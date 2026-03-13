India’s Green Development Path

In 2015, the global community adopted the United Nations Sustainable Development Agenda, outlining 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to be achieved by 2030. These goals represent humanity’s collective commitment to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for future generations. While many sectors contribute to these goals, forests occupy a uniquely central position. They sustain water systems, regulate climate, support biodiversity, and provide livelihoods to millions.

India, with nearly 24.62 per cent of its geographical area under forest and tree cover according to the Forest Survey of India, stands at a critical juncture. The nation’s forests support the livelihoods of over 275 million forest-dependent people, many of whom live in remote and economically vulnerable regions. From the perspective of a forest administrator working closely with field realities, it is clear that forest departments are not merely custodians of trees; they are institutions that connect environmental stewardship with human welfare. Achieving the SDGs in India will require the integration of scientific forest management with the participation and awareness of local communities.

Biodiversity and Ecosystem Protection

At the heart of forestry lies the mission of conserving life on land, directly aligned with SDG 15: Life on Land. India is among the world’s 17 megadiverse countries, hosting nearly 8 per cent of the world’s recorded biodiversity. Forest departments safeguard this wealth through protected areas such as national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, conservation reserves, and community reserves.

Yet biodiversity protection cannot be achieved through government action alone. Across India, forest-fringe communities possess deep ecological knowledge passed down through generations. Their understanding of seasonal cycles, wildlife movement, and forest regeneration often complements modern scientific approaches.

The role of the forest department is therefore evolving from enforcement to partnership. Community-based protection committees, local monitoring groups, and participatory forest management have demonstrated success in reducing illegal logging, forest fires, and wildlife poaching. When communities recognise that a thriving forest secures water, soil fertility, and cultural identity, conservation becomes a shared responsibility.

Climate Change Mitigation

Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of the 21st century. Forests act as natural climate regulators by absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it as biomass, directly contributing to SDG 13: Climate Action. India’s forests currently store an estimated 7,204 million tonnes of carbon, and the country has committed under the Paris Agreement to create an additional carbon sink of 2.5–3 billion tonnes of CO₂ equivalent through forest and tree cover by 2030.

Forest-fringe communities are often the first to observe changes in rainfall patterns, rising temperatures, and declining water sources. When they participate in afforestation programs, protect plantations, and prevent forest fires, they become frontline actors in climate action. Forest departments can strengthen these efforts by integrating local participation in afforestation drives, climate-resilient species selection, and landscape restoration initiatives.

Water Security

Forests function as natural water towers. They capture rainfall, recharge groundwater, regulate stream flows, and prevent soil erosion. In a country where water scarcity is becoming a critical challenge, these ecological services are invaluable.

This directly supports SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation. Studies indicate that over 70 per cent of India’s major rivers originate in forested watersheds. The health of rivers such as the Ganga, Brahmaputra, Godavari, and Cauvery is closely linked to the integrity of forest ecosystems in their catchments.

Villagers living near forests play a crucial role in maintaining these watersheds. Preventing forest fires, avoiding overgrazing, and protecting vegetation along stream banks can significantly improve water availability. Awareness programs conducted by forest departments help communities understand the connection between forests and drinking water security.

Poverty Reduction and Rural Livelihoods

For millions of rural families, forests represent more than ecological assets; they are a source of daily survival. Collection of fuelwood, fodder, honey, medicinal plants, and other non-timber forest products forms a significant part of the rural economy. Sustainable forest management therefore contributes directly to SDG 1: No Poverty and SDG 2: Zero Hunger.

In many tribal and forest-fringe regions, income from forest products supplements agricultural earnings, particularly during lean seasons. Forest departments can strengthen this relationship by promoting value addition, training communities in sustainable harvesting techniques, and facilitating market access. When villagers see forests as a sustainable source of livelihood, conservation becomes economically meaningful.

Green Economy and Employment

The concept of a green economy is gaining importance in national development strategies. Forests offer opportunities for sustainable growth through eco-tourism, bamboo-based industries, herbal medicine production, and nature-based enterprises.

These activities contribute to SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth. Across India, eco-tourism initiatives managed jointly by forest departments and local communities have generated employment while promoting environmental awareness. Young people from forest-fringe villages are increasingly finding employment as nature guides, wildlife trackers, eco-tourism operators, and conservation volunteers, creating a generation that views forests as assets to be protected.

Gender Inclusion and Community Participation

Women have traditionally been at the forefront of forest resource management in rural India. From collecting fuelwood and fodder to managing household water needs, women share an intimate relationship with forests. Programs such as Joint Forest Management have shown that involving women in decision-making significantly improves forest protection outcomes, aligning with SDG 5: Gender Equality.

Women’s self-help groups across several states are now actively participating in plantation drives, forest fire prevention, nursery development, and sustainable harvesting of forest produce. Empowering these groups through training, financial support, and leadership opportunities can transform forest governance at the grassroots level.

Sustainable Futures

Rapid urbanisation and changing land-use patterns are placing growing pressure on natural ecosystems, making sustainable landscape planning essential. Integrating forests, agriculture and urban development through urban forestry, agroforestry, green belts and restoration of degraded landscapes helps maintain ecological balance while supporting sustainable cities. Effective environmental governance by forest departments plays a crucial role in enforcing laws against illegal logging, wildlife trafficking and encroachment. Equally important is community participation, which strengthens monitoring and protection efforts. Collaborative partnerships among governments, academic institutions, civil society organisations and local communities further enhance conservation initiatives. Ultimately, safeguarding forests depends on collective responsibility, informed citizens and committed institutions working together to advance the Sustainable Development Goals.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is the Chief Conservator of Forests, Government of West Bengal