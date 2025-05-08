Essential Antidote to Terror

An empty mind or an incorrectly trained mind is a devil’s workshop. Skill development and education are two of the most powerful weapons against terrorism, crimes, and the like. Education can be transformative, providing access to the right information. Skill development is a key component for putting the mind to rightful use and fostering lasting peace.

Terrorism devastates not only livelihoods but also the development prospects of those affected. Moreover, growing youth populations in terrorism-prone states are often disconnected from educational and employment opportunities. There is, therefore, a need to implement global regulations on education and skill development in a robust manner.

Article 23 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights elucidates the right to work. The European Union Charter of Fundamental Rights reiterates the same. India, too, has some of the best laws for education and training. The word “life” as used under Article 21 of the Constitution of India takes in its sweep not only the concept of mere physical existence of a human being, but also the values of life including the right to work and the right to livelihood. Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India provides the right to practice any profession or to carry on any occupation, trade, or business to all citizens, subject to Article 19(6). Article 41 provides the right to work, education, and public assistance in certain cases. Article 21A refers to the right to education. To give effect to the provisions of the Right to Education, the Right to Education Act was enacted in 2009. The Act further elaborates on the specifics of free and compulsory education, including the responsibilities of the government, admission processes, curriculum and standards for schools, and mechanisms for monitoring and enforcing the right to education.

Further, the Apprentices Act, 1961, is a legal framework designed to regulate and promote vocational education in India. Along with the Apprenticeship Rules of 1962, the Act governs programmes combining theoretical and on-the-job training in the workplace. Apprentice training has proven to be an efficient method of developing a skilled workforce in the country. Thus, Indian laws give paramount importance to work, education, and skill.

Internationally, the Fundamental Law of Education, the basis for post-World War II education in Japan, was enacted in 1947 and amended in 2006. This law establishes the basic principles of Japanese education and provides students with equal opportunities to receive a free, compulsory education for stipulated years of age. It is the basis of various education-related laws in Japan. Japan’s parliament recently enacted legislation to create a new skill development programme for foreign workers and to ease serious labour shortages in their country. The new programme, which may come into effect from 2027, is designed to train unskilled foreign workers for three years to help them obtain Type 1 residency status, which allows them to work in Japan for up to five years. Those who acquire Type 2 status, granted to highly skilled foreign workers, are effectively allowed to live in Japan permanently and bring family members to the country. The programme, according to their reports, has been introduced as part of efforts to help transfer Japanese technologies to developing countries. This too is a great way of putting minds to better use.

Germany has also come up with the second stage of the new Immigration Act for Skilled Workers, which came into force in March 2024. The new regulations make it easier to employ skilled workers with professional experience from outside the EU.

The United Nations Declaration on Human Rights Education and Training defines human rights education as comprising all educational, training, information, awareness-raising, and learning activities. Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives towards skill development could be increased globally to create a positive impact in communities. Resourceful and well-coached manpower attracts better business.

Skill and education are key to innovation, positive competitiveness, growth, prosperity, and a good quality of life. This fact has been recognised globally, as is apparent from legislative frameworks. Most importantly, it puts the mind to right use. Saint Tuka Ram’s emphasis on ‘the name of God on lips and work in hand’ sounds most relevant to today’s needs for ethics and morality. Putting the mind to right use is not only meditative but also an end to many evils, including terrorism.

The writer is a practising Advocate in the Supreme Court and High Court of Delhi. Views expressed are personal