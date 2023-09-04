Friend, philosopher and a guide

In his introductory essay to the Bhagavad Gita, Sarvapally Radhakrishnan states, "The teacher refines and reconciles the different currents of thought." Whenever September 5 arrives, we become enthusiastic about celebrating the day as Teachers' Day. This is done to commemorate the birthday of the great educationist and the second President of our country, Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. He was born in 1888 and devoted his entire life to the cause of education. Radhakrishnan was a philosopher who attempted to integrate education with social order. Celebrating September 5 has been a part of our student life. We excel at commemorating dates rather than understanding the essence of the celebration. We need to realise that mere celebration is not the sole purpose of this day because ornamental rejoice is short-lived and lacks meaning. The irony is that the kind of euphoria generated on Teachers' Day is rarely reflected in our actual beliefs and behaviour on other days. We all, at least theoretically, consider teaching as the mother of all vocations, and there is nothing wrong with that belief. Even then, teaching as a profession is yet to attain elitism. For many parents and guardians, teaching is not considered a prestigious profession when they plan their children's futures. Many view it as casual, as if anyone can be a teacher. Little do we realise that when we consider education as one of the most vital components of life, we also need to consider how the role of the teaching community is changing in the light of the inevitable changes of life.



Teaching, as a vocation, has always been one of the most socially connected professions. According to the great philosopher Rousseau, "A student is like a book whose every page a teacher must read." Indeed, in this era of moral vacillation and psychological temptations, it is even more critical that teachers maintain transparent communication with their students. Since teaching deals with human resource development, it influences the psycho-social parameters of our lives. Change is the only constant; accordingly, teachers have also faced challenges in adapting to the changing scenario. The old system of education has been quite different from the modern system, particularly in recognising child-centric approaches to education. New methods have developed along with new research in the field of academics. However, one thing has remained almost unchanged, bridging the past and the present: the scrutiny of a teacher's character and personality. It is in this aspect that the modern education system in the COVID aftermath seems more challenging for a teacher.

With the growing popularity of online education, teachers are often compelled to adopt the virtual medium to impart learning. It is not easy because we all know that nothing can replace the conventional classroom mode of education, where a teacher, along with their teaching curriculum, can more effectively influence a student's behavioural patterns. We hear about 'work from home,' and many employees from various disciplines are executing it. For a teacher, it is a different ball game altogether. They face various dilemmas when they cannot have eye-to-eye contact with primary students. The teacher also becomes concerned when a child with special needs naturally struggles to pay attention to the teacher. Yet, the show must go on. The teacher readily adjusts their mindset first and then their methods to meet the new demands of learning. If it were not for this adaptability, education would have been on hiatus for almost two years.

Our present education system, despite the best intentions of many, has certain limitations. On many occasions, students come as first-generation learners. Teaching cannot be confined to the classroom alone. Thus, a teacher bears a different kind of responsibility. At the same time, care is taken to enrich a student with pedagogical content. This is no small effort because the future vocational pursuits of many current students depend on its success. The teachers need to throw all force into the tendency of the taught.

Like many aspects of education, the relationship between students and teachers has also evolved. This presents a unique challenge because the fundamental relationship between a teacher and a student is akin to that between an ancestor and their descendant. The role of teachers has extended beyond the confines of the classroom, not only in the abstract sense but also in concrete activities. There are numerous non-academic duties that a teacher needs to perform, all aimed at benefiting the students. For instance, a teacher is prepared to ensure that a student receives their entitled benefits in the form of scholarships. Many teachers also carry out various government initiatives and social security schemes at the institutional level to improve access to education.

Since a teacher is also expected to be an educator, constant self-improvement in terms of knowledge and behaviour is a requirement of the profession itself. Anyone who does not respond to this demand is likely to face difficulties. Modern education is focused on learning outcomes and the development of various skills and their practical applications. In this context, communication is a vital tool for the teacher. It is their responsibility to establish a communication link between students and their parents or guardians. In an era of digital media with numerous social platforms, a teacher is not just a trainer but also a guide who must direct students towards reliable sources of information. The role of a teacher has expanded as the scope for learning has expanded for students.

The outlook of society towards educators and teachers has been changing, and unfortunately, at times, it takes a demeaning note. This calls for a reversal. Teachers are working in an era where artificial intelligence is already prominent as a prospective learning tool. However, teachers need to help students realise the profound words of Charles Chaplin, "More than machinery, we need humanity." The modern world is driven by fast-track growth, which can generate fear, anxiety, and insecurity in students. Therefore, teachers feel the need to train students to enhance their employability skills and expand their minds so that they do not become confined in terms of creativity and intellect.

Although some believe that the impact of teachers is diminishing due to the expansion of digital technology, the reality is different. Teachers remain indispensable, not only to impart curriculum knowledge but also to cultivate proper personalities within students. Today we talk about value education and imparting morality through learning. Who else but the teachers can fulfil it? The answer lies in posterity.

The writer is an educator from Kolkata. Views expressed are personal