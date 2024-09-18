Grassroots glory

India’s Padma Awards, established in 1954, have long been a prestigious symbol of recognition for outstanding contributions to society. These civilian honours, categorised as Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, acknowledge excellence across various fields such as arts, sports, literature, public service, and science. However, the awards have not been without controversy. In the past, they were often criticised for being politically influenced and favouring elites over grassroots changemakers. Recent reforms, however, have democratised the selection process, shifting the perception and integrity of the awards.



For years, there were whispers about favouritism in awarding Padma honours, especially during the tenure of previous governments. The process was seen as opaque, with awards allegedly being bestowed upon individuals with political ties rather than on merit. Critics claimed that the selection process catered more to those with influence in political circles or the entertainment industry, sidelining deserving individuals from rural or marginalised communities. As a result, the prestige of the Padma Awards diminished in the eyes of many.

The current government took significant steps to make the Padma Awards more inclusive and transparent. One of the key measures was opening up nominations to the public. Instead of being dominated by nominations from politicians, bureaucrats, and industrialists, people from all walks of life were encouraged to nominate candidates they felt deserved recognition.

The government began honouring unsung heroes from remote parts of the country—individuals who had made extraordinary contributions but had remained largely unnoticed. These changes aimed at democratising the process, ensuring that recognition was not limited to the urban elite but reached grassroots changemakers.

The democratisation of the Padma Awards has brought recognition to many extraordinary individuals for their remarkable contributions. For example, Prakash Kaur, who runs an orphanage for abandoned girls in Punjab, was honoured with the Padma Shri. Sundaram Verma, a farmer from Rajasthan, was recognised for developing a method to grow trees in arid conditions using minimal water. Harekala Hajabba, an orange seller from Karnataka, used his limited earnings to build a school in his village after experiencing humiliation for not knowing English. Similarly, Mohammad Shareef, a bicycle mechanic from Ayodhya, has performed the last rites for over 25,000 unclaimed bodies, ensuring they received dignified burials. Purnamasi Jani, a septuagenarian tribal spiritual leader from Odisha, has composed over 50,000 devotional songs in Kui, Odia, and Sanskrit, addressing social issues and superstitions. Another inspiring figure is Mohan Swarup Bhatia, also known as Bhaiya Ji, from Mathura, who has been preserving local Braj words that have faded from common usage.

One of the most remarkable aspects of this shift is that many of the recipients were unaware of the Padma Awards' existence before being honoured. Their humility and dedication to their causes have inspired countless others, reinforcing the notion that the awards should recognise selfless service rather than political allegiance.

India’s effort to reform its civilian honours can be compared with other international awards, such as the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the United States or the Order of the British Empire in the United Kingdom. These awards, too, have faced criticism over the years for being politically influenced. For example, in the US, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is entirely at the discretion of the sitting president, leading to occasional controversies over selections.

In contrast, India has moved towards a more democratic process by inviting public participation in nominations. The increased transparency of the Padma Awards aligns with the growing global trend of ensuring fairness and inclusiveness in civilian honours.

At the same time, it is important to note that some international awards, like the Legion of Honour in France, carry significant global prestige. While the Padma Awards are well-respected domestically, they are not as well-known on the international stage. This presents an opportunity for India to elevate the global standing of its civilian honours by continuing to improve the transparency and inclusiveness of the process.

While the reforms made by the government have been largely praised, challenges remain. The scale of India’s population and the diversity of contributions across fields make it difficult to ensure that every deserving individual is recognised. Additionally, the need for a clear, consistent, and transparent selection process will remain critical to maintaining the credibility of the Padma Awards in the future.

Nevertheless, the focus on inclusivity and grassroots changemakers has undoubtedly improved the public perception of these civilian honours. By bringing attention to the incredible work being done by ordinary citizens, the Padma Awards have the potential to inspire a new generation of Indians to contribute to society in meaningful ways.

No awards system is free from criticism, but the steps taken to democratise the Padma Awards are a positive move toward fairness and transparency. By celebrating the achievements of everyday heroes, the current administration has reinvigorated the spirit of these prestigious honours, setting a new standard for civilian awards in India and globally.

