Emboldening the neglected

A significant number of Brahmins played an influential and key role, flawlessly to the precision, in the evolution of modern society, from social reforms to modern science, from literature to cinema, from politics to public administration, from spirituality to communism, from traditional values to progressive thinking etc. Immediately after Independence also, Brahmins were in a position to get into significant positions. However, with the passing of time, Brahmins all over became a target from many corners for various reasons, especially down South in the country.



As a result, the Brahmin community became very weak in society and the opportunities were on the decline. The role of the community was confined to be a Vedic scholar or a ritual performer, or other related roles only. It became a suffering lot, politically, socially, and financially, barring a negligible few, although every citizen in the country is guaranteed equal rights under the Indian Constitution. For all this, seeds were sown under British rule, at a time when Brahmins were at the forefront of the national movement along with others.

In the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, and at the time of formation of Telangana, there was a lot of discrimination against Brahmins in several aspects. But since the formation of the state, progressively, benefits to economically backward Brahmin individuals have been on par with all others, credit to the distinct interest evinced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. In January 2017, for the first time, and as a first of its kind exclusive organization, ‘The Telangana Brahmin Samkshema Parishad’ (TBSP) — a brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao — was constituted as a registered society with 17 members headed by KV Ramana Chary as Chairman. For the past six years, TBSP has been initiating and implementing several welfare programmes, benefitting over 6,500 Brahmins.

The ‘Telangana Brahmin Sadan Complex’ in a sprawling over six acres government-allotted land in Gopanpally — now supposed to be a busy area in Hyderabad — is the major initiative of the Parishad, which ultimately would become the center for Brahmins’ Welfare activities in Telangana. The Bhoomi Puja for the complex was performed by Minister KT Rama Rao in February 2017. On May 31, 2023, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the magnificent ‘Telangana Brahmin Sadan Complex’, consisting of blocks of Kalyan Mandapam, Information Centre, Seers’ Accommodation etc., constructed at a cost of Rs 12.50 crore.

In addition, during future expansion, a mini auditorium, primary health centre, boys’ hostel, general hostel and mess, girls’ hostel, women centre, staff quarters, and temple complex will be constructed. Under land donation category, Brahmin Sadans at Suryapet, Madhira, Khammam, Peddapalli and Beechpally are in different stages. An expected 10,000-plus gathering from across the state and country, including, among others, Peetaadhipathis, representatives of Brahmin associations, Brahmin social personalities, Veda pandits, Archakas from famous temples etc., are likely to attend the meeting. On the suggestion of CM KCR, both ‘Chandi Yagam’ and ‘Sudarshan Yagam’ will be performed on that day.

Reviewing the preparations expected to be organized at the time of inauguration on May 13, 2023, at Secretariat, CM KCR said that the ideology and philosophy of Telangana BRS government has been ‘Welfare of All’ with the concept of ‘Love All Human Beings’. Accordingly, said CM KCR, the government is determined for the welfare of Brahmins, particularly the economically backward ones in the community.

KCR said that adequate funds are being provided on a regular basis to the Brahmin Parishad for its schemes and programs uninterruptedly, besides land for construction of Brahmin Sadans. Coming to know about the annual budgetary provision of Rs 100 crore, several prominent Brahmin leaders of other states like UP, where Brahmin population is more than other states, were astonished, since no other state in the country is executing welfare programmes of such scale for the Brahmin community.

KCR desires that the ‘Telangana Brahmin Sadan Complex’ should transform itself into a spiritual and community center accessible to all communities to spread peace, tranquility, and devotion to the present and future generations, and also to be equipped with adequate and relevant library books as well as have a digital library. This shall consist of literature such as spiritual scriptures, Vedas, Upanishads, and Puranas etc. for guiding interested persons on performing Yagas, Vratas like Satyanarayana, various poojas, Deekshas etc. KCR also suggested that the Brahmin Sadan should be a training resource and information Center on above aspects, spreading devotional and spiritual thoughts.

For all this, there was a qualitative background in conceiving and forming the first of its kind ‘Telangana Brahmin Samkshema Parishad’. A brainstorming Brahmin Welfare Meeting chaired by Chief Minister KCR was held on October 23, 2016, at Dr MCRHRD Institute in Hyderabad, attended by about 100 Brahmin representatives from across the state as well as some experienced ones from neighboring states on invitation. Sharing his views, the Chief Minister emphasized on the role of Brahmins since ages and highlighted how they have been in the service to society and humanity.

KCR spoke eloquently on various hardships, issues and problems faced by the Brahmin community, and cited several examples. In that context, he favored that the community should overcome these difficulties and obstacles through a well-conceived strategy and comprehensive plan of action. The proposal that he presented then was, to begin with, construct a complex to be known as ‘Brahmin Sadan’ making available all the facilities that the Brahmins require, and also as a center for all the traditional ceremonies, celebrations and other community activities of the Brahmins to be organised under one roof. That was the Genesis of ‘Telangana Brahmin Sadan Complex’. At a time when Brahmins were badly in need of getting their due share of respect and material support from the governments, Telangana State became a unique exception and a ‘role model’ for other states to initiate Brahmin welfare in a big way.

Besides Brahmin Sadan, TBSP implements schemes like Vivekananda Overseas Education (fee reimbursement for higher studies abroad with an upper limit of Rs 20 lakh for 780 beneficiaries), Brahmin Entrepreneurial (financial assistance not exceeding Rs 5 lakhs to set-up self-employment units aimed to cater to 5,074 beneficiaries), Sri Ramanuja (fee reimbursement for post-matric studies for 436 beneficiaries), Grant to Veda Patashala (one-time grant to impart Vedic education along with regular academic studies, of which 32 Patashalas have availed), Sustenance Allowance to Vedic Students, Vedic Students Assistance (Stipend of Rs 250 per month for 245 beneficiaries), Veda and Shastra Pandits Honorarium (Rs 2,500 per month for 64 beneficiaries), Sampradaya Patashala (100 beneficiaries) etc. An amount of Rs 250 crore has been released for the above-mentioned schemes by the government.

The initiative taken by CM KCR in October 2016 paved the way and brought to light the true essence of Brahmin welfare, and the need to preserve and protect Brahmins for the larger interest of society in general and country in particular, in addition to assisting the community directly besides drawing a strategy for it. It also led to encouragement of Vedic studies, financial assistance to spiritual thinkers, provision for education, skill development, encouragement to entrepreneurs etc.

The ‘Telangana Brahmin Sadan Complex’ will be a platform for development of the Brahmin community and provides for a traditional accommodation to Peetaadhipathis and scholars coming from outside. This is in a way an all-round development plan of the Brahmin community. Telangana’s Brahmin welfare is now a role model to other states.

