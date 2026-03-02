Healing in the Wild

In the deep, emerald forests of Kerala, a profound and intricate library of medicine exists not on shelves, but in the living memory of its tribal communities. Passed down through generations, this knowledge represents a sophisticated understanding of the natural world, where numerous roots, leaves, animal products, and even rituals hold healing potential. From treating snakebites with forest vines to using ancient songs for mental well-being, this indigenous science offers a stunning glimpse into a holistic approach to health that is both resilient and remarkably detailed.

For the Kani, Cholanaickan, and other tribal groups, the forest is more than a home; it is a well-stocked pharmacy. The range of ailments addressed is vast. Digestive issues, for instance, might be met with the root juice of the Bael tree for dysentery, as noted by researchers, or the unique tuber known as Amrithapala, boiled with coconut kernel juice, to soothe peptic ulcers and act as a general tonic. Jaundice finds its remedy in the dried corm of the Elephant Foot Yam mixed with curd. These preparations, however, remain sparsely documented in the existing scholarly literature, recorded by a handful of dedicated ethnobotanists.

Beyond this, the Kani tribe utilises the tuber of Curculigo orchioides to treat asthma and diabetes, while the Kattunaikka community prepares a decoction from the bark of Bridelia scandens for cough and asthma. For neurological stimulation and to treat earaches, the Kurichiyar tribe uses the epiphytic orchid Vanda tessellata. Furthermore, the Malamalasar tribe employs the parasitic mistletoe Dendrophthoe falcata to facilitate placental expulsion after childbirth, demonstrating a profound mastery over diverse physiological needs.

Perhaps most striking is the resourceful use of fauna in their pharmacopoeia, a practice meticulously recorded by researchers like Padmanabhan and Sujana, whose work documents animal-based remedies in the Attappady hills of the Western Ghats. For rheumatic pains, paralysis, and body aches, the fat of bears (Melursus ursinus) or tigers (Panthera tigris) is massaged into the skin. This category also includes the fat of the spotted deer (Axis axis). Asthma could be treated with the cooked flesh of an otter (Lutra lutra) or a snail (Pila globosa), with crocodile (Crocodylus palustris) eggs also serving as a remedy. In a practice that underscores the depth of their empirical observation, the Kani tribe harvests python (Python reticulatus) fat for rheumatic pain and toothache using a sustainable method, carefully suturing the incision with fibres from the Helicteres isora plant to allow the snake to live on, a testament to a conservation ethic woven into healing. Other recorded practices include using Indian Bison (Bos gaurus) dung, boiled in coconut oil, to promote hair growth; ingesting its urine to treat paralysis; and taking goat (Capra hircus) urine orally for tuberculosis. For coughs, raw crushed hen flesh mixed with onion and cumin is used, and two raw hen eggs are consumed by males as a contraceptive. Further zoological treatments include using dried, pulverised leeches (Hirudo medicinalis) with honey for pharyngitis, and boiling leeches in sesame oil to create a sexual stimulant for males.

The approach to serious threats is equally nuanced. For the deadly menace of snakebite, internal antidotes are prepared from forest rhizomes. One method employed by the Kani tribe uses a paste made from the rhizome of Anaphyllum beddomei as an internal antidote. A separate treatment involves preparing pastes of Aristolochia species, which are often mixed with human urine, a substance believed to enhance the antidotal effect. In a vivid folk practice, a live native hen is applied directly to the bite wound in a method known as Kozhiye vechu visham irakkuka (drawing out venom with a hen). Respiratory ailments are addressed with decoctions of bark for coughs, or even the ash of a cockroach mixed with honey for breathing difficulties, showcasing a fearless utilisation of available resources.

Beyond the physical, this healing tradition embraces the psychological and spiritual. Communities engage in therapeutic rituals like Chattupattu healing songs or Thiruvizha Chardi, a ritualistic vomiting, to treat mental disorders or poisoning. Healers, or Plathis, of Kani may enter trance states to diagnose whether an illness stems from natural or spiritual causes, using a “divine stick” as a conduit. The Kurichiyar tribe uses Pogostemon cablin in aromatherapy for nervous exhaustion, while the famed Sattithanpatchila leaf (Trichopus zeylanicus) is chewed by the Kani tribe as a potent health tonic, celebrated for its rejuvenating properties.

Everyday ailments are not forgotten. A paste of the ‘Touch-Me-Not’ plant (Mimosa pudica) or Aloe vera is used by the Kuruma tribe for soothing wounds. Itching is alleviated with a paste of Begonia leaves, while ringworm is treated with a topical application of hare excreta and coconut oil, as recorded in practices from the Attappady hills. Even concerns from promoting hair growth with a unique preparation of Indian Bison dung to facilitating childbirth using parasitic mistletoes find their solution within this ecosystem.

Supporting this vast materia medica is a crucial layer of preparatory knowledge and ethics. Toxic seeds are detoxified by specific soaking processes, and sustainable harvesting is a core principle, as seen in the python fat extraction. Wild honey and goat’s milk are commonly used as pure carriers for medicines, a body of knowledge that finds mention in only a limited corpus of ethnobotanical literature.

This rich tapestry of knowledge, however, is more than a historical curiosity. As modern science increasingly looks to natural compounds for new drugs, the documented use of plants like Tinospora cordifolia for diabetes or Achyranthes aspera for arthritis gains significant relevance, now being validated through contemporary research building on ethnobotanical studies.

Yet this very corpus of indigenous medical knowledge remains acutely vulnerable to extinction and chronically under-documented, rendering its ethical documentation that integrates both academic rigour and robust legal protection of paramount relevance to the Indian Knowledge System.

As modern ethics and wildlife laws rightly prohibit the use of exotic animal products, the rich body of documented botanical remedies stands out as a fertile and ethical domain for scientific validation and commercialisation. In a global shift toward integrative and natural medicine, this plant-based pharmacopoeia offers sustainable pathways for developing new pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. Ethical mainstreaming, however, demands a structured and respectful framework that places tribal communities at its core. Robust intellectual property mechanisms, through community-held patents, Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL) protections, and GI tags, must safeguard knowledge, prevent biopiracy, and firmly link medicinal value to its indigenous custodians. Ultimately, this framework will catapult India’s soft power by transforming protected heritage into a global stage.

The transition from forest remedy to licensed medicine requires a dual-track model, with state and private investment in hygienic, scalable processing units located within or near tribal regions, and with tribal healers guiding every stage to prevent dilution or misappropriation. These formulations must be distinctly recognised as “Indigenous Tribal Medicine” and not subsumed under Ayurveda. Such an ecosystem can invigorate tribal economies, combining product-based livelihoods with experiential health tourism centred on live preparation and treatment practices. Anchored in biodiversity conservation, this model transforms healers into stakeholders in ethno-conservation, aligning medicine, ecology, and livelihood to ensure that the forest pharmacy remains a living, regenerative resource for the future.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is a Senior Research Fellow at Bharat Ki Soch