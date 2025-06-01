Exit Signs Grow Stronger

Dismayed and heavily demoralised over recent developments, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is considering resigning, according to persons close to Yunus. During unofficial discussions held recently at an advisory council meeting, he voiced his desire to resign and address the nation through a televised speech. He talked about his worries over aspersions on his government’s performance and duties, added the sources. Meanwhile, as speculations ran rife on social media, Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam, Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam — all frontline leaders of the July uprising — met Yunus at his official residence on May 22. Some reliable inputs independently confirm that Yunus was seriously weighing resignation. In the meantime, it may be recalled that of late, political tensions have been on the rise rather alarmingly, fuelled by protests from various parties and increasingly acerbic rhetoric on social media and at different political gatherings. The BNP has long been pressing for the election by December. Also, it recently demanded a smaller advisory council, with the immediate removal of Mahfuj, Asif and National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman who is under severe pressure to resign. On their part, leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) recently demonstrated maintaining that they would not take part in any polls under the current Election Commission (EC). Accusing the EC of bias and terming it a “party office” of the BNP, they demanded its reconstitution. They also demanded the resignation of Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, and Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud. In fact, they know by their assessment that they are unlikely to win the election. Should Yunus make an exit, it will be starkly unceremonial with no one really missing him for his colourless performance at the helm marked with incompetence and inefficiency. His departure is also likely to see a series of resignations and removals of mediocre civil servants.

In a related development, Bangladesh’s interim government has approved the appointment of Asad Alam Siam, the country’s Ambassador to the United States, as the new Foreign Secretary as Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain disclosed on May 21 that the current Foreign Secretary, Jashim Uddin, no longer wants to serve in this position. Meanwhile, on May 21, Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman reiterated that the national election should be held by December this year. “Bangladesh needs political stability. This is only possible through an elected government, not by unelected decision-makers,” one source quoted the army chief as saying at an Officers’ Address. Crucially, at his meeting, the following points were stressed:

✻ The Chief of Army Staff (CAS) unequivocally rejected any notion of a bloody corridor, declaring it completely unacceptable;

✻ The CAS expressed serious concern that the interim government is making key decisions while keeping the Armed Forces in the dark. He firmly stated that elections must be held by December, and that only an elected government should determine the nation’s course—not an unelected administration;

✻ A Commanding Officer (CO) emphasized that the Liberation War legacy and national prestige are non-negotiable and must not be compromised under any circumstances;

✻ The officer corps stands united in support of the CAS and is ready to act upon command; and

✻ The Army will no longer tolerate mob violence or lawlessness, signalling a shift toward stricter enforcement of order.

It would appear from these ongoing developments that Yunus stands considerably alienated as the Army stands steadfastly united to get rid of him amid rumours in the past week that Yunus could even be deported to the US. As of now, this could be farfetched yet it gives an idea about his growing unpopularity and unacceptability mainly due to misgovernance and his complete failure to handle things. He has created a huge set of enemies in the political, military and social circles. Importantly, his only set of friends seems to be a handful of directionless students and activists of the NCP.

Meanwhile, BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has stepped up through vigorous virtual conferencing his political campaign for elections and his mother Khaleda Zia too after her return from London on May 6 with rejuvenated health. This has injected much life into the rank and file of BNP cadres.

By the time this opinion piece goes to the press, former slain Bangladesh President and founder of BNP, General Ziaur Rahman, had his 44th death anniversary meaningfully observed on May 30, with BNP waiting in the wings to come back to power. His day of demise must have been observed with renewed solemnity, which the Zia family or the BNP cadres could not befittingly hold in the last over 15 years. This will be a shot in the arm of the BNP and they may now like to appropriate Zia’s charisma as a freedom fighter, which was not there as long as Hasina was in power, as Sheikh Mujib dominated the political space. This may also facilitate electoral gains for the BNP. It may be recalled that President Ziaur Rahman was brutally assassinated on May 30, 1981, at the Chittagong Circuit House, allegedly masterminded by then 24 Division Commander Major General Abdul Manzoo, who also happened to be a freedom fighter. Such is the bloody history of power struggles in Bangladesh of freedom fighters.

The writer is a retired IPS officer, Adviser NatStrat, and a former National Security Advisor in Mauritius. Views expressed are personal