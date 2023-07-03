Flight of our soul

Punjabi is one of the most developed languages in the world. However, some individuals deliberately promote Punjabi as a language spoken only by underdeveloped and illiterate people. We must be aware of this misconception.



The Punjabi language holds a special place among the most developed languages worldwide.

It's the 10th most-spoken language in the world, the 3rd most-spoken language in England, and the most-spoken language in Pakistan. About 150 million people around the world speak Punjabi, and it (obviously) remains a very important and vibrant language in the world today. From a technical standpoint, it ranks very high. Additionally, it ranks fifth in Canada and third in England. In the Upper Punjab region, Punjabi is written in the Gurmukhi script, while in Lower Punjab, the Shahmukhi script is used. Out of the total 7,100 languages in the world, Punjabi holds the 10th position. Each and every one of them makes the world a diverse and beautiful place.

The language a child learns from their mother's lap is referred to as their mother tongue. Mother tongue emerges from our deepest thoughts and is crucial for a child's development. When a child is introduced or taught in a new language within an unfamiliar environment, of which they have limited awareness, the child may feel alienated, leading to a decreased interest in learning. Even today, many children in primary classes refuse to attend school due to the disparity between the language spoken at home and the language used in school. Prioritizing languages other than Punjabi as the mother tongue hinders the complete mental development of children.

Teaching and learning in English-medium schools has become quite chaotic today. There is nothing wrong with reading and learning English or other languages; in fact, it is beneficial to learn as many languages as possible. However, it is not right to do so at the expense of Punjabi. If children are penalized for speaking Punjabi in schools, this trend is dangerous and should be stopped.

In the modern computer age, it may seem that the future of children is secure only in English rather than their mother tongue, Punjabi. But when we look at the developed countries of the world, the reality is different. In Europe, countries like Germany, France, and Russia have made significant technological advancements in their mother tongues. Similarly, in Asia, countries like Japan, China, and Korea have adopted computer technology in their native languages. Countries such as China, Germany, France, and Arab nations do not teach English to children from nursery school onwards. There should be no ban on learning English, but it should not be imposed on children in their early years. In Germany, for example, a six-year-old child goes to school and learns only in German until the third grade. Similarly, if we conduct the first four to five years of education solely in Punjabi, other languages can be easily taught thereafter. This way, Punjabi will be preserved.

Let us embrace the learning of various languages, but let us not lose our love for Punjabi. The language in which Sikh Gurus, Baba Farid, Waris Shah, Sultan Bahu, Bulleh Shah, Bhai Vir Singh, Shah Muhammad, and many others have written cannot be considered the language of the illiterate.

Guru Angad Dev Ji made significant efforts to promote the spread of Punjabi and Gurmukhi in Khadur Sahib. The progress and intelligence of a nation can be determined by the extent to which its people are connected to their mother tongue. When we are connected to our language, we can establish a deeper connection with our heritage, and only through such a connection can we truly understand our origins. Wise individuals believe that when a civilization abandons its language, the decline of that civilization begins. Let us take pride in speaking and writing Punjabi. We should encourage the use of Punjabi in various aspects of life, such as name plaques outside houses, shop name boards, milestones, and road signs. Furthermore, we should proactively enforce laws to make the teaching of Punjabi compulsory in schools and ensure that official work is conducted in Punjabi. Punjabi is our mother tongue, and it deserves our utmost respect and preservation.

