India’s Tower of Babel

In countries near and far, language has been wielded as a potent tool of politics, sparking widespread revolts. From Sri Lanka and Nepal to Spain and the Czech Republic, linguistic tensions have fuelled nationalist movements. The Kurdish struggle for linguistic recognition has garnered international attention, while perceived linguistic discrimination has driven violent separatist attempts, such as those by Basque nationalists in Spain.

In South Asia, language issues have been a rallying cry for nations since the end of colonial rule. The emergence of Bangladesh in 1971 was rooted in the long history of the Bengali language movement. The concept of aligning physical borders with linguistic ones is a relatively recent development, dating back to the 20th century.

One perspective suggests that the Treaty of Versailles, which redrew European borders based on ethnicity, marked a turning point in linking nationality to language. This idea gained momentum after World War I, and by the mid-20th century, language had become a preferred way to define national boundaries, supplanting geographical features like mountains and rivers as the primary basis for dividing populations.

Language Politics in India: A Complex Landscape

India's linguistic diversity is unparalleled, with over 1,600 mother tongues spoken across the country. This diversity has contributed to complex language politics that have significantly influenced India's socio-political landscape. From colonial times to the present day, language politics in India has been a battleground for identity, power, and cultural preservation.

Historical Context: Language Movements and Independence

During the Indian independence movement, language played a significant role in shaping the country's future. Mahatma Gandhi envisioned Hindi as a unifying language, but this was met with resistance from non-Hindi speaking regions, particularly in the south. The Justice Party and Self-Respect Movement in Tamil Nadu led the charge against Hindi imposition, framing it as a threat to Tamil culture and identity.

The Official Languages Act of 1963 and Its Aftermath

The Official Languages Act of 1963 aimed to address the concerns of non-Hindi speaking states by allowing English to be continued as an official language alongside Hindi. However, the act's ambiguity sparked further protests, particularly in Tamil Nadu. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, founded by CN Annadurai, vehemently opposed the act, fearing Hindi imposition would marginalise non-Hindi speakers.

The 1965 Agitations and Their Impact

The 1965 agitations in Tamil Nadu, led by the DMK, were a pivotal moment in India's language politics. The protests, sparked by the introduction of the Three-Language Formula, turned violent, resulting in significant loss of life and property. The central government, under Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, eventually intervened, assuring that English would continue to be used indefinitely alongside Hindi.

The Reorganisation of States

The reorganisation of states in 1956 was a significant moment in India's linguistic politics. The States Reorganisation Act created states primarily based on linguistic lines, rather than the administrative convenience that had guided the British colonial boundaries. This move legitimised the principle that linguistic communities had a right to their own states, strengthening regional political parties and giving them a solid base for mobilisation.

Contemporary Language Politics

Despite the 1956 reorganisation, linguistic tensions continue to shape Indian politics. Conflicts often arise when linguistic majorities and minorities clash over official language status, cultural recognition, and access to government services. The Assamese-Bengali conflict in Assam, the Tamil-Kannada riots of 1992, and the Urdu controversy in North India are examples of these ongoing tensions.

The Assamese-Bengali Conflict in Assam

The Assam Movement of the 1980s was fundamentally about protecting Assamese linguistic and cultural identity from what was perceived as Bengali domination. The movement demanded the deportation of "illegal immigrants" (mainly Bengali speakers) and the recognition of Assamese as the sole official language of the state.

The Tamil-Kannada Riots of 1992

The Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka escalated into linguistic violence in 1992. What began as a dispute over water sharing transformed into attacks on Tamil speakers in Bangalore and Kannada speakers in Chennai.

The Urdu Controversy in North India

The status of Urdu in North Indian states, particularly Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, represents another dimension of linguistic politics. Despite having constitutional recognition and significant numbers of speakers, Urdu has often been marginalised in favor of Hindi.

Economic Dimensions of Linguistic Politics

Linguistic politics also has economic dimensions. Employment and language requirements, education and linguistic access, and language and political mobilisation are all interconnected issues.

Challenges and Consequences of Linguistic Politics

Inter-state tensions and violence, administrative challenges, and the impact on national unity are all challenges and consequences of linguistic politics in India. As India continues to evolve, balancing linguistic diversity with national unity will be essential for fostering an inclusive and culturally rich society.

The Bengali Language Controversy

The Bengali language controversy is a crucial aspect of India's linguistic politics. During colonial rule, language was used as a political tool. The British separated Bihar and Orissa from Bengal, citing linguistic differences, but when partitioning Bengal, they prioritised administrative convenience over linguistic considerations. Nationalist leaders saw the partition as a deliberate attempt to create Hindu-Muslim discord and strongly opposed it. Notably, Rabindranath Tagore joined the movement, taking to the streets to voice his dissent.

In recent times, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been advocating for the protection of the Bengali language, calling for a "Bhasha Andolan" (Language Movement). This movement aims to promote and preserve the Bengali language, which has been an integral part of Bengali culture and identity.

The controversy highlights the complex linguistic landscape of India and the need to promote and preserve regional languages. It also underscores the importance of recognising and respecting the linguistic diversity of the country.

The Future of Linguistic Politics in India

The future of linguistic politics in India will depend on the ability of policymakers to address the complex issues surrounding language, identity, and power. By understanding the historical context and contemporary challenges of linguistic politics, India can work towards a more inclusive and equitable society for all its citizens.

