Framework for Excellence

On July 23, 2025, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, introduced the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 in Parliament—a milestone moment that signals a new era in Indian sports administration. For decades, our country has needed a structured, transparent, and athlete-centric governance model that aligns with international standards. This Bill not only fills that gap but also redefines the priorities of Indian sports in alignment with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s visionary goal of making India a sporting superpower as part of the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission.

The Bill draws its strength from best practices outlined in the Olympic Charter, Paralympic Charter, and global governance principles, while retaining India’s unique cultural and sporting identity. It places sports firmly in the national development agenda, focusing on ethical management, infrastructure modernization, and athlete empowerment.

A Visionary Step Towards Reforms in Sports

The journey of Indian sports reform is inseparable from the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, who, since 2014, has elevated sports to a strategic national priority. Initiatives such as Khelo India, Fit India Movement, Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, and the National Education Policy 2020’s emphasis on physical education have already transformed grassroots sports and athlete development.

The introduction of the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 is a natural continuation of these efforts. It ensures that our administrative and governance structures match the growing aspirations of young athletes and the nation’s dream of hosting the Summer Olympics 2036.

Why This Bill Is a Game-Changer?

For years, Indian sports governance has struggled with fragmented decision-making, limited accountability, and lack of transparency within National Sports Federations (NSFs) and other governing bodies. The National Sports Governance Bill 2025 directly addresses these issues by establishing clear rules, ethical frameworks, and accountability measures.

A New Era of Sports Governance

The introduction of the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, marks a historic step toward modernizing and revolutionizing the administration of sports in India. This landmark legislation promises to redefine the country’s sports governance framework by embedding transparency, fairness, accountability, and athlete welfare as its cornerstones. At the heart of these reforms lies a vision to align India’s sports ecosystem with international standards while nurturing the next generation of champions.

The Creation of the National Sports Board (NSB)

One of the most transformative elements of the Bill is the establishment of the National Sports Board (NSB), envisioned as the apex authority for regulating and monitoring all National Sports Federations (NSFs) in India. This board is designed to ensure that every sports federation adheres to global best practices, including the principles laid down by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and other international governing bodies.

The NSB will hold sweeping powers to grant, renew, or withdraw the recognition of NSFs. Financial aid from the government will be tied directly to each federation’s compliance with ethical and administrative benchmarks and its commitment to improving athlete performance. By linking funding with governance standards, the NSB aims to create a culture of accountability, eliminating the inefficiencies and opaque practices that have historically hindered Indian sports.

A defining aspect of the NSB’s mandate is its athlete-first approach. From ensuring fair representation of athletes in decision-making to promoting their welfare on and off the field, the NSB will serve as a guardian of India’s sporting talent. The Board is expected to bring uniformity, transparency, and professionalism into sports administration while strengthening India’s credibility on the international stage.

National Sports Selection Panel: Merit Above All

The Bill also introduces a National Sports Selection Panel, an independent body designed to ensure fair, objective, and merit-based selection of athletes for national and international competitions. For decades, allegations of bias, favouritism, and opaque selection procedures have plagued Indian sports. This reform aims to eliminate such irregularities by establishing a transparent and standardized process across all disciplines.

The panel will be composed of independent experts and former athletes, ensuring that selection decisions are guided by performance metrics and professional expertise. By prioritizing talent and hard work over personal or political considerations, this panel will not only restore faith among athletes but also set higher benchmarks for sporting excellence.

National Sports Tribunal: Fast-Tracking Dispute Resolution

The Bill acknowledges that timely resolution of disputes is critical to the career and morale of sportspersons. To address this, the Bill sets up a National Sports Tribunal, a dedicated judicial body with the expertise to handle sports-related disputes swiftly and impartially.

Whether it is a disagreement over team selection, disciplinary action, doping allegations, or administrative conflicts within sports federations, the tribunal will provide an accessible and specialized platform for grievance redressal. Unlike traditional courts, which are often mired in delays, this tribunal will be streamlined and sport-centric, ensuring quick resolutions that allow athletes and federations to focus on performance rather than prolonged legal battles.

Code on the Use of National Symbols

Another landmark provision of the Bill is the introduction of a comprehensive Code on the Use of National Symbols in sports contexts. The Tiranga, National emblem, and National anthem are powerful emblems of India’s unity and pride. The Bill mandates strict protocols to prevent the unauthorized or commercial misuse of these national symbols during sporting events and promotional activities.

The aim is to preserve the dignity and sanctity of these symbols while ensuring their respectful and inspiring display at official sporting events. This measure will reinforce a sense of national pride and integrity, both for athletes representing the country and for spectators who rally behind them.

The Statement of Objectives and Reasons behind this Bill highlights a bold and ambitious vision: as India prepares to bid for hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics, it is imperative to establish a governance structure that embodies international credibility, operational excellence, and athlete- first policies.

The Bill seeks to promote sporting excellence by ensuring that all sports federations adopt transparent practices to identify and nurture high-performance athletes. By instituting strict accountability measures, ethical codes, and global alignment, the Bill aims to transform India into a sporting powerhouse capable of excelling at the Olympics and other global events. Modernizing sports governance is not just an administrative necessity but a national priority, recognized as a vital pillar for developing human capital and achieving the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Sports as a Pillar of Viksit Bharat 2047

Sports are no longer seen as an extracurricular activity—they are now recognized as an essential component of human capital development. A physically fit, mentally resilient, and competitive youth population is key to achieving the ambitious Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. The National Sports Governance Bill 2025 is, therefore, a stepping stone in building this future.

By fostering discipline, teamwork, and a culture of excellence, the Bill will not only elevate India’s sporting performance but also create employment opportunities, global recognition, and social unity. It aims to engage millions of young Indians—athletes, coaches, administrators, and professionals—who will collectively drive the nation’s growth story.

While the Bill sets a strong legislative foundation, its success will depend on robust implementation. National Sports Federations, state sports councils, and private stakeholders must adopt these reforms with integrity and commitment. Building the capacity of administrators, coaches, and physical education teachers will be vital to ensure smooth execution.

The National Sports Governance combines ethical governance, modern infrastructure, athlete empowerment, and global alignment to prepare India for 2036 Olympics aspirations and beyond. As India marches towards Viksit Bharat 2047, every medal, every record, and every success story will stand as a testament to this bold and visionary reform. The Bill is not just about building champions—it is about building a nation of winners, united by a common dream to see India rise as a global sports superpower.

The writer is National Secretary Physical Education Foundation of India. Views expressed are personal