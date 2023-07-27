Performing ‘Satyanarayana Vratam and Pooja (worship)’ and interestingly listening to the five-chapter story (Katha) for health, wealth, prosperity, and wellbeing in all aspects, is an established, acknowledged, and sanctified tradition in every Hindu family in many parts of India, particularly in Telugu States, as well as in many parts of globe by Non-Resident Indians with equal interest. Narrating the five stories, the Priest (Pujari), quotes chapters from ‘Skanda Purana’ and ‘Reva Khanda.’ Importance of Pooja and its process is believed to be retold by ‘Great Sage Suta’ to ‘Shounaka Sages’ in Naimisha Forest. ‘Skanda Purana’ with ‘Reva Khanda’ is one of the 18 (Astha Dasha) famous Puranas originally authored by Great Sage ‘Veda Vyasa.’



Puranas were written according to Indian Tradition and form an important branch of sacred literature depicting the true purpose of ethics, philosophy, Indian culture, tradition, and religion of Vedas. They are the frameworks of Dharma shastra. They describe the evolution of mankind and the ‘Eternal Cycle of Creation, Destruction and Recreation of the world.’ Puranas also reflect in detail the contemporary ‘Life and Thought of Society.’ The trinity of gods Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara is one divinity associated with the three cosmic functions of Creation, Preservation and Destruction of the Universe.

18 ‘Puranas’ are: Markandeya, Matsya, Bhagavata, Bhavishya, Brahmanda, Brahma, Brahma Vivarta, Vishnu, Varaha, Vamana, Vaayu, Agni, Narada, Padma, Linga, Garuda, Kurma, and Skanda. The oldest and the largest publishing house in India, Motilal Banarsidass, among others, published the ‘Skanda Purana’ in 23 Parts in English. These volumes contain legends of Shiva, especially his battles with Daityas and Danavas. There are sections of Yoga, Dhyana (Meditation), and Jnana (Knowledge). It describes Shiva temples around Varanasi.

Skanda Purana is ‘Encyclopedic in Character’ and throws light on different topics of general interest. ‘Skanda Purana’ is quite huge, and is supposed to be the biggest Purana in size, consisting of 81,000 verses narrated by Skandha. Some differ and say that it consisted of a hundred thousand verses. Motilal Banarsidass, in the introduction and publisher’s note, gives a brief account of ‘Skanda Purana’ and mentions that it is a mine of social, cultural, political, historical, geographical, religious, and philosophical information. It further said that Mahabharata regards pilgrimage to Tirthas more meritorious than sacrifices, and the ‘Skanda Purana’ is not one book but a library of such Sthal (Place) Puranas or Tirtha (Holy waters) Mahatmyas (Greatness).

‘Skanda Purana’, with reference to Tirthas, according to Motilal Banarsidass Publishers, is especially important as it covers practically the major parts of India. It describes the topography, cultural traditions etc. of the Himalayan region of Uttar Pradesh, Orissa, Malwa Rajasthan, and a part of Gujarat western India along with South India. Though Veda Vyasa was the original author of all Puranas, it is believed that the greatness of these Tirthas were written at different times by different authors, and hence the criticism or evaluation of a particular Khanda as comparatively inferior should not be regarded as applicable to the whole of ‘Skanda Purana’.

‘Skanda Purana’, contributing to longevity and pleasing to the people of four Varnas, was certainly created by the great-souled Skanda. It is found in two versions or forms, namely Khandas and Samhitas. Samhitas are six in number, namely, Sanat kumara, Suta, Shankari, Vaishnavi, Brahmi and Saura. The Seven 'Khandas' or Branches are Maheswara Khanda, Vishnu Khanda, Brahma Khanda, Kasi Khanda, Avanthya Khanda, Nagara Khanda and Prabhasa Khanda. In the list, Reva Khanda does not figure. Skanda Purana strongly asserts equality between man and man, and the theme is also voiced in other Puranas. For instance, Varnas are born with respect to duties of an individual as Brahmanas, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and Shudras.

Satyanarayana Vratam, forming part of ‘Reva khanda’, is unacceptable to few historians, on the assumption that ‘Skanda Purana’, as we have it now, has considerable insertions in the original Text. In spite of this, nowhere the story is heard without the reference to ‘Skanda Purana’ and ‘Reva Khanda’. The stories are quite interesting and generate added interest, depending on the talent and skill of the Priest (Pujari), which these days is a bit scarce. Chapter One is about genesis of Satyanarayana Vrata as retold by ‘Great Sage Suta’ in Naimisha Forest to ‘Shounaka Sages,’ quoting Sage Narada and briefed to him by Lord Vishnu.

In Chapter Two, the story of a very poor Brahmin living in the city of Kashi was told by ‘Sage Suta’ to ‘Shounaka Sages.’ In the story on completion of his Satyanarayana worship, how he gained wealth, children, happiness, and prosperity and attained salvation on death is mentioned. Chapters Three and Four deal with the story of king Ulkhamukha, merchant Sadhu, his family and King Chandraketu. In Chapter Five, the story of King Thungadhvaja performing pooja and benefiting is mentioned. The essence of these stories is, whoever performs Satyanarayana worship and listens to stories will obtain riches and wealth and will live happily before attaining salvation after death.

Motilal Banarsidass, having established a book shop in 1903 in Lahore (Pakistan), after an unforeseen experience as a result of the Partition of India in 1947, built everything from ground up in India post Partition. He focused on publication of books of lasting value that delve deep in the cultural heritage of India and Indian philosophy, which was being greatly appreciated by the West. Having understood the importance of Puranas in which precious information is available, and which with the passage of time becomes obsolete, the publishers planned to help the interested to acquire knowledge by an easier course and started the series of Ancient Indian Tradition and Mythology in English translation, the international medium of expression. This included Skanda in English, supposed to be of their authentic version.

The oldest and the largest publishing house in India, Motilal Banarsidass Publishers, as a modest start in 1903, by Lala Motilal, a descendent from the family of Court Jewelers to Maharaja Ranjit Singh, set up a family business by opening a religious Bookshop at Lahore managed by his son Lala Banarsidass who died at a young age in 1912. His younger brother Lala Sunder Lal, a man of vision, took over the responsibility of managing the bookshop. He started publication of ancient Sanskrit works in the manifold branches of this extensive literature-seeking cooperation from many scholars. Skanda Purana in 23 Parts in English is among them.

Soon, a printing unit was set up and the publishing house was established. In 1937, a branch was started in Patna at the suggestion of former President Dr Rajendra Prasad. Post independence, the family moved to India and initially stayed at Bikaner and Patna, before moving to Varanasi in 1950, where it set up shop in 1951, and ﬁnally shifted base to Delhi in 1958. Their publications include a variety of subjects that included for instance, Social Sciences, Philosophy, History and Culture, Psychology, Epigraphy, Language and Literature, Health, Religion and Ethics etc. Either for buying books or for getting any book published by Motilal Banarsidass, it is easy to contact them at their Headquarter at Bungalow Road, Near McDonald's, Block UA, Jawahar Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Delhi (www.motilalbanarsidass.com). Branches are in Varanasi and Patna.

