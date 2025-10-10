I don’t know how we call it ‘Mother Nature’ when nature is the cruellest to women. Every disruption faced by the human race is much worse for women. Ageing — well, we have it worse. Procreation — we bear the heavier brunt. And if the latest UN report has it right (which they often do), climate crises and artificial intelligence (AI), will both deal a debilitating blow to women.

The recently released ‘Gender Snapshot 2025’ documents how bad it has been and can get for the human race, and specifically women. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is risking 28 per cent of all jobs for women as compared to 21 per cent for men. Women account for just 29 per cent of global tech jobs, with 14 per cent in tech leadership roles. The gender divide is stark, given the 2030 target for sustainable development. Bridging this yawning digital gap can prove to be beneficial with far-reaching positive consequences.

Globally, 9.2 per cent (376 million) of women and girls live in extreme poverty as against 8.2 per cent (355 million) men. A lack of course correction would mean that 8.2 per cent of women and girls continue to grapple with extreme poverty, surviving on USD 2.15 a day by 2030. These statistics may just be the tip of the iceberg, not showing the deeper crevices that may be hiding within. “These figures, however, likely underestimate the scale of the crisis. Evidence from Mexico shows that female poverty estimates, based on the national poverty line, can be as high as 58.4 per cent when accounting for unequal control over resources in partnered households,” the report says. Further noting that urgent and timely measures can positively impact a staggering 343.5 million women. Empowering women would also percolate into the larger social strata, with almost 30 million people being lifted out of poverty, improving food security for another 42 million, while also triggering USD 1.5 trillion in global growth in the next 5 years.

The disruption could also proffer an opportunity to correct the discrepancy, provided that corrective steps are taken now. The onward march for greater participation of women in the workforce has been glacial, but at least there has been some progress. To ensure that the forward strides are not lost to AI’s interference, it’s imperative that global efforts double down on digital and technical education and upskilling of women, while aiding sectoral transitions, and supporting women-friendly employment and social policies.

Along with AI, climate crises also pose a threat to women. The UN report hammers down what other reports have also so far stated — women are more at risk of climate-related displacement than men. Climate disasters expose and heighten vulnerabilities for women than for men. Episodes of climate catastrophe can cause situations of unsafety, poor health, incidents of violence, and even death. Previous data from the UN states that 80 per cent of all people displaced by climate disasters are women and girls, who are approximately 14 times more likely to suffer health ramifications than men; many may even succumb to death because of these disasters. The ‘Gender Snapshot 2025’ report further states that climate change is unfortunately not gender neutral in its impact. Existing social, administrative, and humanitarian systems inherently do injustice to women; a factor that is only exacerbated by climate calamities.

It is possible to reverse this calamitous trend with bold decisions and consistently proactive investment in women. Improved education, accessible healthcare, and gender-responsive social protection can further reduce extreme poverty among women. The next few years are a watershed moment for global economies. Trade policies can be as choppy as the climate; only effective, mindful governance can navigate the rough waters. More female leadership will be needed to steer the way.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is an author and media entrepreneur