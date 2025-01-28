Enhancing efficiency

As the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) transitions under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship for 2024-2026, a profound opportunity arises to redefine pan-Asian cooperation. This two-year period is not merely a ceremonial baton-passing but a defining moment to consolidate CICA’s role as a cornerstone of regional trust, security, and sustainable growth. Under the leadership of Azerbaijan, the stage is set for transformative initiatives aimed at addressing Asia’s pressing challenges while fostering long-term collaboration.

A vision rooted in connectivity, digitalisation, and growth

Azerbaijan’s chairmanship motto—“Strengthening CICA, Connectivity, Digitalisation, and Sustainable Growth”—encapsulates its forward-thinking agenda. At its core, this vision recognises Asia’s diversity as its strength and seeks to harmonise it for collective progress. With a robust economic framework, rich cultural heritage, and geopolitical acumen, Azerbaijan is uniquely positioned to guide CICA through this transformative period.

The proposed initiatives under Azerbaijan’s leadership are ambitious yet pragmatic. In 2025 alone, CICA plans to host over 20 events in Azerbaijan, covering five critical dimensions: economic, environmental, human, military-political, and new challenges and threats. These initiatives, ranging from fostering digital transformation to promoting cultural cooperation, reflect a commitment to holistic and inclusive growth.

Driving economic cooperation and digital transformation

A key highlight of Azerbaijan’s agenda is the emphasis on economic connectivity and digital innovation. The planned CICA Port Leaders Conference aims to bolster regional transport infrastructure, an essential step toward seamless trade and connectivity across Asia. Similarly, the Digital Transformation and Innovation Forum will encourage member states to embrace advanced technologies, fostering a digital ecosystem that can bridge gaps in communication, commerce, and governance.

The inclusion of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the annual CICA Business Council meeting underscores Azerbaijan’s recognition of grassroots economic drivers. SMEs form the backbone of many Asian economies, and empowering them can lead to significant socio-economic benefits, especially in underdeveloped regions.

Championing environmental sustainability and food security

The environmental and agricultural initiatives proposed by Azerbaijan align with Asia’s urgent need to address sustainability. The “Circular Green Tourism” project seeks to marry environmental conservation with cultural exchange, demonstrating a model for sustainable tourism. Additionally, the International Summit on Agricultural Practices aims to tackle food security, a challenge exacerbated by climate change and geopolitical tensions.

These initiatives emphasise not only regional collaboration but also global responsibility. As Asia houses some of the world’s most vulnerable ecosystems, CICA’s environmental measures could set a precedent for international efforts.

Cultural cooperation: preserving heritage, promoting innovation

Asia’s rich cultural diversity is both a treasure and a tool for diplomacy. Azerbaijan’s proposal for a Cultural Heritage Protection Conference reflects a commitment to safeguarding shared traditions while promoting mutual respect among member states. The Artificial Intelligence in Art Competition adds a contemporary twist, blending creativity with technology to engage younger generations and foster cross-border innovation.

Such initiatives highlight the soft power potential of cultural diplomacy. By protecting and celebrating heritage, CICA can strengthen bonds between its member states while projecting a unified identity on the global stage.

Investing in youth and sustainable development

Youth engagement remains a cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s CICA vision. The “SDGs in Action” event, part of the annual CICA Youth Council meeting, aims to involve young leaders in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By empowering youth, CICA not only secures its future leadership but also fosters innovative solutions to today’s challenges.

This focus on youth dovetails with Azerbaijan’s broader emphasis on education and empowerment. The proposed Partner Network of leading universities, coordinated by ADA University, will strengthen academic collaboration and promote scientific advancements across Asia. Institutionalising women’s empowerment issues and expanding opportunities for women in SMEs further reflect a commitment to inclusive development.

Addressing security challenges in a turbulent era

In an age of evolving threats, from cyberattacks to terrorism, CICA’s security agenda is more critical than ever. Azerbaijan’s leadership has prioritised collective action to counter these challenges. Plans to train cybersecurity specialists and initiate a joint action plan on personal data protection signify a proactive approach to safeguarding digital infrastructures.

Moreover, the proposal to include humanitarian demining as a confidence-building measure highlights Azerbaijan’s sensitivity to the region’s ground realities. This initiative is particularly relevant for countries grappling with mine contamination, offering a platform for shared expertise and resources.

CICA’s counterterrorism strategy, rooted in the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, will also see renewed vigour under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship. By fostering partnerships with organisations like the UN Counter-Terrorism Office and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), CICA aims to develop comprehensive measures to combat radicalisation and secure borders.

Azerbaijan’s role in CICA’s transformation

The transformation of CICA into a full-fledged regional organisation is a historic milestone, initiated during Kazakhstan’s chairmanship and now entrusted to Azerbaijan. This evolution is not merely institutional; it represents a shift toward a more cohesive and effective platform for regional cooperation.

Azerbaijan’s focus on adopting a legally binding Charter, strengthening institutional frameworks, and achieving financial autonomy underscores its commitment to making CICA a dynamic and influential entity. The roadmap for transformation, developed in collaboration with member states, reflects a shared vision for CICA’s future.

Challenges and opportunities

While the prospects under Azerbaijan’s leadership are promising, challenges remain. Asia’s geopolitical complexities, economic disparities, and cultural differences can hinder consensus-building. However, Azerbaijan’s track record in multilateral diplomacy—notably in the Non-Aligned Movement and COP29—positions it as a capable mediator.

The success of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship will depend on its ability to balance diverse interests, foster trust, and deliver tangible outcomes. By focusing on practical measures that benefit all member states, Azerbaijan can strengthen CICA’s credibility and relevance.

A vision for the future

As Asia emerges as a global epicentre of growth and innovation, platforms like CICA are indispensable. Azerbaijan’s chairmanship offers a blueprint for harnessing Asia’s potential while addressing its challenges. Through initiatives that promote connectivity, sustainability, and mutual respect, CICA can become a beacon of multilateralism in a fragmented world.

Under Azerbaijan’s leadership, the next two years could redefine regional cooperation, setting a precedent for other continents to emulate. By aligning ambition with action, CICA has the opportunity to transform from a forum for dialogue into a catalyst for change. This is not just a moment for Asia; it is a moment for the world to witness the power of collective resolve and shared vision.

