Fruitful Revival

Many of us believe that the life we live today is modern and more advanced than ever. Indeed, the current century has brought us numerous discoveries, modernisations, ushering in comforts. However, not all progress has been beneficial. The rise of settled agriculture has led to the large-scale destruction of forests and vegetation that has proved devastating for our precious biodiversity. We justify deforestation as inevitable for development, but have we achieved sustainable progress through these actions? The answer, largely, is no.

The story of nature and wildlife conservation in India, particularly in West Bengal, presents a brighter picture compared to many so-called "developed" industrial nations. India’s ancient lifestyle, rooted in harmony with nature, has survived through a long and an extended legacy. Unlike many countries that have left this heritage behind in favor of concrete and silicon-based modernity, India continues to embrace its connection to nature. The country has made concerted efforts to maintain its natural resources through numerous schemes, projects, and models. Nonetheless, the aspirations of the people largely remain unfulfilled.

People are the central force behind all growth-oriented activities. Wherever people are able to actively participate freely and fairly, the chances of sustainable utilisation of resources are much higher. Furthermore, such efforts are typically eco-friendly and pro-environment. A shining example of this is the conservation initiative that took place in West Bengal in the early 1970s when the state faced an acute challenge to its forest resources. The Visionary Foresters like Shri Ajit Kumar Banerjee, along with others, initiated the “Arabari Experiment” (A place in Paschim Midnapur district), which primarily focused on local community involvement in forest conservation. This project has encouraged local forest-dependent people to cooperate with the mission of conserving the forests.

The Arabari Experiment, which began in 1972, was grounded in democratic methods, and ensured equal treatment of both male and female members of the community. The creation of Joint Forest Management Committees (JFMCs) helped ensure that communities directly participated in the decision-making processes related to forest protection. Over time, this approach led to the involvement of 4,465 JFMCs, with over 5,35,000 families, including significant numbers belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities. These committees have been successful in conserving over 6,38,589 hectares of forest in West Bengal, with families actively engaged in protecting the forests and wildlife in their localities.

Each family was given a joint membership, ensuring equal participation. The formation of these committees involved consultations with local panchayats, and executive committees were established, including elected representatives and forest officers. The representation of SC, ST, and women was ensured in these committees, with at least one-third of the members being women and a minimum of one of the top three positions (President, Vice President, Treasurer) being held by a woman.

This approach greatly reduced the burden on forest officers, diminished the quantum of legal disputes, and minimised the need for police intervention. The shift from relying on punitive measures to embracing community participation led to flourishing peace and prosperity in the region. The incentive-sharing model, which includes sharing revenues from forestry operations, is instrumental in curbing illegal activities like deforestation, cattle grazing, and forest fires. As a result, large swathes of open and scrub forests have been transformed into quality forests, and a number of wildlife species have rebounded in their natural habitats.

The JFMCs have also significantly contributed to soil moisture conservation, improvement of soil health, and have helped the forest department apprehend offenders. The forest offense rate dropped significantly over the years, and these committees have become involved in managing human-wildlife conflicts. Many JFMCs even patrol forests alongside forest personnel, significantly improving vigilance at the grassroots level.

In recognition of the success of the Arabari Experiment, the Government of West Bengal had issued its first notification for forest protection in 1987, followed by the Joint Forest Management Committee (JFMC) Resolution in 1990. In the years that followed, additional government resolutions supported the growth of the JFMC model. In 1993, the Forest Department of West Bengal received the prestigious Paul Getty Award (commonly known as the Green Nobel Peace Prize) for its contributions to forest conservation with the help of the JFMCs.

Between 2011 and 2023, the state government distributed an approximate of 447.4 crore rupees worth benefits through forestry operation to JFMC beneficiaries. Additionally, the department is also sharing numerous forest resources such as Sal leaves (for Sal leaf plate making) tree barks, bamboo, medicinal plants, mushrooms, and other non-timber forest products with them. The local communities were granted access to firewood and other forest resources free of charge. The government also shared upto a 40 per cent of its revenue from ecotourism with the JFMCs. In this process, the Forest Department, Government of West Bengal, played a huge role in resource sharing, employment generation, and poverty alleviation in forest fringe villages.

The forest-dependent communities have also benefited from a cleaner, greener environment, which many urban areas, plagued by pollution, can only dream of. In addition to the tangible benefits of forest resources, there were numerous environmental improvements, such as groundwater enrichment, improved crop protection, and soil fertility—all of which contributed to an increased agricultural income in the years to come.

However, like all innovations, the JFMC model has reached a point of stagnation. While over the past five decades, the initiative has produced remarkable results, it is clear that further strengthening and scaling of the JFMCs is imperative to continue the progress. Expanding on this model to implement it on a larger scale will ensure that efforts toward forest and wildlife conservation are sustained and that more people are involved in this crucial mission.

In conclusion, it is the time to take this innovation to the next level. While the JFMC model has been mostly successful, it is essential to keep refining and extending its reach to foster a more inclusive, sustainable future for forests, wildlife, and the environment at large. By doing so, we can facilitate the conservation efforts that will strengthen the fabric of society itself.

The writer is Chief Conservator of Forests, Central Circle, West Bengal. Views expressed are personal