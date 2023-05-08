Epitomising confidence & fortitude

In tune with the quotation, “your success will be determined by your own confidence and fortitude”, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao, emphatically declared that, the party will do exceedingly well in the forthcoming State Assembly elections with a thumping majority, by winning more than 100 seats, and shall retain power for a consecutive third term to achieve a hat trick. With an equivalent confidence, KCR professed that the slogan ‘Ab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar’ will put the nation on the path of development and progress and BRS will emerge as a torch-bearer for the entire country.



KCR, however, guardedly advised his partymen to involve with dedication in ‘Palle Nidra’ (sleepover or an overnight stay in a village) programme, by interacting with the public and explaining the state government’s schemes and how best people could benefit from each of them. They should also be available and accessible to people besides countering the false propaganda being hurled by opposition leaders. Basthi and ward-wise review meetings in all constituencies shall supplement and complement the ‘Palle Nidra’. KCR was addressing an extended meeting of BRS-elected and -nominated representatives on party formation day at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on April 27, 2023, where he also highlighted the government's achievements during the past nine years.

“Election should be not by chance, but by choice. In present day’s dynamic politics, one needs to put plans in place much in advance, rather right from today, and execute them on a continuous basis, to achieve success for tomorrow”, KCR advised partymen. He made a mention of the separate Telangana movement and reminisced the struggles and challenges faced, which has shown the nation that anything can be achieved through Parliamentary method. Claiming that the BRS is all set to become a national party to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the country, KCR made it clear that BRS' genesis was not about electoral wins, but essentially about improving quality of life by replicating Telangana’s flagship schemes.

Qualitative change in the governance; scrapping Centre’s ‘undemocratic’ policies in the country; nation-wide water utilisation strategy; replicating the Telangana model of Dalit Bandhu scheme; census, including the one for BC population; exclusive BC Welfare Ministry; farmer-friendly governance across the nation; power policy enabling 24x7 quality power supply to the farming community, domestic and other sectors; schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima; Road infrastructure; linking of agriculture with MNREGA etc. were the important subjects on which resolutions were passed.

These resolutions are reflections of development of Telangana which, to the surprise of the entire nation and even abroad in some instances, achieved rapid progress in several sectors. A special mention about Dalit Bandhu scheme was made: “It is not a mere investment in an individual but a social investment, aimed at increasing the wealth of society as a spinoff economy, the potential secondary economic effects”. In fact, this needs to be taken up as a research project by students of social sciences not just in Indian universities but also in universities like Harvard and Stanford, is the inference.

Four days later, on April 30, inaugurating the grandeur and the pride of Telangana — the six-floor Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat — with state-of-the-art facilities, KCR said that, the unparalleled, phenomenal growth and development that the Telangana State witnessed during last nine years, in various sectors, under the ‘Telangana Role Model’, symbolises ‘Reconstruction’ of Telangana. He said that the time has come to reply to all the ‘political dwarfs’ who did not understand the concept and evolution of ‘Telangana Reconstruction’. Telangana state has delivered a unique and first-of-its-kind welfare and development governance, and has set an example for the entire nation to emulate, said KCR.

KCR enlightened on the concept of ‘Telangana Reconstruction’ which means umpteen. The rejuvenation of Kakatiya-period water bodies, ponds, and lakes; construction of Kaleshwaram — world’s largest multi-stage lift irrigation project; reservoirs and several check dams across the state brimming with water perennially; lakhs of acres of irrigated lands; Green Revolution with paddy cultivation; power surplus and increased per capita power consumption; reverse migration of people; rapid growth in Information technology; absence of communal unrest; safety and security of women; growth of towns and villages, including Hyderabad; huge statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar; specialty and super specialty government hospitals; Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima; Dalit Bandhu; Yadadri temple etc., are only few examples of reconstruction cited.

Added to all these, the new secretariat building is a standing testimony to epitomise the revival, rejuvenation and reconstruction of Telangana, its pride and self-esteem. Political dwarfs who mocked us are unaware of this ‘Grandeur Reconstruction’ of Telangana, said KCR. The state has the highest and stunning growth of per capita income in the country at Rs 3.17 lakh, and highest per capita power consumption of 2,140 units, besides an increase in the GST revenue, flowing of investments into the state etc.

In continuation of this, and pursuing his active role in national politics, KCR had a discussion in Telangana Bhavan with the Maharashtra delegation of political leaders on the party’s plan of action for strengthening the organisational network in 288 assembly constituencies. Indications are that the BRS will not have any tie up with any political party. He also discussed setting up offices in Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad, and Pune in the first phase. From May 5 to June 5, village-level party committees will be formed in addition to farmer, student, youth, women, SC, ST and OBC committees. These will campaign about the Telangana model, covering at least five villages a day, explaining all the flagship schemes of the state that are attracting and appealing to them.

Proceeding with his distinct attention in Maharashtra politics, KCR continued to welcome senior leaders from the state into BRS, almost on a day-to-day basis. He moved forward with strategic planning, defining his vision for the future and projected the party’s goals and objectives. The process also included establishing the sequence in which these goals should be realized so that the BRS party can reach its stated vision, like the ‘Qualitative Change’ or ‘Ab Ki Baar, Kisan Sarkar’. Accordingly, he said that the organisational structure of the party would be given its shape on mission mode. Training programmes are also mooted. Ultimately, The BRS will create a boom in Maharashtra, and after Telangana, Maharashtra will stand a chance to turn the country around, a confident KCR declared.

In furtherance with his plans and strategy, BRS President KCR inaugurated BRS Party’s National Headquarters Office building at Vasant Vihar in New Delhi on May 4, 2023, heralding a beginning of a new era in the post-independence Indian political scenario that is slated to revolutionise the future of the nation, while the entire world is anxiously watching the likely positive outcome. Eventually, the ‘confidence and fortitude determine success’.

The writer is the Chief Public Relations Officer to the CM of Telangana. Views expressed are personal