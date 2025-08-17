Forthright Articulation

Speaking at the 62nd Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on July 11, Ajit Doval, India’s National Security Advisor (NSA), categorically stated that India had smashed nine terror targets with surgical precision under Operation Sindoor, crisscrossing Pakistan, and challenged the foreign media to show “even one image” of the slightest damage to any Indian structure, as not even a “glass pane [had] been broken.” This was in the wake of repeated misleading stories carried by Western media that failed to show India in the correct light.

On its part, Pakistan, obviously alarmed by these utterances, was quick to react to the NSA’s forthright statement, contesting that his remarks were replete with “distortions and misrepresentations.” It also alleged that they not only reflected a deliberate attempt to mislead the public but also violated the norms of responsible statecraft. Such acerbic and anti-India remarks were made by Shafqat Ali Khan, spokesperson for Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, who addressed a press conference when asked to comment on the Indian NSA’s speech at IIT Madras on Operation Sindoor. It may be reiterated that Ajit Doval, in his address, said that “India missed none.” Therefore, Pakistan’s uncalled-for criticism is completely without basis and bereft of any cogent argument. It, thus, spells out that Pakistan was hard hit by the Indian military strikes and it is now feeling shy to admit its reverses, with such faint, unconvincing and half-hearted rebuttals.

In light of this, it is worth reiterating the NSA’s remarks: “We hit nowhere else except that it was precise to the point where we knew who was where. [In other words, they were bang on targets.] The entire operation started at five minutes past one and it was over at twenty-eight minutes past one—twenty-three minutes,” he elaborated, drawing loud applause from the audience. According to the NSA, foreign media had carried several reports suggesting Pakistan had achieved certain outcomes. “You show me any photograph, any imagery—you know. These days there are satellite imageries all over the world—which show any Indian damage being done, even a glass pane having been broken,” he further remarked. “We are really proud of it, not necessarily for what people perceive, but for how much indigenous content was involved… whether it was our BrahMos systems, our integrated air control and command systems, our radars, or our battlefield surveillance,” he candidly pointed out.

Most significantly, the NSA called out international media, specifically naming The New York Times, for its completely biased reportage on Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

It may be further recapitulated that Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was India’s robust retaliatory strike following a Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 this year, which claimed 26 innocent lives. The Indian Air Force (IAF) struck nine key terror hubs deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur; Markaz Taiba, Muridke; Sarjal; Tehra Kalan; Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot; Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala; Markaz Abbas and Maskar Raheel Shahid, both in Kotli; and Shawai Nalla Camp and Syedna Bilal Camp, both in Muzaffarabad. In response, Pakistan attempted counter-attacks with drones and missiles, all of which were effectively repulsed by India’s air defence systems. The escalation led to a decisive Indian strike on 13 Pakistani air bases, marking one of the most significant cross-border operations in recent times.

Doval further advised the fresh graduates of the prestigious IIT to work towards developing indigenous technology and knowledge systems that could take the country forward in various fields, including communication and defence. “By the time we celebrate 100 years of independence, you will be at the peak of your careers,” he said, motivating them to focus on emerging fields like Artificial Intelligence and quantum computing.

Most importantly, Doval continued his motivational address, highlighting: “You belong to a country, to a civilisation, which has been belittled, bled, dishonoured, and demeaned for a thousand years. We have suffered a lot. By 2047, what will that India be like?” The NSA quoted Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman of the Governing Council of IIT Madras, who projected that India will have a GDP of USD 32 trillion, as against the current USD 4.1 trillion—about eight times its present size. Per capita income is expected to rise to USD 22,000 per person from the present USD 2,500. At present, India spends 1.9 per cent of its GDP of USD 4.1 trillion—about USD 77 billion—on defence. With a USD 32 trillion economy, even if the same proportion of GDP is allocated, India’s defence budget would amount to USD 700 billion. “The next 22 years—what you do, what you contribute, the mindset and passion with which you live your life—will determine what happens to this nation. This is technology. If we have the technology, if we can surpass the technology, if we can meet the challenges of technology, if we have technology warriors, we will be able to achieve not just this, but much beyond it,” he asserted. The NSA’s words had a visible and profound impact on the fresh IIT graduates, who are likely to shape the nation with their modern technical know-how.

Such plain and unreserved talk by India’s top security strategist, especially from a veteran professional like Ajit Doval, is indeed a positive step to put things in perspective and dispel the malicious propaganda carried out by the Western media and the Pakistani press in particular. Under the circumstances, it would be advisable for academics, Indian strategic experts, and think tanks to come out vigorously with fact-based statements, placing a realistic picture before the public on Operation Sindoor and its fallout, so that the next generation knows the truth.

