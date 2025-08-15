There’s nothing quite as taken for granted as freedom. To live and breathe under the open sky without fears of incarceration or abuse is a privilege — one that we easily forget. But our freedom was hard-won. Our history of colonial rule and the years of struggle of our freedom fighters, is gradually being forgotten. Perhaps schools still eulogise the crusaders of our freedom, but the rest of us pay more attention to the “freedom sales” than the intrinsic value of liberation.

This remembrance of who we are and where we come from should not be limited to a day. The Indian ethos, principles, and culture should govern us through the year. Especially at a time when much of the world seems to be departing from empathy, India must doggedly clutch to her own. In today's dystopian age, children are being starved in the name of war, generations are being slaughtered in blatant pogroms, as are essential financial aid to support poor nations, fight disease, fund research and development (R&D), even to protect national parks. All this and more is happening right in front of our eyes, brought to our little mobile screens for daily consumption. Ignominies and injustice carry on without the fear of sanctions or global criticism. Borders have closed, immigrants have been deported, foreigners are unwelcome. From a global village, the world today feels increasingly restricted. An atmosphere of hatred, suspicion, and derision are guiding the rhetoric and actions of some of the most powerful nations in the world. And here's exactly where India can make a difference.

India has always been governed by empathy and a functional moral compass. We are decisive and ambitious, and our influence on the global stage is on the rise. A robust economy and a powerful population is an attractive entity. While some world leaders display myopic and unstatesman-like behaviour, India has the unique opportunity to lead by example. Are we perfect? By no means. We have chinks in our armour that need fixing. We ride the wave of development but if not careful and sensible, stand a chance to lose the fight to protect our environment and natural resources. Our cities need better urban planning, air needs cleaning, women need heightened safety, even innocent stray dogs need saving. We need more jobs, lower food and essential commodity prices, improved public infrastructure and transport. Reforms in education and public health can ameliorate the standard of living of our citizens.

The list is long and again, by no means are we immaculate. But I'm filled with hope because even though some things are less than ideal, we still strive to do the right thing as a nation. Yes, we struggle even today — to safeguard democracy, to protect the environment, to be on the side of those that are being persecuted for no reason whether they are humans or the voiceless strays of Delhi. We are not yet a model nation but to be able to protest, to raise our voice even against judgements given by the apex court, to write and opine, to vent, rail, and criticise — is a gift in today's world. I feel obliged for the freedom that we continue to enjoy in our great nation. I’m beholden to those who continue to fight the good fight. I am indebted to those that take to the streets even when the rest of us work our daily jobs. And for that I am grateful.

The writer is an author and media entrepreneur. Views expressed are personal