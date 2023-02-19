International Day for Social Justice: Overcoming the barriers

The Common Agenda that stemmed from the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations Organization identified the following 12 action goals:



❋ Leave no one behind;

❋ Protect our planet;

❋ Promote peace and prevent conflicts;

❋ Abide by international law and ensure justice;

❋ Place women and girls at the centre;

❋ Build trust;

❋ Improve digital cooperation;

❋ Upgrade the United Nations;

❋ Ensure sustainable financing;

❋ Boost partnership;

❋ Listen to and work with the youth; and

❋ Be prepared.

These are all very vital and laudable commitments and the past two years since that commemoration has shown how serious or neglectful the member-states of the UN has been in taking forward their promises. The primary question to be resolved is how the present world, with its entrenched pattern of conflicts, and world-deranging tensions can change to a world in which harmony and cooperation will prevail. Therefore, this year’s theme demands urgent attention. How successful have been our efforts in “overcoming barriers and unleashing opportunities” in the light of the 12 pledges in the UN Common Agenda listed above?

As for our country, on one hand, there is a positive narrative. 'India is moving forward in every field' and on the other hand, there are strong undercurrents and voices lamenting that the enormity of challenges is too daunting to be resolved by plain rhetoric. The multi-pronged crises that countries are facing, not just India alone, I believe are a foretaste for humanity of the convulsions that are latent on the face of this planet. Its inhabitants whether they live in democracies or under dictatorships, be they capitalists or wage earners, whether Christians or Jews, Jains or Buddhists, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, atheists or agnostics, white or coloured, are all consciously or unconsciously stuck in a vortex, a global titanic upheaval.

What the whole world needs today is not a mere palliative or ad-hoc remedy consisting of superficial and cosmetic adjustments, but something that cuts deeply into the malady and brings about a fundamental, organic and far-reaching change, involving primarily the social and spiritual nature of all human beings. Sustainable Goal 16 of Agenda 2030 advocates “peaceful and inclusive societies”, as well as “social justice”. However, since it does not mention how to deal with worldwide wars or state-sponsored conflicts, it makes this goal impossible to achieve. Yet another inherent contradiction between idealism and the reality of our human situation.

From the perspective of educational programs and empowerment of women and girls—two most vital indices for the development of any country—India is marching ahead despite a host of challenges due to conditions prevailing throughout the world caused by the folly of decision-makers in the institutions of governance; environmental crises; fundamental tensions between absolute sovereignty of nation-states and processes of globalization.

The United Nations’ record against the classic “realist” interpretation of international relations, suggests that while its failures can often be attributed to the realpolitik of competition between nation-states, many of its greatest successes have occurred when the “idealist” vision of diplomacy shines through. It would not be wrong to say that the UN overcame the structural limitations that were imposed on it at its creation, as well as the political restrictions imposed by events like the Cold War. The General Assembly looks, at first glance, like it would function like a global entity empowered to enforce its decisions, albeit in a limited way. A closer reading of its functions, powers and procedures shows the General Assembly to be far from the “political centre of gravity.”

Instead, the UN Charter clearly establishes the much smaller and less representative Security Council as the organization’s controlling entity. Its five permanent members, China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US, each have the power through the so-called 'veto' to block virtually any decision at the UN. The reason is quite obvious, the resolutions of the General Assembly while carrying an important symbolic weight, are not binding on the member states. How shall we ever overcome this barrier is too complex a matter to be discussed at length over here.

Nevertheless, the General Assembly with other branches of the UN, such as the Secretariat, have in fact carved out significant and important roles. Let me cite a few instances:

❋ Peacekeeping, to which India has contributed immensely, is authorized by the Security Council but is generally operated by the Secretariat—and often initiated through the “good offices” of the Secretary-General. How often have we seen the blue-helmeted soldiers patrolling a cease-fire zone, distributing food to displaced villagers, and guarding election centres? When it works well, and there are a good number of examples, UN peacekeeping activities are truly one of the highest expressions of our common human humanity and proof that countries can work in harmony;

❋ The adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 is another significant contribution in the realm of national and international human rights in the past 75 years than in any comparable period of recorded history;

❋ Another notable accomplishment is the impact of UNICEF. Today, it is globally recognized and supported by governments, private foundations, local efforts, and even airliners who are keen to show their support for good causes; and

❋ The contribution of the United Environment Program is equally valuable in the amount of awareness, and the umpteen number of advocacy groups it has inspired to launch small and large projects in addressing the ecological crises caused by global warming, loss of biodiversity, and tackling natural disasters, inter alia.

Many far-reaching changes are an absolute must if the UN has to evolve and transform the existing power relationships and the worsening bilateral relations among the big powers of the world. Although governed by an anarchic system of sovereign nation-states, and hampered by structural limitations, the UN has an impressive record of successes, and I strongly believe that collaboration is possible on scales undreamt of in past ages, opening unparalleled prospects for humankind going far beyond the idealist vision of its founders. Failure to resolve present-day intractable differences and hegemonic attitudes risks consequences far more catastrophic than what we are already experiencing. Then and only then would the pledges enshrined in the Common Agenda be realized and vast new opportunities unleashed for the betterment of the whole world.

