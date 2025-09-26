Future of Law Enforcement

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, India’s understanding of national security has undergone a profound and unprecedented transformation. The traditional concept of warfare, limited to a country’s borders, is becoming outdated. Today, national security is no longer just about fighting battles on the front line; it now encompasses a much wider and more dynamic range. Conflicts can start anywhere in the country and spread to any part of enemy territory. The threats have evolved, and so must the strategies to address them.

At the core of this transformation is the integration of technology into security systems. With the rise and adoption of advanced tools—from drones, missiles, warplanes, and surveillance systems to cyber warfare capabilities—technology has become the defining element of modern conflict. In today’s security landscape, technology is not just an aid but a requirement, heavily influencing how nations prepare for, prevent, and respond to threats.

While external threats continue to demand attention, it is the internal aspects of national security that have gained significant importance in recent years. Internal security—maintaining peace, law, and order within the country—serves as the foundation of national stability. In this context, the role of police forces becomes critically important. Policing is no longer just about traditional law enforcement; it is increasingly being influenced by digital tools, data analytics, and scientific progress.

The impact of technological innovation on the criminal justice system is especially significant. Recent legislative reforms—particularly the new criminal codes enacted by the Indian Parliament—are a commendable and timely effort by the government to integrate technology into justice delivery. These codes are forward-thinking and include provisions that facilitate the use of modern investigative and forensic tools. Such initiatives are crucial for resolving longstanding issues within the justice system.

One such persistent issue is the delay in court proceedings, epitomised by the oft-quoted lament, “Tarikh pe Tarikh” (date after date). These delays can be attributed to several factors, with slow-paced investigations and forensic backlogs being major contributors. The functioning of forensic science laboratories, in particular, is plagued by challenges including limited capacity, a growing backlog of pending cases, and delays in analysing critical samples. Given the time-sensitive nature of chemical analysis, the inconvenience caused to affected individuals, and the deteriorating condition of samples over time, the need for disruptive innovations in this area has never been more urgent.

In this context, a breakthrough innovation has emerged from Gyrophint (Gyroid Photonics Innovation and Technologies Pvt. Ltd.), a startup incubated at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. This company has developed a pioneering technology based on Raman spectroscopy (utilising a Class 1 laser), which promises to significantly advance India’s capabilities in internal security and forensic science.

The technology developed by Gyrophint is both non-invasive and intelligent, capable of detecting chemical substances without the need to open containers. It employs artificial intelligence (AI) to identify even unknown or newly synthesised substances such as explosives or narcotics, offering a unique solution that can be customised specifically for Indian security forces. This ensures that detection methodologies remain proprietary and classified, maintaining the integrity and confidentiality required for national security operations.

Key features of the technology include:

Non-contact detection: The system can identify the contents of bottles or packets without opening them.

AI-powered analysis: Capable of detecting unknown or newly created hazardous substances using intelligent algorithms.

Standoff detection: Utilises a flexible probe within a one-meter range to detect threats at a distance.

Multi-sample compatibility: Can analyse a variety of substances across different forms and packaging.

The scope of detection is remarkably broad, covering explosives, liquid explosives, narcotics, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, chemical warfare agents, toxic substances, and counterfeit products. Whether in public health (such as fake medicines), commercial safety (like adulterated liquor and textiles), or transportation security, this innovation marks a significant advance. Although the technology’s main limitation is in detecting metals, existing solutions for metallic substances are already available and well-established in the market.

Gyrophint’s devices are designed to be portable and lightweight (under 8 kilograms), making them ideal for deployment at vulnerable and high-traffic locations such as airports, ports, railway stations, police stations, forensic laboratories, hospitals, and commercial centers. Recognising the enormous potential of this innovation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation recently approved a pilot program at Bangalore Airport, which was carried out successfully over three months.

Following this successful trial, the next logical step is broader replication and deployment across other critical infrastructure sites nationwide. The flexibility of this technology means that, with minimal adjustments, it can be used not only in hospitals (where it’s already employed for biological investigations) but also by state police forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central and State Forensic Science Laboratories (CFSLs and SFSLs), private security companies, and private forensic laboratories. Its capability to provide results in less than five seconds ensures it causes no inconvenience to travellers or the public, making it highly suitable for real-time operational settings.

The commercial viability and future growth of this technology have already attracted venture capital investments, indicating market confidence in its potential and scalability. As both public and private security agencies pursue partnerships and procurement opportunities, this startup’s innovation could redefine the scientific infrastructure for internal security in India.

Importantly, the immediate availability of reliable, field-level detection enables law enforcement agencies to speed up investigations, leading to quicker trials, fewer delays, and possibly higher conviction rates. In a criminal justice system often criticised for its slow pace and inefficiencies, such technological integration is a transformative development.

The development and deployment of technologies like those pioneered by Gyrophint represent a shift in how internal security is understood and implemented. From preventing crime and detecting threats to forensic verification and supporting the courts, this innovative approach could greatly improve the effectiveness of policing and law enforcement across the country. As India continues to modernise its national security system, innovations like these—grounded in science, driven by purpose, and adaptable across sectors—will be vital in creating a safer and more just society.

Views expressed are personal.The writer is a retired IAS officer who served as the Additional Chief Secretary, Govt of Sikkim