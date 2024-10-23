How do we prepare for Cyclone Dana?

Global warming and climate change are hitting home like never before. Around the world, cyclones, floods, fires, droughts and all kinds of adverse weather events are wreaking havoc on an unprecedented scale. In the recent past mankind has had to face a serious reckoning for its depredations. Several cyclones and hurricanes have exacted a fearsome toll from virtually every geography on the planet.

Cyclone Mocha (2023) was one of the deadliest cyclones to hit Myanmar and Bangladesh in recent years, causing catastrophic damage with sustained winds up to 260 km/h. Hurricane Ian (2022) a scary Category 5 storm struck the U.S., particularly Florida, like a sledgehammer. It caused severe flooding, and extensive property damage, and led to over 150 fatalities. Typhoon Noru (2022) typhoon rapidly intensified before hitting the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand, bringing strong winds and heavy rains that caused widespread flooding and devastation. Cyclone Freddy (2023) emerged out of the Indian Ocean, became one of the longest-lasting tropical cyclones on record and severely impacted Madagascar, Mozambique, and Malawi. And as recently as 10 days ago, Hurricane Milton (2024) and Hurricane Helene just a few days before it, ravaged the state of Florida in the US causing billions of dollars worth of damage and fatalities (over 230 by Hurricane Helene and over 16 by Hurricane Milton).

India too has had a torrid time with extreme climate events in the last few years. The 5 worst cyclones in recent times have been Cyclone Tauktae (2021) which was one of the strongest cyclones to hit the Western coast of India, Cyclone Yaas (2021) which barrelled onto the Eastern coast of India, affecting Odisha and West Bengal, Cyclone Amphan (2020) which was one of the most powerful cyclones to form over the Bay of Bengal devastating West Bengal and Odisha and killing over 100 people, Cyclone Nisarga (2020) which was a rare cyclone that hit the western coast of India and Cyclone Fani (2019) which was one of the strongest cyclones to hit Odisha in decades.

India, being prone to extreme climate events such as cyclones, has gathered critical learnings from recent disasters. These include:

1. Enhanced Early Warning Systems

• India's early warning systems have improved significantly. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) now provides more accurate and timely warnings, allowing better preparedness. Cyclone Amphan and Cyclone Fani showcased how early warnings saved lives through mass evacuations, although infrastructure damage remained high.

2. Infrastructure Resilience

• Cyclone damage to infrastructure, such as power lines, roads, and buildings, has underscored the importance of building more resilient structures. Lessons from Cyclones Amphan and Tauktae showed the need for cyclone-resistant housing and stronger coastal infrastructure.

• The government has recognized the need to climate-proof urban and rural infrastructure, particularly in vulnerable coastal areas, focusing on flood-resistant buildings, embankments, and reinforced roads.

3. Community Preparedness and Evacuation

• India’s ability to conduct large-scale evacuations during cyclones has saved countless lives. Efficient evacuation during Cyclone Fani and Cyclone Yaas demonstrated the importance of public awareness campaigns and readiness at the local level. However, these events revealed the need for better coordination to prevent disruption in rural areas and ensure faster post-disaster recovery.

4. Ecosystem-Based Adaptation

• Mangrove restoration projects in regions like the Sundarbans have shown that natural ecosystems provide a buffer against cyclone-induced storm surges. Cyclone Amphan highlighted how areas with intact mangroves faced reduced flooding, leading to a greater emphasis on conservation and restoration of coastal ecosystems.

5. Inclusive Disaster Planning

• Recent events revealed the importance of considering vulnerable populations, including low-income communities, in disaster planning. Cyclones like Fani and Amphan showed that marginalized groups, particularly in rural coastal regions, faced disproportionate impacts due to weak infrastructure and limited access to emergency services.

Strategic Learnings for the Future:

• India must continue to invest in climate adaptation measures, such as improving forecasting technology, building cyclone shelters, enhancing flood management systems, and expanding insurance coverage for vulnerable communities.

• In addition we must also encourage afforestation, shifting to renewables, creation of carbon sinks and many other greenhouse gas mitigation policies backed by science, technology, engineering and innovation.

These storms illustrate the growing frequency and intensity of adverse and extreme weather events, driven in part by climate change not just around the world but also right here in India in general and West Bengal in particular. We are certainly feeling the brunt of nature’s response to anthropomorphic depredations. We are all currently racing to prepare for Cyclone Dana’s onslaught in a few hours; not only should we brace for the impact of the cyclone, but we must also pre-empt damage and be ready as much as we can to minimise loss of life and property.

Learning from our recent experiences here are my thoughts on how we can do just that.

1. Pre-Cyclone Preparations (24-48 hours before landfall):

Just before Dana arrives we must draw up some comprehensive plans to evacuate, stock up and communicate. Specific plans in each of these areas are as follows:

• Evacuation Plans:

◦ Evacuate vulnerable areas: Residents of low-lying areas, coastal regions, and unsafe buildings should relocate to designated cyclone shelters. Authorities will mark these areas and provide transportation assistance.

◦ Evacuation routes should be communicated clearly through local authorities, social media, and radio.

• Stock up on essentials: Families should secure:

◦ Emergency kits (flashlights, batteries, first-aid supplies).

◦ Drinking water, dry rations, and medication for at least three days.

◦ Identification documents and important papers sealed in waterproof bags.

◦ Common medicines and medicines being taken every day by patients

◦ Secure all items likely to become flying projectiles during high winds by tying them up or moving them indoors

• Communication preparedness:

◦ Charge mobile phones and store emergency contact numbers of local disaster management authorities and indeed, close relatives and friends

◦ Stay tuned to official announcements through All India Radio, TV, or official social media accounts.

2. During Cyclone (24 October 2024):

There are many things we can and must do during the cyclone. These include:

• Staying Indoors:

◦ Residents must remain indoors, away from windows and doors.

◦ If in a temporary shelter, follow instructions from relief officials and cooperate with emergency services.

• Turning off gas and electricity:

◦ Cut off electrical connections and gas supplies to avoid accidents due to short circuits or leaks during heavy winds.

• Monitor official updates:

◦ Stay connected to disaster management communications for updates on storm trajectory, intensity, and emergency relief operations.

3. Post-Cyclone (After Landfall):

After Dana makes landfall, we must shift gears and deal with the aftermath of its impact. Specifically, we must :

• Wait for the all-clear signal:

◦ Do not venture out until the government declares the situation safe.

• Check for structural damage:

◦ Inspect homes and buildings for any damage before re-entering.

◦ Avoid touching loose or hanging electrical wires.

• Report missing people:

◦ Contact local authorities to report missing persons or for any medical assistance.

4. Specific Ideas For Fisherfolk and Coastal Communities:

Since coastal communities are on the front line of the battle against cyclones, they need to be especially prepared and vigilant. They must pay special attention to their own safety and recovery by focussing on the following:

• Suspend fishing activities: Completely avoid fishing, boating, or coastal activities 48 hours before and after the cyclone’s expected impact.

• Secure boats and fishing equipment: Fisherfolk should anchor boats securely and move them inland if possible before the cyclone’s impact so that they can be protected from being damaged by the wind or being swept out to sea.

5. Specific Ideas For Farmers:

Trees and crops will no doubt be badly affected by high-speed winds and driving rain. So, farmers need to be alert and proactive in the following manner:

• Protect crops and livestock:

◦ Move livestock to higher ground and secure barns/shelters.

◦ Where possible, harvest mature crops and cover produce to prevent cyclone damage.

6. Specific Ideas For General Health and Hygiene

Cyclones leave a trail of devastation in their wake. Disease and destruction are often intertwined. Therefore, specific actions can be taken to protect the health and hygiene of the affected communities, as follows:

• Maintain hygiene:

◦ Drink only bottled or boiled water after the cyclone.

◦ Avoid walking in floodwaters as they may carry diseases.

7. What Can Local Governments and Community Leaders Do?

Leadership plays a crucial role in mitigating the deleterious effects of cyclones. Local governments and community leaders can take the following actions:

• Coordinate with NDRF:

◦ Ensure that cyclone shelters are operational, and supplies like food, water, and medicines are stocked.

◦ Establish communication hubs for real-time updates.

◦ NDRF may examine and create a social media page/hub to log and disseminate information relating to damage, casualties, missing person reports and rescue and relief operations; facilities and instructions to upload GPS locations for rescue and relief efforts may be provided

• Rescue and relief efforts:

◦ Activate local disaster response teams to work with the NDRF and other central forces for rescue operations.

◦ Set up community kitchens for displaced families.

◦ All hospitals and Primary Health Centres to be on standby and stocked with materials necessary to prevent the outbreak of diseases, especially waterborne diseases

◦ Particular care to be taken to stock up on anti-snakebite venom since increased incidences of snakebites are likely to occur

◦ Ambulances and medical transport vehicles to be fuelled and ready to deploy

8. Mental Health and Safety:

• Counselling and support: Ensure that post-cyclone, mental health counsellors are made available to help those affected by trauma and anxiety.

9. Welfare & Safety Of Animals :

We are a humane civilisation. Our respect and love for all life forms pervades our culture. So we must pay particular attention to the safety and welfare of all animals in our communities. This involves untethering them and moving them to safe places before the cyclone hits and rescue and relief/feeding and treatment after the worst is over. I would urge veterinarians and indeed all local communities to form Animal Care Patrols to actively search for and rescue stranded and injured animals. Food, fodder, medicines and treatment for them must be important in our inventories and plans.

While cyclones are inevitable in the short term what we can do we must do to ameliorate and, where possible, prevent the difficulties that they bring with copious rain and strong winds. Planning and communication are as important as logistics and distribution. Over and above each of these aspects is our care for our communities and our animal brethren. By staying calm, looking ahead and communicating we can harness and deploy the formidable capabilities of our people to ensure that life, property and animals remain as safe as possible in the face of nature’s fury.





















The writer is the Governor of West Bengal. Views expressed are personal