positive thinking, and self-confidence, encapsulating self-development while learning from failures. This can enhance productivity and efficiency in the workplace. Evidence suggests that integrating yoga can ease the strain on public services and improve well-being in healthcare, criminal justice, education, and workplace settings.

Yoga also has a deep connection with the environment, promoting mindfulness, reduced consumption, sustainable lifestyle choices, and a connection with nature. Practitioners contribute to sustainable practices and support initiatives addressing climate change.

The Ministry of Ayush has worked tirelessly to promote yoga nationally and globally, striving to establish India as the holistic health capital of the world. The integration of yoga and meditation across cultures fosters a sense of connectedness, transcending language, geography, and socio-economic status. This shared mindfulness and well-being bring people together, promoting inclusivity and global understanding.

The rising interest in yoga and meditation has boosted international tourism, supporting local communities and fostering cultural interaction. The Ministry of Ayush's Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), under the Ministry of Ayush, in New Delhi, established in 1998, focuses on imparting yoga education and promoting a deeper understanding of yoga philosophy.

Scientific research increasingly supports yoga's efficacy in managing various disorders. The Central Council of Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN) actively verifies yoga's effectiveness by funding research-oriented themes. Eminent medical experts stress yoga's importance in managing diseases effectively. CCRYN also explores integrating technology with yoga.

Efforts to integrate yoga into India's healthcare system are ongoing. Research at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has shown yoga's potential in managing conditions like coronary atherosclerosis and irritable bowel syndrome. Studies on yoga's impact on rheumatoid arthritis and polycystic ovary syndrome highlight its therapeutic benefits.

In 1994, AIIMS began research on the "Coronary Atherosclerosis Reversal Potential of Yoga Lifestyle Intervention," concluding that the yoga lifestyle induced favourable effects on angina, body weight, and lipid levels.

During 1999-2002, research was conducted at AIIMS on “Yoga and Biofeedback for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome”. The research suggested that Yogic interventions are effective for the management of irritable bowel syndrome.

In 2020, a randomised controlled trial explored the impact of yoga-based lifestyle interventions on 140 patients with rheumatoid arthritis over eight weeks, showing remarkable improvement in disease severity. Another significant study at AIIMS in 2024 examined yoga's impact on polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), suggesting improvements in hormone levels, menstrual cycles, hirsutism, and acne while reducing oxidative stress and protecting against DNA damage.

AIIMS has produced a series of successful research publications highlighting various aspects of yoga, enhancing its acceptance among scientists, research scholars, and practitioners. These efforts attract attention to yoga's potential and effectiveness in managing various disorders and explore new avenues for research. Similarly, research from leading yoga institutions like SVYASA, Patanjali Yogpeeth, NIMHANS, JIPMER, TMH, and HCG has advanced yoga as a therapy through evidence-based research.

In 2023, the Ministry of Ayush organised the 9th International Day of Yoga with the theme 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi led the festivities at the UN headquarters, setting a Guinness World Record with participation from 135 nations. This year's theme, 'Yoga for Self and Society,' will once again bring citizens of India and participants worldwide together to promote health, humanity, and well-being.

As we celebrate this global festival with the theme of ‘Yoga for Self and Society,’ let us embrace yoga's timeless practice and its profound impact on our lives and society, fostering unity, compassion, and holistic well-being.

Happy International Day of Yoga to all!

The writer is Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. Views expressed are personal