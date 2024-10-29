Festivity for change

Diwali, the radiant Festival of Lights, epitomises India’s spirit, illuminating homes and hearts alike. This ancient celebration unites individuals, filling the air with the delightful aroma of sweets, laughter, and the flickering glow of diyas (earthen oil lamps). Despite modern challenges, particularly in New Delhi where air quality issues arise seasonally, the fervour of Diwali remains unwavering. The festival conveys a timeless message: light conquers darkness, unity transcends division, and hope rises above adversity. It serves as a cherished reminder that light can shine through in any circumstance, fostering connection and warmth. Rooted in India’s rich cultural heritage, Diwali symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. While its origins are tied to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and Buddhist traditions, Diwali’s significance transcends religious boundaries, inviting global participation in joy, reflection, and renewal.

As the Indian diaspora expands, so does the celebration of Diwali, spreading its joyous light to all corners of the world. In places as diverse as Singapore, Fiji, Trinidad and Tobago, and Mauritius, where Diwali is a public holiday, and in cities like New York, London, and Sydney, where diverse communities widely celebrate it, Diwali has become a bridge between cultures. Global recognition of Diwali – whether through public observances, holiday festivals, or artistic displays – demonstrates the festival’s power to unite and celebrate human resilience and joy.

Though the essence of Diwali remains consistent, the ways it is celebrated vary across the globe, with each community adding its unique touch to the festivities. In Bangkok, for instance, Thai Indians gather in temples, lighting hundreds of lamps and offering prayers for prosperity and health. In Dubai, the city’s skyline glows with grand fireworks, rivalling any New Year’s display, as shopping malls and cultural centres host events that draw in residents of all backgrounds.

London’s Trafalgar Square becomes a focal point for Diwali celebrations in the UK, featuring vibrant rangoli, live music, and food stalls that bring together thousands of people, many of whom are non-Indian. The intricate and symbolic designs of rangoli – colourful patterns drawn with coloured powders – adorn floors worldwide, signifying welcome and goodwill. In the United States, New York City’s Times Square hosts Diwali festivals that showcase dance performances, diya (oil lamp) lighting, and traditional Indian sweets, inviting locals and tourists alike to experience the warmth and joy of Diwali.

The tradition in Canada has been that Diwali Mela (fair) events foster cultural exchange, where the broader Canadian community joins Indian-origin residents in celebration. Similarly, in Australia, the Federation Square in Melbourne, transforms into a festive Diwali hub with food stalls, music, and fireworks, demonstrating Diwali’s role in promoting cultural understanding and harmony in societies worldwide.

For the Indian diaspora, Diwali serves as a powerful link to their heritage, helping younger generations understand and cherish their cultural roots. Diwali offers them a chance to explore and embrace their identity, fostering a sense of pride and belonging within their unique cultural setting.

Beneath the vibrant celebrations, Diwali carries a deep spiritual meaning, inviting individuals to reflect on the journey from darkness to light within themselves. This journey is mirrored in practices that encourage people to discard past grievances, forgive others, and renew their spirits. Across religions, Diwali embodies the values of compassion, gratitude, and spiritual awakening. For Jains, Diwali marks the anniversary of Lord Mahavira’s attainment of enlightenment; for Sikhs, it commemorates the release of Guru Hargobind Ji from imprisonment, symbolising liberation.

Diwali, at its heart, is a celebration of light’s victory over darkness, a timeless symbol drawn from the ancient epic, the Ramayana. According to this legend, after defeating the demon king Ravana, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and his devoted companion Hanuman. In joyful celebration, the people of Ayodhya welcomed their beloved prince by lighting thousands of diyas, bright lamps that lit up the night and dispelled the shadows cast during his years in exile.

This enduring tale of the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness remains at the essence of Diwali’s symbolism, reminding us that, no matter how daunting our challenges, the light of righteousness and goodness will ultimately prevail. Diwali is not just an outward celebration but a profound opportunity for inner reflection. For many, it marks a time to conquer one’s inner demons and fill life with virtues that uplift and inspire. The lighting of diyas becomes a ritual for illuminating the soul, dispelling the darkness of ignorance and negativity, and inviting wisdom and positivity to flourish.

In Western cultures, Diwali’s emphasis on inner light and renewal resonates with similar themes found in Christmas, Hanukkah (the Jewish celebration), and Eid. The festival serves as a universal reminder of the importance of unity, spiritual growth, and the human need to seek peace amid life’s challenges. For many, Diwali is a time to reconnect with their inner selves, re-evaluate their priorities, and cultivate a sense of tranquillity and balance.

In West Bengal, Diwali is celebrated uniquely through Kali Puja, a festival dedicated to Goddess Kali, the powerful deity symbolising destruction and transformation. While Diwali across India often honours Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, West Bengal’s emphasis on Kali highlights the spiritual significance of conquering the ego, ignorance, and all negative forces within oneself. The worship of Kali represents a spiritual cleansing – a removal of inner darkness to make way for renewal and spiritual awakening. The rituals of Kali Puja, filled with an atmosphere of devotion and mystical energy, remind devotees of the power of inner strength, vis-à-vis the cyclical nature of destruction and creation that leads to ultimate transformation.

Moreover, the economic ramifications of Diwali are profound, particularly within the sectors of food, fashion, and decorations. In India, Diwali stands as the most significant shopping season of the year, characterised by vibrant markets teeming with consumers eager to purchase garments, gifts, and sweets. This festive period not only stimulates local economies but also fosters a sense of community as individuals come together to celebrate. This season of business is expanding beyond the Indian subcontinent as well.

Diwali’s enduring relevance lies in its universal message of hope, resilience, and the triumph of light. In a world often marked by conflict and division, Diwali reminds us of our shared humanity and the innate desire for peace and happiness. In a multi-cultural context, in every diya (oil lamp) that is lit and every prayer that is offered, Diwali tells a story of the essence of hope, and the enduring power to overcome darkness – a message that holds meaning for everyone, everywhere.

The writer is Programme Executive, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti. Views expressed are personal