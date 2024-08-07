Eschewing authoritarianism

Sheikh Hasina has gone. Khaleda Zia is out of prison. Parliament has been dissolved. The 15-year authoritarian regime ended in less than five weeks. As Lenin once said, "There are decades where nothing happens, and then there are weeks when decades happen." Moving forward, Bangladesh must act constitutionally, consultatively, and inclusively, ensuring that the rule of law remains sacrosanct. The challenge is immense: to fix deep-rooted systemic problems, establish a new reliable, sustainable, and transparent system, and prioritise the concerns and aspirations of its long-suffering people. Every section of society must be kept safe and secure to create a functional, sustainable, and democratic future of a Brighter Bangladesh, a Better Bangladesh.



The mass uprising of Bangladeshi students, which started in July 2024 against job quotas, turned violent following a government crackdown and attacks by ruling party-linked groups. The protests escalated with widespread demands for change despite the Supreme Court scrapping the quota system. The government's severe response, including curfews, internet blackouts, and shoot-on-sight orders, led to deadly clashes between demonstrators and security forces, resulting in nearly 300 deaths by August 4, 2024. This unrest ultimately could not save the authoritarian Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government. Bangladesh Awami League Leader Sheikh Hasina, ending her 15-year second stint in power, fled into exile. Hasina had ruled for 20 of the last 30 years, inheriting the political movement from her father, who was assassinated along with most of his family in a 1975 coup. Her political journey, marked by trauma and strategic diplomatic balancing, saw her becoming prime minister after a decades-long power struggle with former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, the chief of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Hasina often accused the opposition BNP of courting hard-line extremists, branding it a terrorist party, while Zia's BNP claimed the Awami League used oppressive tactics to maintain power. This rivalry polarised Bangladesh. Hasina's tenure faced mounting criticism over democratic freedoms and press suppression, with allegations of harsh measures to stifle dissent, forced disappearances, and limited space for democratic discourse. The unrest traces back to a 2011 constitutional amendment removing neutral caretaker governments, deemed essential by the opposition for fair elections. Hasina’s multiple controversial victories, including the 2014 and 2018 elections, were marred by allegations of rigging and opposition crackdowns. The political landscape, dominated by a one-party system without credible national elections for a decade, led to a lack of accountability and over-regulation, failing to provide necessary skills and jobs, resulting in widespread corruption and resource misuse favouring the rich and privileged. Public sector allocations for health and education were alarmingly low, with actual public expenditure for social safety net programmes at just 1.32 percent of GDP in FY2025.

Economic growth in Bangladesh did not translate into sufficient job creation. Despite a 7.2 per cent GDP growth in 2022, wealth disparities widened, with the wealthiest 10 per cent controlling 41 per cent of income. Rampant corruption, cronyism, massive bank loan defaults, and poor governance led to unequal distribution of economic opportunities and wealth. The average inflation rate was 9.72 percent in June 2024, severely impacting the purchasing power of low- and middle-income families. Entrenched rent-seeking and patronage in economic policymaking distorted national interests, particularly in banking, where wilful loan defaults rose from Tk 22,480 crore in 2009 to Tk 156,039 crore in FY2023. Following a massive opposition rally in October, an unprecedented crackdown saw over 25,000 BNP members arrested, thousands more on the run, and at least five members dying in prison before the January 2024 elections. The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami were banned, resulting in at least 20 deaths and nearly 300 buses torched. Human Rights Watch estimated that at least 10,000 opposition supporters had been arrested since the October 28, 2023 rally.

Hasina’s fourth consecutive term, secured through a controversial January 2024 election, was marred by serious allegations of rigging and political suppression. Her party Awami League won 222 of the 299 contested seats, with a voter turnout of 41.8 per cent, highlighting the controversy and dissatisfaction surrounding the election. The US and the UK condemned the election, stating it was neither free nor fair and expressing concern over the arrests of opposition members and reports of electoral irregularities. Hasina’s so-called "political stability" turned into a one-party system without credible national elections for over a decade, resulting in a lack of accountability in every sphere of public services. On July 1, 2024, Bangladeshi students launched mass protests against job quotas that reserved one-third of civil service posts for veterans' descendants. The protests turned violent following a government crackdown and attacks by ruling party-linked groups. Although the Supreme Court scrapped the quota system, unrest escalated with widespread demands for change, leading to deadly clashes between demonstrators and security forces, resulting in nearly 300 deaths by August 4, 2024. Unemployment played a significant factor behind the current uprising, with nearly 32 million young people out of work or education in a population of 170 million. Unemployment among educated youth was alarmingly high, with around 8,00,000 unemployed graduates in 2022.

Finally, after weeks of protests, 76-year-old Hasina resigned on August 5 and fled the country for her safety at the insistence of her family, confirmed by her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Hasina was "so disappointed that after all her hard work, for a minority to rise up against her," Joy said, adding she would not attempt a political comeback. Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced Hasina's resignation and assured the formation of an interim government soon. He held talks with leaders of major political parties—excluding Hasina's long-ruling Awami League—and expected to meet President Mohammed Shahabuddin to discuss the way ahead.

Tarique Rahman, exiled acting chairman of the opposition BNP, expressed happiness over Hasina's resignation, saying, "Her resignation proves the power of the people. Together, let’s rebuild Bangladesh into a democratic and developed nation, where the rights and freedoms of all people are protected." The current unrest in Bangladesh might continue until free and fair elections are held. The interim government will have the immediate task of controlling the violence, which is now spreading and turning anti-minorities. India will have to remain vigilant as it shares long porous borders with Bangladesh. In this volatile environment, the resurgence of anti-India sentiments and Islamic fundamentalism could significantly hinder Bangladesh's progress and regional stability.

