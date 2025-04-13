Ending The Red Shadow

For decades, Left-wing extremism has posed a significant challenge to India’s internal security and governance. The movement, which at its peak spread from Pashupatinath to Tirupati, established parallel systems that defied the constitutional framework of the nation. Now, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is on the verge of achieving a historic milestone—the complete eradication of Naxalism by March 31, 2026. This turning point is driven by a multi-pronged approach encompassing strategic security measures, extensive development initiatives, and firm political will.

The rise of Naxalism was never merely a political problem but a consequence of socio-economic neglect. Several districts and tehsils remained underdeveloped for decades, leading to disenchantment among marginalized populations. While grievances existed, they never justified the dismantling of national systems or the creation of alternative governance models. Recognizing this, the Modi government has undertaken a dual strategy: addressing developmental gaps while ensuring that no region operates outside the constitutional framework. Home Minister Amit Shah has played a crucial role in steering this approach, ensuring that security forces reclaim lost territories and reinforce the presence of state institutions where extremists once held sway.

This transformation did not happen overnight. A meticulously crafted security strategy has led to the steady decline of Naxalism. On the operational front, precise planning, strategic deployments, and a fortified intelligence network have enabled security agencies, including the DRG, STF, CRPF, ITBP, and BSF, to dismantle extremist strongholds. These forces, often operating in inhospitable conditions, have leveraged modern equipment, drone surveillance, artificial intelligence, and satellite imaging to neutralize threats with pinpoint accuracy.

One of the most effective measures has been disrupting the financial networks that sustain extremist activities. Under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah, agencies like the NIA and ED have seized crores of rupees, crippling the financial backbone of Naxal groups. Stringent actions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) have also brought their financiers to justice. In addition, the Modi government has maintained continuous coordination with state authorities, holding multiple high-level meetings with Chief Ministers and DGPs to develop dynamic and evolving counter-extremism strategies.

Infrastructure development has played a pivotal role in countering Naxalism, reinforcing the government’s commitment to holistic solutions. Between 2014 and 2024, over 11,503 km of highways and 20,000 km of rural roads have been constructed in affected regions, improving connectivity and economic opportunities. Mobile connectivity has been significantly enhanced with thousands of mobile towers installed, ensuring better communication for residents and security forces alike. Furthermore, over 1,000 new bank branches and 937 ATMs have been established, integrating these areas into the formal financial system and reducing the influence of extremist-run economies.

The results of these combined efforts are striking. Violent incidents have dropped by 53 per cent compared to the 2004-2014 period, and the number of security personnel martyred has declined by 73 per cent. Civilian deaths have reduced by 70 per cent. In Chhattisgarh alone, within just a year of governance change, 380 Naxals were neutralized, 1,194 were arrested, and 1,045 surrendered. The number of Naxal-affected districts has decreased from 126 in 2014 to just 12 today. By 2026, the Modi government aims to reduce this number to zero, marking a definitive end to Naxalism in India. Recognizing the sacrifices of security personnel, the government has also prioritized their welfare. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, over 4.1 million CAPF personnel and their families now have easy access to healthcare. The introduction of an e-housing portal has facilitated the redistribution of vacant housing units, benefiting one lakh personnel. Additionally, substantial reforms in the Central Police Welfare Fund have enhanced ex-gratia benefits, while initiatives like ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ provide critical support to the families of fallen soldiers.

The Modi government’s commitment to eradicating Naxalism extends beyond security measures. With a threefold increase in budget allocations for these regions, various initiatives focusing on skill development, recruitment of tribal youth into security forces, and enhanced social services are bridging historical development gaps. By ensuring that affected communities are fully integrated into the national mainstream, the government is creating conditions that prevent a resurgence of extremism. By March 31, 2026, India aims to close this dark chapter in its history. The success achieved so far stands as a testament to the effectiveness of a strategy that blends development with a strong security framework. As India moves forward, this model serves as a powerful example of how determination, policy consistency, and national will can overcome even the most entrenched challenges.

The writer is an independent thinker and researcher. Views expressed are personal