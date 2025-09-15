India’s Just Transition

India faces a huge challenge — extreme weather, like floods and heatwaves, is hitting hard. Millions of people already face water shortages and crop failures. We need to cut down carbon emissions fast, so as to save our planet. But we must ensure that these changes are inclusive.

This is where the “Just Transition” comes in. It’s a way to tackle climate change that puts “people first”. It ensures that moving away from old, polluting ways doesn’t leave anyone behind. During transition, we focus on workers, communities, and other employees, most affected by the shift from fossil fuels to clean energy. This framework builds a fair path to climate resilience in India.

Understanding the Landscape

Regional Disparities and Climate Impacts

Different parts of India feel climate change in different ways. Coastal regions battle rising seas and powerful cyclones. Arid zones face more severe droughts, drying up crucial farmlands. Meanwhile, the Himalayan foothills see unpredictable rains and melting glaciers. For example, Kerala’s floods displaced over a million people in 2018. This shows how local extreme weather events create deep problems.

Socio-Economic Vulnerabilities and Climate Shocks

Existing social issues related to poverty, caste, and gender play a defining role in people’s vulnerability to climate change. Many depend on farming or fishing, being very sensitive to weather changes. Roughly 70% of India’s population is engaged in climate-sensitive sectors like agriculture, making them extra exposed to climate shocks.

Current Energy Transition and Social Implications

India is working hard on renewable energy. Our nation aims for 500 gigawatts of non-fossil energy by 2030. But this huge shift has social implications, especially for coal-rich regions. Thousands of workers and their families rely on coal mining jobs. What happens to them when these mines close down?

Pathways to a Just Energy Transition in India

Phased and Equitable Decarbonization Strategies

While moving away from fossil fuels, we should create plans that lower carbon emissions without shocking the economy. We can set a “carbon budget” for different industries and areas. India is currently working towards market-based approaches to control emissions, like the Perform, Achieve and Trade Scheme, Renewable Energy Certifications, Carbon Credit Trading Scheme, etc.

Investing in Green Jobs and Skills Development

The shift to clean energy creates many new opportunities, such as jobs in solar panel installation or making energy-efficient buildings. Training programs can help coal workers learn new skills for these green jobs in India. Germany, for instance, has helped coal miners retrain for renewable energy roles. Projections show India could create millions of new green jobs.

Ensuring Access to Affordable and Clean Energy for All

Programs for small-scale solar power can reach far-off places. Government programs like the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, offering subsidy on installation of solar panels at home and Chhattisgarh rolling out community energy initiatives like solar electrification in Bastar’s tribal villages are some good steps in this direction. Pro-poor energy policies can make clean power both cheap and reliable for all. This helps build social equity in India.

Empowering Local Communities and Indigenous Peoples

Local communities often know their land best. They hold traditional wisdom that helps them adapt to changing weather. We should let them lead local climate projects. For example, community-managed forests can protect water sources. These efforts build climate resilience in India from the ground up.

Gender-Responsive Climate Policies

Climate change hits women and girls harder than men. They often fetch water or gather firewood, which becomes tougher with changing weather. Policies must include women in planning and decision-making. We need to ensure women get equal chances in new green jobs. This strengthens overall social equity in India.

Social Protection Mechanisms for Transitioning Workers

Workers changing from old industries need support. We must set up strong safety nets for them and their families. This can mean help with income or finding new training. Organisations like the ILO suggest social protection floors during energy transitions. This helps workers feel secure as the economy shifts.

Integrating Just Transition Principles

India’s existing climate plans can embrace just transition ideas more fully. Our National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) can add specific measures for worker support in government policies like the RECLAIM Framework for Mine Closure, launched by the Ministry of Coal in May 2025, etc.

Beyond the national level, several states can take proactive measures to align their climate goals and promote a just transition. Few steps have already been taken in this regard by states like Jharkhand, which has its own task force on sustainable just transition to act upon the challenges and align with national climate goals.

Thus, building a just transition in India is a huge task, but it’s essential. We must tie climate action to fair social outcomes. Prioritising human well-being alongside a healthy planet helps everyone.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is a Gold Medalist in MSW with a background in Law and experience in CSR program implementation