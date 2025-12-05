Engineering India’s Tech Leap

India’s tech startup ecosystem is undergoing a remarkable transformation, and Software Technology Parks of India’s (STPI’s) NEURON Centre of Entrepreneurship (CoE) in Mohali is playing a key role in this shift. Established in collaboration with the Government of Punjab, ISB Mohali, IIT Ropar, Punjab Technical University (PTU), and industry partners, NEURON was conceived to nurture startups in high-potential domains like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), and Audio-Visual Gaming (AVG).

What sets NEURON apart is its infrastructure, tailored specifically for deep-tech entrepreneurs. It focuses on four core domains, namely AI, Data Analytics, IoT, and AVG. The CoE offers GPU-enabled computing for AI/ML and big data analytics, an IoT lab with advanced tools for embedded systems and sensor prototyping. Complementing its technical facilities are plug-and-play workspaces, advanced test equipment, and high-speed internet connectivity.

Since its inception, NEURON has successfully onboarded and incubated 109 startups. More than 35 of these startups have raised approximately ₹51 crore in funding. The CoE offers a holistic support system, mentorship, technical assistance, funding facilitation, and market access—enabling startups to innovate, prototype, and scale effectively.

NEURON plays a vital role in addressing India’s challenges around rural access, affordability, and inclusivity. By offering state-of-the-art infrastructure, it enables early-stage startups to build scalable, low-cost, and high-impact technology solutions. These innovations span across vital sectors such as precision agriculture, banking, smart infrastructure, rural healthcare, smart education, and digital skilling. The IoT lab at NEURON facilitates the development of smart, connected devices that can be deployed in remote and underserved areas. Meanwhile, the AI/DA infrastructure supports startups working on predictive analytics and public service optimisation, enhancing the efficiency of systems that directly impact citizens.

NEURON’s support is not limited to infrastructure. The Centre also offers expert mentorship, access to funding, IP filing support and hands-on technical assistance, allowing startups to grow sustainably while bridging the innovation divide between urban and rural India. In addition, NEURON CoE is also supporting startups through two funding schemes vis-à-vis the Startup India Seed Fund (SISF) Scheme of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Gen-Next Support for Innovative Startups (GENESIS) program of MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), under which several deep-tech startups are being supported through funding, mentoring, and technical assistance.

In the domain of IoT and embedded systems, startups incubated at NEURON are designing practical solutions to grassroots challenges. KNOTEBOOK Networks is developing smart farming technologies aimed at improving crop yields and addressing environmental concerns such as soil and water-borne diseases. Invitante Solutions, under the brand GoFresh, is creating fully automatic and self-monitoring systems for preparing and dispensing fresh food—solutions particularly useful for decentralised and rural settings. Dulcimer Innovations Private Limited is integrating IoT into wearable healthcare devices, allowing for personalised, real-time health monitoring.

Startups in the AI and data analytics space are addressing a wide array of problems. IntelleWings Private Limited is helping over 200 financial institutions across India, the UAE, and Africa enhance their compliance frameworks with AI-powered solutions for anti-money laundering, sanction screening, and media tracking. Xenon Digilabs is building an enterprise AI governance platform focused on explainable and privacy-preserving machine learning. Calvry is making nutritional tracking smarter and more culturally relevant by using AI-based image recognition for diet management. HanuAI’s innovation, RoadAthena, is a patented platform that uses edge-based video-GPS capture and computer vision to monitor road infrastructure in real-time, reducing the need for manual surveys and enabling proactive maintenance. Waypals is the most Comprehensive “Connected Mobility and Connected Insurance SaaS Platform” that provides Security, Safety and Convenience to drivers, Usage and Risk Profile of vehicles to Insurance Companies.

NEURON is also home to defence-tech innovation. Evigway is building secure, integrated platforms for Indian security agencies, offering real-time intelligence and cyber resilience. These indigenous systems support both offensive and defensive capabilities across multiple operational domains, contributing to national security goals.

In the wellness and emotionally intelligent AI segment, Brenin Technologies has developed a multilingual AI-powered “Digital Human” that communicates using voice and facial expressions. This innovation creates a more natural and emotionally responsive alternative to conventional chatbots.

The Audio-Visual Gaming (AVG) domain is also witnessing innovation at NEURON. Electro Global Solutions is creating affordable DIY electronic kits for hobbyists, combining cost-effectiveness with quality to encourage hands-on learning. Kompte Sportech is using AI to revolutionise sports training by enabling athletes to track and improve their performance through advanced data analytics.

Health-tech startups at NEURON are focused on enhancing healthcare accessibility. Medaara Healthcare Technologies has introduced MedoEye, a digital diagnostics platform that allows traditional clinics to become digitally enabled health nodes. This innovation is particularly impactful in regions where a complete digital overhaul is not feasible, yet access to tech-enabled diagnostics is essential.

Through these ventures, NEURON is proving to be much more than an incubator. It is a vibrant hub of deep-tech innovation where startups are empowered to solve real-world problems with scalable, inclusive, and sustainable technology. NEURON is shaping a future where innovation is not bound by geography, but guided by purpose. As India’s quest for technological leadership continues, initiatives like NEURON ensure that startups from every corner of the country have the opportunity to shine. Mohali’s NEURON CoE stands as a beacon for deep-tech entrepreneurship, a place where visionaries come to build, disrupt, and lead the future.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is Director General, Software Technology Parks of India