Embracing the change

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to evolve, organisations need to take responsibility for enhancing the technical skills of their employees. This is particularly important in light of the potential impact that the new Generative AI application, ChatGPT-4 (Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer-4) may have on the job market. Organisations may assist their staff in acquiring the skills and expertise necessary to adapt to emerging AI technology by investing in training and development programmes. This can also help mitigate concerns about job losses and automation, as employees are equipped with the skills needed to work alongside new AI technologies. Moreover, organisations have a responsibility to ensure that the introduction of new AI inventions does not lead to unfair practices, such as laying off workers without proper notice or compensation. By providing training and development opportunities, organisations can help ensure that their employees are well-prepared for any changes that may arise as a result of technological advancement.



The advent of ChatGPT-4 has altered the way traditional jobs are executed. If these enable the existing jobs to be performed more competently and proficiently, the older methods may become obsolete, as these AI tools provide a superior alternative. Adapting to new skills and embracing new challenges is essential for workers to perform their jobs proficiently with the aid of AI tools. Accepting technological advancement should not be hindered by the need to acquire new skills. In addition to enhancing job efficiency, technology can also generate new employment opportunities without compromising the primary objectives of existing jobs.

The emergence of new technology has transformed the way of performing several jobs, leading to the evolution of roles and responsibilities. For instance, With the advent of social media, many print journalists have adapted their skills and transitioned into the role of social media managers. In this new role, they utilise their expertise to perform social media marketing, creating and distributing content across various social media platforms. This transition has allowed print journalists to remain relevant and expand their skill set in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Retail salespersons have become e-commerce specialists, managing online sales and customer support. Librarians have taken on the role of digital archivists, managing digital content and organising databases. Film camera operators are now digital photographers and videographers, utilising their skills in image and video editing and digital file management. Advanced farming equipment and technologies like tractors, GPS mapping, and automated irrigation systems have revolutionised the agricultural sector, transforming the way farmers plant, grow, and harvest crops. Despite these changes, the primary purpose of the agricultural sector remains to produce food. In the education sector, technology has played a vital role in changing the way teachers and students interact in the classroom. Tools like smartboards, online learning platforms, and video conferencing have revolutionised lesson delivery and enabled students to access educational resources like never before. Medical technology advancements, such as medical imaging machines, surgical robots, and telemedicine, have transformed the healthcare sector's diagnosis and treatment processes. Nevertheless, the primary purpose of the healthcare sector remains to treat illness and promote health.

ChatGPT-4 has brought significant changes not only in the way conventional jobs are executed but also opened up novel opportunities and broadened the scope of human workers across diverse industries. There is a widespread belief that emerging AI technology, like ChatGPT-4 and other Generative AI applications, will replace existing jobs and render human workers irrelevant. While there is some truth to this idea, and certain jobs may become automated or be taken over by machines, technology also creates new avenues and job prospects. Consequently, new jobs will emerge that will require unique skills and expertise. Here are some examples of such jobs.

Virtual identity and security: Virtual Identity Protection Specialist, AI Security Analyst, Data Protection Officer, Personal Privacy Consultant, Digital Identity Manager, Blockchain Developer, Cybersecurity Analyst

AI and machine learning: AI Training Data Creator, AI Ethicist, AI Product Manager, AI Content Curator Specialist, AI-Language Translation Specialist

Virtual and augmented reality: Virtual Event Planner, Virtual Interior Designer, Virtual Reality Developer, Augmented Reality Product Specialist, Virtual Personal Shopper, Virtual Event Producer

Health and wellness: Virtual Health Coach, Digital Detox Specialist, Personalised Nutritionist, Digital Health Record Technician, Digital Wellness Coach, Personalised Learning Advisor, Medical 3D Printing Specialist

Smart homes and cities: Smart Home Technician, Smart Grid Technician, Smart City Planner,

Autonomous vehicles: Autonomous Vehicle Safety Operator, Autonomous Systems Designer, Autonomous Vehicle Operator

Others: Social Media Behaviour Analyst, Chatbot Personality Designer, Conversational UX Designer, Human-Robot Interaction Specialist, Data Visualisation Specialist, Sustainability Manager, Climate Change Analyst

Staying up-to-date with these developments and adjusting to them is crucial for both individuals and organisations to remain competitive in the job market. Organisations should invest in providing their employees with the necessary technical skills, collaborating with technology providers, and investing in research and training to keep up with the evolving technological landscape. This will not only help them to adapt to the changing job requirements but also improve their overall job satisfaction and motivation. By doing so, organisations can not only enhance their competitiveness in the market but also foster a culture of learning and growth for their employees.

Another misconception is that only people with technical skills can benefit from technology, leaving behind those who lack such skills. Moreover, certain tasks may be automated, but the human touch and creativity will always be valuable in the workplace. For example, while ChatGPT-4 can assist with language tasks and generate responses, it cannot replace the emotional intelligence, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities that human workers possess with their natural intelligence. So, in addition to technical skills, organisations should also prioritise the development of soft skills, such as critical thinking, communication, and adaptability. New technology also creates job opportunities in fields such as marketing, design, and customer service, which require strong interpersonal skills and creativity.

Therefore, organisations have a responsibility to change their mindset and approach towards new technology, embracing it as a tool to enhance and improve their workforce's capabilities rather than as a threat to their job security.

The writer is an HoD and Assistant Professor of Dept of Computer Sc & Electronics, Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira. Views expressed are personal