India’s Security Blind Spots

Terrorism is emerging as a growing and challenging global issue, fostering instability, bloodshed, and chaos. In the nuclear age, it poses a significant threat to global security and stability. According to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), over 2 billion people reside in countries with endemic conflict and violence, accounting for 88 per cent of terrorist acts and 98 per cent of terror-related activities in 2022.

From an economic perspective, terrorism has severe consequences, including forced displacement, capital flight, and economic decline. In a multicultural and multi-religious country like India, it negatively impacts interpersonal relations and hinders social cohesion. Administratively, it erodes trust in governance.

South Asia is a hotspot for terrorism, with 123 active terrorist and insurgent groups, accounting for over 27 per cent of terrorist attacks. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation has expressed concern about growing cross-border terrorism, citing attacks in Pahelgam, India, Jaffar Express, and Khuzdar, Pakistan.

Terrorism in India: A Growing Concern

India has been a target of Islamic militants for quite some time. The 2008 Mumbai attacks, which killed over 200 people, are a stark reminder of this. Recently, a car explosion in Delhi on November 10, 2025, claimed the lives of over 8 people, and the Government of India has declared it a terrorist incident. The alleged involvement of a female doctor has added a new dimension to the case.

Interestingly, just a day later, Islamabad was rocked by a suicide bombing that killed at least 12 people. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility, and Pakistan pointed fingers at Afghan-based militants and “Indian-backed elements”.

The handling of these attacks by the police raises questions about India’s intelligence apparatus. Some believe Pakistan-based terrorist groups are retaliating against Operation Sindoor, a recent military operation targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.

The Government of India has not reacted sharply, possibly due to implications like initiating another round of Operation Sindoor, which is currently on hold. India also needs to navigate its relationship with Saudi Arabia, which has a new mutual defence pact with Pakistan, potentially creating opportunities for pro-Pakistani international players to exploit the situation.

The Need for a Stronger Counter-Terrorism Strategy

India’s stable democracy and political consensus on counter-terrorism are significant strengths. To effectively combat terrorism, India must enhance its diplomatic efforts to address the external dimensions of terrorism. This includes devising a sharper and sounder diplomatic policy to deter Pakistan from supporting terrorist activities in India.

Encouragingly, the Global Terrorism Index 2024 reports a decline in terrorism-related deaths in South Asia. India has seen a decrease in deaths from terrorism, with 18 fewer deaths in 2022-2023, following declines of 45 and 49 deaths in the previous two years. India ranks 14th on the GTI, improving its position by one place from the previous year.

To further reduce terrorism’s impact, India should focus on strengthening international cooperation, improving border security, and addressing socio-economic disparities that may contribute to radicalisation.

India’s counter-terrorism infrastructure needs improvement, focusing on policy consistency, funding, and political will. A group of domain experts should be engaged to develop a long-term policy, considering regional security dynamics, including Bangladesh’s shifting relations with Pakistan.

Terrorism and Crime Nexus: A Threat to National Security

The 2008 Mumbai attacks exposed a nexus between terrorism and crime, involving entities like Dawood Ibrahim’s syndicate, which engaged in hawala transactions and other crimes. This syndicate, initially driven by profit, later adopted extremist ideologies, financing attacks like the 1993 Mumbai blasts that killed 257 people and caused billions in losses.

To combat this, India should strengthen law enforcement, disrupt financing channels, and address socio-economic grievances exploited by extremist groups.

Reforming Police Organisation

The Mumbai and Delhi blasts highlight police shortcomings. India’s police force is trained for law and order, but needs to change its image and build public trust to gather vital information on suspicious activities. Effective collaboration with civil society and citizens’ groups is crucial, especially in urban areas.

However, political interference hinders police functioning, preventing public cooperation. The Supreme Court’s 2006 Prakash Singh case ordered police reforms, but implementation has been slow. Corruption within the police further complicates counter-terrorism efforts, as seen in the Dawood gang’s smuggling networks.

AI Strengthening

AI can revolutionise counter-terrorism by analysing vast datasets, identifying patterns, and supporting real-time decision-making. India can leverage AI to counter encrypted communications, digital propaganda, and drone technology used by groups like Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

Conclusion: A Multi-Pronged Approach

Combating terrorism requires a multi-pronged approach, involving local communities, civil society organisations, and capacity-building of police forces. Changing the public perception of police is crucial. Global cooperation, led by the UN Security Council, is essential to address terrorism’s global dimension, despite challenges posed by power asymmetries and political manoeuvring.

Views expressed are personal. John Felix Raj is the Vice Chancellor, and Prabhat Kumar Datta is an Adjunct Professor of Political Science, both at St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata