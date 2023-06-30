Empathy for saviours

There is a popular saying by Carl Jung that goes, "Medicines cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients." Every profession has its own dimension, and its manifestations are subject to change with age and society. However, there is one profession that saves human lives, and that is the medical profession. Wherever the art of medicine is cherished, there is a love for humanity. The vocation of medicine offers a unique combination of intellectual and moral interests, perhaps unparalleled in any other field. People allow doctors into the most intimate aspects of their lives and look to them for guidance in complex and delicate situations. There is hardly a day that goes by where a doctor does not perform something valuable and important. People place their trust in doctors and confide in them to seek remedies for their ailments. In no other endeavour do humans come closer to God than in the act of restoring health to fellow beings. In their pursuit of providing health, physicians constantly explore new avenues of improvement, unafraid to embrace the latest advancements, including the application of artificial intelligence in medicine.



In India, the first day of July is celebrated as National Doctors' Day, in commemoration of the birth and death anniversary of the legendary physician and architect of modern West Bengal, Bidhan Chandra Roy. While there is no issue with celebrating this day, I believe that every day should be doctors' day. There is no nook or corner of the globe where doctors are not tirelessly caring for patients every minute of every day. So, when we talk about this particular day, we ceremoniously remember the physicians whom we already remember on all the other days. Candidly speaking, the vocation of medicine perhaps demands an extra shade of empathy compared to any other profession. Recent studies involving both male and female doctors highlight increased demands and lower control over their work schedules, characterized as ‘demand-control’. This became even more prominent during the pandemic when physical distancing became essential for social well-being. The very nature of medical treatment was challenged as the treatment of patients and physical distance seemed contradictory. Nonetheless, medical consultations continued both at the private level and in hospitals. Today, if we have been able to maintain the COVID-19 death percentage below 4 per cent, the lion’s share of the credit must be attributed to the physicians.

The role of future doctors cannot be considered in isolation, as it will be shaped by changes in the wider healthcare workforce. Doctors will continue to be expected to lead patient care, as they do now, and work in collaboration with allied healthcare professionals to deliver holistic care. The recent pandemic has compelled doctors to adapt new approaches to the practice of medicine. Moreover, doctors incorporate technology as part of their treatment. This technocratic usage makes them more multidisciplinary, with robotic surgery being a notable recent example.

The medical profession is concerned with the health of the community and has a deep social impact. As a vocation, it demands absolute precision because even a minor error can be fatal for a patient's life. The amount of psychological pressure that a medical practitioner endures is not easy to understand. Despite these challenges, doctors do not confine themselves to their daily professional routine.

The modern doctor-patient relationship emphasizes a patient-centred, mutual participation approach in clinical decision-making, as opposed to the previous guidance-cooperation model. Today, patients have access to various forms of information related to their ailments. They can even verify the line of treatment, including the composition of prescribed medicines. Such a scenario presents a challenge to present-day physicians, who need to be more tolerant and patient in facing questions. Modern doctors no longer enjoy the liberty of going unquestioned, as doctors in the past did.

In the era of the Internet, many doctors are educating people. We come across numerous postings over digital media where doctors discuss various aspects of diseases and their prevention. They also warn against fake medical news. It is not just about teaching patients the real steps to staying healthy; sometimes it is also explaining that there may be no permanent cure for a particular health issue. Doctors also have an economic role by providing employment to many. A modern doctor is also knowledgeable in medical law and can guide their patients accordingly. The methods of medical practice have improved, as has the pedagogy of medical training. As part of their training, doctors respond to the community at large.

Like all vocations, the medical profession is also undergoing transformations with new methods and means developing. But one thing has remained the same: something that is carried forth as a legacy from legends like B.C. Roy to the physicians of the modern generation. This legacy is a legacy of responsibility, a legacy of trust and confidence. Today, we hear about incidents where medical practitioners are blamed; at times, they are even subjected to improper behaviour. However, that does not stop us from rushing to a doctor when there is a medical necessity. We do have faith in them.

When the pandemic prevented the scope for conventional treatment, doctors immediately switched over to telemedicine. Virtual mediums in the form of video calls over computers or smartphones became popular as medical advice was transmitted. This not only saved people's lives but also boosted the morale of the common man, who was assured of medical assistance. Without this, panic would have gripped us all, leading to damage to social health. COVID-19 was not the only disease; millions had thousands of problems that needed constant medical attention, and the doctors provided that.

Just imagine, when we were eager to confine ourselves at home, the doctors were busy ensuring our safety. Maintaining protocols, they stood between death and the patients. The special dress they had to wear, along with gloves and other items, was extremely uncomfortable, particularly in our weather conditions. It is no wonder that doctors have truly been frontline COVID warriors. In fact, their efforts strengthened the efforts of others.

In India, the ratio between the number of doctors and patients is highly uneven. Despite that, how many cases can be cited as examples of medical negligence, even though individuals are not beyond error? Doctors, while restoring individual lives, sustain social security. Even during the pandemic, physicians did not cocoon themselves in the comfort zone of security. They kept on fighting.

The role of a doctor has changing parameters, although the basic ethos remains the same. This is a point that needs to be understood by all. Instead of taking a vehement reaction against medical practitioners, we must acknowledge where and how they stand between life and its threats.

The writer is an educator from Kolkata. Views expressed are personal