Hidden Anchors of Independence

The month of August is indeed august when we think about our Independence from the clutches of the tyranny of British rule. While drawing any narrative of our struggle for independence, we more often than not resort to and resonate with the names of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru and so many others. But how many of us really think of exploring that, along with these leaders and a substantial number of male folk who fought for our freedom, there was also a worthy number of women folk who contributed impactfully to our freedom movement?

For example, it was Madam Bhikaji Rustum Cama who, for the first time, hoisted the Tricolour outside India — and that too way back in 1907 in Stuttgart, Germany. It is also time to know that someone called Bina Das dared to shoot at Stanley Jackson, the Governor of Bengal, at the convocation ceremony of the University of Calcutta on February 6, 1932. Even more surprisingly, the revolver was supplied by another lady freedom fighter, Kamala Das Gupta. When she was eventually caught and asked for a statement, Bina Das roared to declare: “I have been thinking — is life worth living in an India so subjected to wrong, and continually groaning under the tyranny of a foreign government?”

These two examples are instances that feature the role of our women warriors of Independence. The more popular names like Rani Lakshmi Bai or Begum Hazrat Mahal have been like lodestars, for they took up the cudgel against British imperialism at a time when the concept of nationalism was not clearly pronounced in Indian psychology. Even before them, the Queen of Kittur, Chennamma, led an armed resistance against the British East India Company and succumbed to death in her attempt. All these names, some popular, some less so, must be acknowledged as pointers of inspiration in our struggle against colonialism.

Modern historical studies are, unfortunately, sometimes motivated by half-authentic sources spread across digital media. It is time we truly mirror the role of our women in fighting for independence.

When we admire how many men fought for independence, we seem to ignore the pain that their families bore. Without constant support from the female counterpart, the men could never have plunged into the sea of trouble. It was not an easy affair. An Irish-born lady, originally known as Margaret Elizabeth Noble, became Sister Nivedita under the influence of Swami Vivekananda. True to her name, Nivedita, she dedicated her life to the benevolence of the people of India.

It is pertinent to know that she was the one who first designed our National Flag in 1904, which was unfurled at the Calcutta Congress Session of 1906. She went on providing logistical support to revolutionaries like Aurobindo Ghosh. She also helped the revolutionaries by using her connections among the British to gather intelligence and warn those targeted by the colonial authorities. Her fiery speeches, stressing the self-dignity of Indian culture, encouraged young Indians to join the freedom struggle. By remaining actively involved in the political events of her time, she fostered a sense of patriotism through her words and actions.

It is indeed unfortunate that even most of our history books have failed to highlight the great support that Nivedita provided towards our freedom movement. Most of us know her only as a disciple of Swami Vivekananda, perhaps not even knowing how she directed her master’s teachings towards social and political emancipation.

One of the greatest movements in our freedom struggle is the Quit India Movement. Launched by Gandhiji on August 9, 1942, after the failure of the Cripps Mission, this movement was primarily led and executed by female leaders. Gandhiji’s cry of ‘Do or Die’ drew an immediate response from the British. Almost the entire Congress Working Committee, including Gandhiji, was put behind bars. The movement might have lost its momentum totally but for the feminine rage exhibited by individuals like Aruna Asaf Ali, Sucheta Kripalini, Matangini Hazra, Kanaklata Barua and Usha Mehta.

Apart from participating enthusiastically in protests and picketing, women also held camps where they were trained in civic duties and first aid, enlightened on democracy, and also practised the use of the ‘lathi’. Many women went underground and led the revolution. This made the women subject to all forms of police atrocities. British officials barged into houses and assaulted the women folk. Usha Mehta was perhaps the first Indian Radio Jockey who, in her dulcet voice and through her unexposed radio station, alerted India about the developments of the movement. This radio station made its debut on August 27, 1942, on a 41.72-metre band.

Popularly known as the ‘Queen of the Quit India Movement’, Aruna Asaf Ali hoisted the Indian Flag at the Gowalia Tank Maidan in 1942. She had also participated in the Salt Satyagraha in 1930. The 73-year-old Matangini Hazra, unfortunately a lesser-known figure, led over 6,000 freedom fighters to ransack the Tamluk Police Station. She was battered by bullets while chanting the cry of ‘Vande Mataram’. The wonder-girl of Assam, Kanaklata Barua, only 17 years old, led an army of 5,000 fighters, unfurling the Tricolour before she fell on the lap of her motherland forever. Sucheta Kripalini came to the forefront during the Quit India Movement. Later, she worked closely with Mahatma Gandhi during the Partition riots. She was also the founder of the All India Mahila Congress in 1940.

History is a great teacher; it unveils the past to prepare us for the future. While doing so, it highlights events and persons who stand as embodiments of commitment towards the motherland. We remember the events, but on many occasions, we miss the individuals. The Chittagong Armoury Raid, attempted on April 18, 1930 and led by Masterda Surya Sen, is one of the most daring ventures in the history of our freedom struggle. In this meteoric effort, two ladies shine everlastingly: Kalpana Datta, later to become Kalpana Joshi, and Pritilata Waddedar. Pritilata attacked the Pahartali European Club but got wounded herself. Eventually, to escape the clutches of law, she took cyanide. Kalpana Datta planned to attack the European Club in Chittagong. When Surya Sen was arrested in 1933, she tried to bomb the jail but failed. She was sentenced to transportation for life.

Perhaps the most popular name in the annals of women freedom fighters is that of Sarojini Naidu, the ‘Nightingale of India’. She utilised her literary skills to promote women’s rights along with nationalism. She spoke in Congress Sessions, became its president, organised nationwide strikes, and participated in all major political activities of her time. She joined Gandhiji’s Satyagraha and championed the cause of social rights of women by sponsoring the establishment of the ‘Women’s Indian Association’.

There were many others, like Nanibala Devi, who played a vital role in the robbery of Mauser pistols in 1915. Sarala Devi Chowdhurani inspired the nationalists through songs and discourses. As history needs to follow the process of reassessment and continuous analysis, we all need to explore the indelible legacy of our women folk in the national movement.

The writer is an educator from Kolkata. Views expressed are personal