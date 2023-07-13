Imperative resurgence

As a Bengali, one feels proud when the Prime Minister of the country, in his speeches, often quotes the many names of Bengali luminaries. It is not easy to find such a wealth of contributions made throughout history, from just one region across disciplines as diverse as literature, science, philosophy, music and religion. However, regrettably, Bengal, once known for its prosperity across the globe, is now an impoverished land, frequently subject to ridicule by the rest of the country.

The decline started towards the end of colonial rule but has continued perhaps at a greater speed after independence, betraying the aspirations of the people. Who is to be blamed for this downward spiral? Is this just due to years of political incompetence, widespread corruption, political violence, social disengagement, or economic deprivation from the Centre? History tells us that changes in Bengal, for better or for worse, have major implications on the fate of the country as a whole.

At the beginning of 16th century, seafaring Europeans started their trading expedition in India. The Portuguese were the first to reach the shore of Kerala. The Dutch, the French and the British followed, mainly as traders with small armies just for their own protection. The initial trade quickly spread from southern India, and flourished along the Bengal delta, which became a melting pot of fortune seekers not only from Europe but also from different parts of India. Many accounts from contemporary historians indicated that Bengal was perhaps one of the richest places on the planet at that time.

However, socially, 16th-century Bengal told a different story. Hindu society, under Sultanate rule, was becoming more demoralized, divided, rife with superstition and under distinct threat of massive religious conversion. It was in this context that Sri Chaitanya Dev established what was perhaps the first social movement of modern India and the first Bengal Renaissance, inspiring an entire generation to organize a movement for social equality. For reasons not fully understood, the movement petered out in Bengal.

Unfortunately, societal discordance, disenchantment of the populace with its rulers, combined with the promise of riches and the many contenders that it drew, the scene was set for the landmark Battle of Palashi (Plassey) where an uneven war between a small army for the East India Company and a structured, adequately armed and numerically far superior army, concluded in the unexpected defeat of the latter.

The East India Company took over administrative control in 1757, and the fate, not just of Bengal, but of the country, was determined for the next 200 years.

Calcutta was established as the capital of British India. The education system was embraced by Bengali Hindus who soon began to excel in Western education. With education came empowerment and slowly they moved upwards to become important members of society, now capable of moving opinions. This led to the second Renaissance in Bengal, and Calcutta became the second most important city after London.

The dominance of Bengal over the rest of the country became palpable. This also nurtured a growing intolerance to foreign occupation, expressing itself in the form of agitation and non-co-operation.

Bengal advocated for armed struggle for Independence. The time had come for the colonial masters to teach Bengal and Bengalis a lesson.

The capital was shifted from Calcutta to Delhi; the Bengal unit of the army was dismantled; and multiple famines were engineered, including the infamous Bengal famine of 1943. The land of plenty witnessed the deaths of starving millions on the streets, corpses being dragged and eaten by scavengers.

India achieved her freedom a few years later, but at a huge cost. The trauma that India endured during the Partition is under-represented, inadequately documented and not properly evaluated in world history. Since Punjab and Bengal were identified as two Muslim majority provinces, a decision was taken to divide the two to make a separate homeland for Muslims. The Partition of India brought with it a unique suffering.

At the time of the Partition, there were many more killings in Punjab, compared to Bengal. Most of the minority communities including Sikhs and Hindus migrated to India where they settled permanently. In contrast, Hindus from the partitioned Eastern part of Bengal, moved in much lesser numbers immediately after independence but continued a slow migration to India over the coming decades. While refugees from Punjab got better and organized assistance for relocation from the Centre, those from Bengal did not get the assistance they deserved.

Whatever the reasons may be, the state which had been at the forefront of thought leadership and the struggle for Independence got a raw deal after India got her freedom. According to official statistics, per capita income in Bengal dropped from number 1 position to 8th position by 1966. Despite an equal contribution made to the treasury by Bengal and Bombay, tax receipt by Bengal was reduced from 20 per cent to 12 per cent. Industrial output from 27 per cent in 1947 dropped to 17 per cent in 1960. These trends continued over the years with closure of industries, labour strikes, lack of enterprise and offers of subsidy to compensate for unemployment by successive governments. Currently, Bengal stands in 6th position for GDP and 11th in the industrial sector.

The Centre cannot solely be blamed for a step motherly attitude towards the state because during the left front rule, industry doors closed one after another as a result of an unruly labour market. Political masters in charge of governing the state have made wrong decisions to gain and retain popular support without thinking about the long-term future. Discordance between the Centre and the state was allowed to grow and the entire eastern half of the country did not get the support it deserved from the Centre.

Corruption and inaction are also to blame, but neither are exclusive to Bengal. India is behind Bangladesh and other Asian countries in most development indicators despite being the 5th largest economy. High levels of tolerance, very little demand, diligence, hard work and some ingrained spirituality among the people of India have helped the country grow to her present level even after two centuries of colonial rule. However, the growing divide between the very rich and the poor is a shameful story.

The Bengali intelligentsia has always been at the forefront to express itself against social injustice and lend its voice through multiple activities. That voice in Bengal is surprisingly quiet but the community as a whole is extremely unhappy. It is not always the physical and economic strengths that shape the future of a country. It is equally, if not more important to nourish the thinkers who can then guide power with the right advice. Bengal, despite its many disadvantages, acted as a compass of conscience during the early 19th century. Now, however, the state has lost its relevance in the national context, and it seems to have descended into an irreversible state of depression.

There is no dearth of talents in Bengal but it has got to be brought to surface by a combined effort from all so that it once more gets the right environment to flourish and give some moral direction to the country.

