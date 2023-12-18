From margins to mainstream

In the large and diverse land of India, a special story was unfolding quietly. It was like a hidden tale, tucked away in the mix of different cultures and a lot of history. In this dwelling, surrounded by the beauty of nature and mysterious, thick forests, people lived with their customs deeply embedded in who they were, where they belonged. Yet, this enchanting tapestry was marred by the shadows of neglect, casting a veil over the aspirations of an entire generation — this was the tribal generation!



But then came a beacon of hope – facilitating a journey from the margins to the mainstream.

In 1997-98, a transformational initiative, the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) scheme, took root under the visionary guidance of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. This programme marked a significant turning point in the landscape of education, especially for Scheduled Tribe (ST) children living in the distant corners of the nation. The mission was clear and impactful – to provide quality education to those who had been on the sidelines for far too long. These schools, reminiscent of the esteemed Navodaya Vidyalayas, weren't just about textbooks and classrooms. They held a broader vision: not only to foster holistic development among tribal students but also safeguard and celebrate local art and culture, with a unique emphasis on specialised training in sports and skill development.

Fast forward to the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, which sought to redefine the narrative of education in India. Among its groundbreaking initiatives was the recommendation to create enabling school spaces for tribal students, acknowledging their historical exclusion and unheard voices in the educational landscape. The NEP emphasised the importance of preserving tribal heritage while ensuring quality education and equal opportunities for all students. This recommendation aligned with the spirit of the earlier EMRS scheme, reinforcing the commitment to inclusive education and recognising the transformative potential of education in the lives of tribal children. Together, these initiatives aimed to rewrite the educational narrative, acknowledging the past injustices and working towards a more inclusive and empowering future for all.

For years, tribal communities had been excluded, their voices unheard in the corridors of education. The NEP aimed to change that, acknowledging the importance of preserving tribal heritage while providing quality education. The stage was set for a paradigm shift. The journey from the depths of the forests to the educational mainstream was not without its challenges. It required a holistic approach, a concerted effort to not only bridge educational gaps but also to foster an environment that celebrated diversity and heritage. The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), established in April 2019 under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, emerged as a guiding force. It took on the mantle of overseeing the management and development of EMRSs, ensuring that the vision of inclusive education for tribal children was realised. Collaborations, pivotal to the transformative journey of tribal education, were meticulously woven with esteemed central education bodies, including NCERT, NIEPA, CBSE, MSDE, MOE, and MEITY. These partnerships were not mere alliances but strategic endeavors geared towards amplifying the overall educational experience for tribal students. The focus extended beyond conventional academic paradigms, encompassing key facets of modern education.

The concerted efforts aimed at fostering skill development became the bedrock upon which the foundation of a new educational era was laid. Teachers, the custodians of knowledge, were not left untouched by this wave of transformation. Professional growth opportunities were meticulously integrated into the collaboration framework, ensuring that those imparting education were equipped with the latest pedagogical tools and methodologies.

The infusion of cutting-edge technologies marked a paradigm shift in the educational landscape. Smart class technologies, with their interactive and immersive learning environments, became the conduits through which tribal students could explore a world beyond the confines of textbooks. The addition of computational skills and courses in Artificial Intelligence extended the horizon of possibilities, preparing students for a future where technological literacy was not a luxury but a necessity.

In tandem with these governmental initiatives, the support extended by not-for-profit organisations such as Amazon, Tata Trusts, and Microsoft injected a new vigor into the educational ecosystem. Their commitment to the cause went beyond financial contributions, encompassing strategic partnerships, mentorship programmes, and the infusion of expertise from the corporate world into the educational sphere. As a result of these synergies, the educational landscape underwent a metamorphosis. Tribal schools, once confined to the shadows, emerged as beacons of excellence, transcending borders and showcasing the indomitable spirit of their students.

Take, for instance, the inspiring journey of Nima Doma, an alumna of the Eklavya Model Residential School Gangyep, Sikkim and an international basketball player. She not only became a symbol of triumph but also a testament to the transformative power of education. Representing EMRS Gangyep, Sikkim at international platforms, Nima Doma's story resonates as a living testament to the potential that lies within the hearts and minds of tribal students. Beyond the courts, the impact of these educational initiatives extended to the peaks of achievement, quite literally. Students, nurtured in the revamped educational ecosystem, embraced mountaineering courses, scaling new heights in both metaphorical and physical dimensions. The once-neglected tribal schools were no longer confined to the periphery but were sounding the trumpet of success across the educational landscape, challenging stereotypes and proving that excellence knows no geographical bounds.

The noteworthy representation of EMRS Khumulwng, Tripura, at the National Skill Expo is a vivid testament to the school's dedication to preserving tribal culture and showcasing it on a national stage. During this event, students took center stage, displaying their remarkable talents in traditional jewelry making, apparel, and embroidery. The demonstration not only emphasised the students' exceptional skills but also underscored the school's commitment to celebrating and promoting tribal culture at a broader, national level. EMRS Khumulwng's presence at the expo not only highlights the prowess of its students but also shines a spotlight on the rich heritage and talents thriving within tribal communities. This remarkable showcase at the national platform serves as an inspiring example of how education can be a catalyst for both skill development and cultural preservation.

Just as EMRS Khumulwng in Tripura has demonstrated its commitment to cultural preservation and skill development on the national stage, a myriad of Eklavya Model Residential schools across the nation are also making significant strides towards success. These educational institutions are not merely following a conventional path but are venturing into unique and diverse areas that go beyond traditional academic boundaries. Throughout almost every corner and crevice of the nation, EMRSs are emerging as hubs of innovation and excellence. They are nurturing students not only academically but also in various unconventional domains, encouraging them to explore their passions and hone their unique talents. From arts and sciences to sports and vocational skills, these schools are broadening their horizons, recognising that success comes in various forms as accentuated in NEP 2020.

In this renewed educational tapestry, the symphony of progress resonates through every success story, every milestone achieved. The collaborative efforts of governmental bodies, central education institutions, and not-for-profit organisations have not only revitalised tribal education but have become a testament to the transformative power of collaborative endeavors in shaping the destinies of generations to come. As the sun sets over the once-neglected tribal landscapes, a new dawn emerges. The story of tribal education is no longer one of exclusion but of resilience, determination, and a nation's commitment to weave the diverse threads of its heritage into the fabric of mainstream education.

The journey from the margins to the mainstream is a tale of transformation, where education becomes a bridge, and sky becomes the limit for tribal students to progress and prosper.

Asit Gopal (IFS) is Commissioner, Indira Mudgal is deputy Commissioner, and Dr. Ashu Kapoor is Academic Consultant at National Education Society for Tribal Students, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, GoI, Views expressed are personal