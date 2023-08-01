Imperilled kidneys of nature

Wetlands, one of the most productive ecosystems on the planet, often called the ‘kidneys of nature’, are facing many anthropogenic threats. A major study published in 2023 in the ‘Nature’ by Fluet-Chouinard and others, estimated that approximately 21 per cent of the Earth's wetlands have vanished since 1700. Wetlands International South Asia (WISA), in a study published in 2020, has estimated that India has lost at least 30 per cent of its natural wetlands in the last four decades. Urban wetlands are facing an increasingly dire situation and inland wetlands are disappearing at an accelerated rate compared to coastal ones. According to the same study by WISA, Hyderabad has lost 55 per cent of its wetlands, while Mumbai has witnessed a staggering loss of 71 per cent between 1970 and 2014. During the same period, Ahmedabad too has experienced a decline of 57 per cent, Bengaluru has lost 56 per cent, Pune has seen a loss of 37 per cent, and the Delhi-National Capital Region has suffered a 38 per cent reduction in wetland areas.



Ramsar recognition

In 2022, India incorporated an additional 11 wetlands into the list of Ramsar sites, raising the total count to 75. While the designation of these wetlands as Ramsar sites is a cause for celebration, it is crucial to recognize that India has a significant number of other wetlands deserving urgent attention for protection and conservation efforts. According to the ‘National Wetland Atlas: India 2011’, the country has approximately 7,57,060 wetlands (including both natural and man-made) accounting for around 4.6 per cent of the country's geographical area. The ‘National Decadal Wetlands Change Atlas’, released by the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in 2022, indicates a marginal increase in the number and area of wetlands in the country between 2006-2007 and 2017-18. However, this increase does not always reflect the quality and degradation of these wetlands. In fact, a written reply in the Lok Sabha on April 3, 2023 by the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change stated that specific details on degraded wetlands across the country were not available. However, it is evident from various reports, media coverage, and studies that a vast number of wetlands in India are experiencing severe degradation at a breakneck speed due to anthropogenic causes. Even the ‘Wetlands of India Portal’, maintained by the MoEFCC, only has information about the health (Wetland Health Cards) of 631 wetlands in the country.

Threats from climate change

In India, wetlands face significant threats from agricultural expansion, urban sprawl, illegal construction, and pollution. The surplus supply of minerals and nutrients (mainly nitrogen and phosphorus), agricultural runoff, sewage discharge, or other forms of pollution being released to the wetlands triggers a chain of reaction within the ecosystem. This results in the overgrowth of algae and plants leading to a process called eutrophication. The excess algae and plants reduce the levels of oxygen levels in the water, which further leads to the death of fish and other aquatic life forms. Furthermore, wetlands are natural sources of methane. However, because of global warming, methane production from the wetlands is believed to have increased. In fact, according to a study published in Nature Climate Change this year by Zhang and others, Methane emissions from wetlands increased at a rate of 1.3-1.4 teragrams per year globally from 2000 to 2021. Another analysis by Zhou and others in the ISME Journal in 2021 shows that there has been a 5-6 per cent jump in methane emissions from wetlands between 2007 and 2021. This increase in methane emissions from wetlands is attributed to global warming, and tropical wetlands are emerging as hotspots of methane emissions.

Legal framework

The existence of legal instruments to protect and conserve wetlands in India is a relatively recent development. However, at the international level, India has been a signatory to the Ramsar Convention since 1982, which establishes a framework for national-level actions and international cooperation in wetland conservation. The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, serves as a comprehensive legislation in India to ensure the protection and improvement of the environment, including wetlands. Since 1987, India has implemented the National Wetlands Conservation Programme (NWCP), which provides financial support for wetland conservation initiatives across the country. However, it was not until 2010 that the Ministry of Environment and Forest introduced the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2010 under the umbrella of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. Later, the central government decided to supersede the old rules and introduced the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017. These new rules comprised modifications and additions aimed at conserving, managing, and maintaining the ecological integrity of wetlands while still allowing for their ‘wise use’. However, these new rules faced significant criticism from experts and environmentalists. Unlike the new rules, the old rules had a provision for establishing a central regulatory body called the Central Wetlands Regulatory Authority (CWRA). The CWRA, which was previously responsible for wetlands regulation, has been replaced with the National Wetlands Committee under the new rules. However, the National Wetlands Committee only serves in an advisory capacity. A pivotal role in wetlands conservation, protection, and management now falls upon the State/UT Wetlands Authority (SWA), as mandated by the new rules. In the 2010 version of the rules, there was a provision to appeal to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) if individuals were dissatisfied with decisions made by the Central Wetlands Authority (CWA). However, the 2017 rules do not mention such a provision. This grants the state government the discretion not only to designate wetlands but also to determine the level of protection they deserve. The new Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules do outline a list of prohibited activities within and around wetlands. However, the State/UT Wetlands Authority (SWA) has the power to recommend the exclusion of any prohibited activities to the central government. Furthermore, the concept of "wise use" incorporated in the rules has faced criticism due to its subjective nature and the potential for multiple interpretations.

Govt. initiatives for conservation

Until 2012-2013, the MoEFCC extended financial assistance to states and Union Territories (UTs) under the National Wetlands Conservation Programme (NWCP) and National Lake Conservation Plan (NLCP). In February 2013, to streamline efforts and enhance synergy, the Central Government merged NWCP and NLCP into the National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystems (NPCA). The NPCA operates on a cost-sharing basis between the central and state governments. The MoEFCC has approved conservation proposals for a total of 165 wetlands, including 42 Ramsar sites across the country. This demonstrates the government's commitment to wetland conservation. In the budget speech for 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Amrit Dharohar scheme. Recognizing the vital role played by local communities in conserving wetland ecosystems, the scheme aims to promote and sustain their unique conservation values.

Call for action

Although the efforts made by governments are commendable, they fall short considering the extensive number of wetlands in the country that require similar attention. Regrettably, the current financial assistance schemes do not cover the majority of natural and man-made wetlands. As a result, many wetlands are facing urgent issues such as eutrophication, harmful algal blooms, encroachment, and increased methane emissions. Given the challenges posed by climate change, the conservation and protection of wetlands have become increasingly critical. Wetlands serve as valuable tools for climate mitigation as they have the potential to act as carbon sinks, regulate floods, and provide numerous other ecosystem services. It is therefore imperative to prioritize their conservation and protection. Emerging concerns highlight the potential transition of wetlands, from being crucial net carbon sinks to becoming significant net carbon emitters, as a result of the escalating effects of climate change. The conservation efforts should also look beyond the purview of just authorities and ministries where they are the sole protector of the wetlands. The idea of common resources and making the local community a stakeholder in the conservation efforts can provide an alternative solution to the problem. Involving the local communities in conservation efforts and in return letting them enjoy the ecosystem services that wetlands offer seem to be a practical way. Establishing community-based restoration and conservation initiatives such as village-level wetland management committees or setting up citizen science initiatives to collect data on key indicators of wetland health etc. can empower the locals to take care of wetlands. The involvement of govt. agencies, locals, NGOs and experts can help formulate and implement strategies at the very grassroots level to protect a large number of wetlands in the country.

Pradip Burman is Chairman, Mobius Foundation, New Delhi; and Sandip Tanu Mandal is Research Associate, Mobius Foundation. Views expressed are personal