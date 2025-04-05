From Chaos to Coordination

The recent earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand has once again underscored the vulnerability of South Asia and its extended neighborhood to natural disasters. Given the region’s history of earthquakes, floods, cyclones, and landslides, there is an urgent need for a coordinated and institutionalized disaster response mechanism. South Asia, home to nearly two billion people, has seen devastating earthquakes in the past, including the 2015 Nepal earthquake, where India played a crucial role in relief efforts. However, disaster response cannot remain limited to individual country efforts; a collaborative approach involving SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) and BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) nations is essential.

South Asia and the Bay of Bengal region are highly prone to seismic activities due to the Indian tectonic plate colliding with the Eurasian plate. Earthquakes in Nepal (2015), Gujarat (2001), Kashmir (2005), and Myanmar-Thailand (2024) demonstrate the recurring threat. Additionally, climate change has intensified the frequency and impact of disasters, including cyclones in the Bay of Bengal, flash floods in Bangladesh and Pakistan, and glacial lake outburst floods in Bhutan and Nepal.

The increasing urbanization and population density in many parts of the region further exacerbate the damage caused by such disasters. Informal housing settlements, lack of earthquake-resistant infrastructure, and fragile health systems make millions especially vulnerable. With a very large population base and ever increasing development deficit, countries in the region are scrambling to meet the targets of the Millennium Development Goals. Climate change is a growing challenge which is manifesting in frequent disasters. Gains of economic performance are being overshadowed by excruciating devastations. The Nepal earthquake of 2015 was not a challenge only for Nepal. From Afghanistan to Bangladesh, much of South Asia is located in one of the highest seismically active regions in the world.

India has historically played a pivotal role in assisting neighboring countries during crises. The response to the 2015 Nepal earthquake is a prime example. Within hours, India deployed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), air force aircraft, medical teams, and relief supplies under Operation Maitri. India’s immediate response saved lives and underscored its commitment to regional stability.

Similarly, India has assisted Sri Lanka during the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, the Maldives during the 2014 drinking water crisis, and Bangladesh after frequent cyclones. The NDRF, with its expertise and equipment, has become a model for disaster response in the region.

In 2020, India launched the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) with a vision to promote infrastructure resilience against climate and disaster risks. This platform can complement regional efforts and extend India’s capacity-building support to neighboring countries.

The 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami remains one of the most catastrophic natural disasters in modern history. Originating off the coast of Sumatra, it impacted over 14 countries, killing more than 230,000 people and displacing millions. India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Indonesia bore the brunt of the disaster. One of the key lessons from that tragedy was the inadequacy of early warning systems and the lack of coordination between regional and international actors.

In the 2010 Pakistan floods, nearly one-fifth of the country’s land area was submerged. The disaster left more than 20 million people affected, and the absence of a regional relief plan delayed assistance. These events emphasized the necessity for shared preparedness plans, common operational procedures, and collaborative capacity-building exercises.

The time has come for South Asian countries to institutionalize disaster management cooperation. Lessons from these past events show that early warnings, coordinated response, and resource pooling can drastically reduce the human and economic toll of such disasters.

A joint response mechanism would allow timely sharing of satellite imagery, coordinated logistics, seamless border crossing for relief convoys, and unified appeals to international donors. During the 2015 Nepal earthquake, the multiplicity of actors on the ground created coordination issues. An integrated command structure, under a joint protocol, would have streamlined operations.

Key Components of a Regional Disaster Response Strategy

Joint Disaster Response Exercises will have to be compressively thought of to conduct regular mock drills among SAARC and BIMSTEC countries to simulate responses to various disasters. Besides, civil agencies coordination during those exercises will enhance effectiveness in response and relief efforts.

The creation of a Regional Disaster Response Force (RDRF) having a composite force comprising select personnel from member nations with rapid deployment capacity can be planned at regional level.

Teams can be equipped with life detection tools, drones, temporary shelters, and water purification units.

Similarly, devising a common Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) can be deliberated upon having uniform multilingual SOPs for rescue operations, aid distribution, and emergency communications.

Harmonized visa and customs protocols to enable cross-border deployment without bureaucratic delays should also be considered. A Regional Disaster Relief Fund, having a jointly administered fund for emergency response and reconstruction support can be discussed which needs to be backed by member contributions, international donors, and multilateral institutions like the ADB and World Bank.

Coordination in Early Warning Systems and Real-time Data Sharing should be essential to enhance regional seismic and hydrological monitoring, linked with global agencies.

Mobile-based early warning alerts and community networks for the last-mile dissemination of warnings could be one of the steps for an effective coordination.

SAARC vs. BIMSTEC: The Way Forward

While SAARC’s mandate includes disaster response, political differences—especially between India and Pakistan—have hampered its effectiveness. BIMSTEC, in contrast, has shown greater agility. It comprises countries from the Himalayan and Bay of Bengal regions, both disaster-prone areas.

BIMSTEC has conducted military exercises, technical discussions, and is better positioned to develop a focused disaster response framework. India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Thailand, and Sri Lanka share cultural and geographical affinities, making cooperation more feasible. BIMSTEC’s Disaster Management Exercise (DMEx) held in 2017 in Delhi showed the potential for coordinated action.

Nonetheless, SAARC should not be abandoned. It can play a supplementary role once political relations stabilize. A parallel effort under both platforms may create healthy competition and redundancy in critical scenarios.

Learning from Global Best Practices

Other regional groupings offer replicable models:

• ASEAN’s AHA Centre coordinates rapid responses among Southeast Asian nations with a strong logistics network and response team.

• The EU Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM) enables mutual assistance through a unified platform, sharing equipment, funding, and expertise.

• The African Union’s Continental Early Warning System integrates data from regional centers to provide timely alerts.

South Asia can adopt elements from these models, adapting them to the region’s unique linguistic, political, and infrastructural diversity.

Technological innovation can be a game-changer. From AI-based risk assessments to blockchain-based aid tracking, digital tools enhance efficiency and transparency. Satellites can monitor storm paths, flood zones, and earthquake aftermaths in real time.

India, with its space and tech capabilities, can offer satellite data to neighbors, develop mobile apps for relief coordination, and train first responders using VR simulations. Public-private partnerships with tech firms and academic institutions can drive innovation in regional resilience planning.

No disaster response is complete without the involvement of local communities and civil society organizations. NGOs, religious institutions, youth groups, and women’s collectives play a vital role in evacuation, shelter management, and psychological support. Cross-border platforms for CSOs to collaborate and learn from one another would strengthen grassroots preparedness.

Training programs for community volunteers, especially in border districts and coastal areas, can create a first line of defense until formal responders arrive.

The recent earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand is a stark reminder that natural disasters do not respect borders. South Asia and the Bay of Bengal region must move beyond ad hoc responses and build a formal, structured regional disaster response mechanism.

India’s leadership, combined with the active engagement of Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Thailand, can shape a future where preparedness and unity save countless lives. Disaster cooperation is not just about relief—it’s about building trust, reinforcing diplomacy, and investing in collective resilience.

The time for isolated responses is over. What we need is a unified, well-coordinated, and institutionalized disaster management system that ensures no country in the region faces a crisis alone.

