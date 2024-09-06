From slumber to storm

Kolkata is sleepless. Kolkata is tireless. Kolkata is in a demanding mode, throbbing with dynamic energy, its heart pounding against injustice. Kolkata, the city of dreams, is now a city of demands.



A city steeped in history and culture—Kolkata, has suddenly awakened from a slumber. The heinous rape and tragic demise of a young medical student (Abhaya), while on duty at the RG Kar Medical College, has ignited a firestorm of public outrage, propelling the city's citizens into a resolute demand for justice.

The city, once criticised for its lethargy, is now charged with a renewed vigour. Kolkata has re-awakened with a determined spirit to safeguard its rights and uphold justice. The streets are adorned with purposeful visages and candlelit vigils, casting a promising glow over the city of my ancestors. The air here remains overflowing with the sound of slogans demanding justice, punctuated once in a while by verses from renowned poets and lines from Tagore's timeless songs.

Kolkata’s artistic spirit has been simultaneously stimulated. Graffities adorn the walls, paintings fill up streets, calligraphed posters cry out demands, while spontaneous rhythmic slogans reverberate in the air incessantly. All of these reflect the collective grief and anger that has consumed the city over the past one month. The Bengali blood, once again, is intoxicated with passion and purpose that has long been its hallmark.

Medical junior students recently waited for hours outside the Kolkata Police Commissioner’s Office at Lalbazar demanding to meet the senior official. Perhaps inspired by the Bollywood movie, Munna Bhai MBBS, many of them were seen holding a rose as a gesture of peaceful demonstration. Senior doctors, who couldn’t sit at a stretch for such a long time, 22 hours, moved by the students' plight, added their bit by carrying tiffin boxes laden with food to nourish these young minds. Even the local chai-wallahs played their part in this demand by offering tea round the clock, especially to help them burn the midnight oil.

A junior doctor, sitting in protest before the Police Commissioner's office, eloquently expressed the sentiment, "If fear can be spread, let all understand that courage is more contagious." The residents of Kolkata and even those in other towns of West Bengal, emboldened by their conviction, appear undeterred by any challenges. Their protest, free from political affiliations and ulterior motives, is a pure expression of their demand for justice.

The streets of Kolkata have been transformed into stages of protest, reverberating with the collective cry for accountability. From wakeful gatherings to human chains stretching for kilometres, the city's residents have united in a fervent plea for justice. The demand for justice, law, and order has become a great equaliser. The city's intellectual elite, medical professionals, ordinary citizens and even specially-abled people have come together, transcending differences of class, caste, and religion.

The formation of human chains, a powerful symbol of unity and resistance, has a rich historical and global precedent. In 1989, millions of people in the Baltic states formed a human chain to protest Soviet occupation, a movement known as the Baltic Way. Similarly, the Umbrella Movement in Hong Kong saw protesters forming human chains to demand democratic reforms. India's own history offers a powerful example in the Dandi March, where Mahatma Gandhi led thousands on a nonviolent protest against British salt monopoly. Human chains have invariably been instrumental in mobilising public opinion and demanding change. Echoing these historical examples, is a proof to the city's unwavering commitment to justice and its enduring spirit of resistance. Now, the citizens of Kolkata, by forming their own human chain, have joined this global tradition of peaceful protest.

Despite residing in a distant suburb town in the state, I felt an irresistible urge to participate in the human chain, formed earlier this week, to demand justice for Abhaya. The chain, stretching for thirteen kilometres from Ultadanga to Patuli, was a poignant display of unity and solidarity. As we stood shoulder to shoulder, holding hands, we echoed the ancient Spartan phalanx—a symbol of strength in unity.

Inspired by the sacrifices of past generations, the city's citizens have risen to the occasion, demonstrating that their voices can be a powerful force for change—an end to corruption and a safer environment for women. Some of Kolkata’s cultural and sporting personalities who have joined the movement, returned their prestigious awards as a symbol of solidarity. A renowned theatre personality, when questioned about this act, stated, "If our ancestors could sacrifice everything for independence, why can't we make some contribution as well in our own way?"

As they continue their struggle, Kolkata's example serves as a beacon of hope for a nation grappling with systemic issues of violence and inequality.

Sadly, the perils of political opportunism are simultaneously seen extending their might. Despite the unwavering resolve of the people, the path to justice has been fraught with challenges.

While this horrific incident serves as a stark indictment of the societal ills we grapple with daily, the manner in which it is being politicised is an indication to the depths to which our political discourse has sunk. Political opportunism has marred the serious and heart-rending issues surrounding the Abhaya case, further deepening the societal ills that led to this tragic incident.

No doubt that political reactions will be sparked but it is imperative to prioritise human empathy over political opportunism. The primary duty of any political party is to serve the people, and in times of crisis, that duty becomes even more pronounced.

The people of Kolkata have demonstrated a new path forward, rejecting the divisive tactics often employed by political parties. Their protest is characterised by a heartfelt plea for justice, free from pretences, slander, or violence. The spirit of camaraderie and unwavering determination that has united the city's citizens is a testament to their unwavering commitment to their cause.

Kolkata, a city steeped in history, has been a crucible of social and political movements. Over the centuries, its people have fought tirelessly for their basic rights, often against overwhelming odds. From Mangal Pandey's initiation of the first war of independence against the British to the contributions of eminent stalwarts like Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Swami Vivekananda and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Kolkata has a rich legacy of social and political activism. Maybe someday, Kolkata’s present protesting citizens will be mentioned along with this unique list of activists.

